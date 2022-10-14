Helping Hands

Activities

Maryfield, formally known as Pennybyrn, was established Nov. 16, 1947, when five Irish Sisters from a Catholic congregation/order of nuns known as the Poor Servants of the Mother of God sailed from England and established a convalescent home in the Penny mansion.

A celebration for residents, staff and board members was held Oct. 5 on the lawn of the Pennybyrn Convent honoring the dedication of those original Sisters, the dozens of Sisters that followed them, as well as the hundreds of volunteers, board members, leaders and staff members who have served Pennybyrn’s mission for the last 75 years.

The celebration luncheon included a 75th-anniversary video created to preserve the history of Pennybyrn telling how the mission began and leading up to the present day and the current services offered. Guests also enjoyed comments from board chairwoman and mission leader Sister Lucy Hennessy, President and CEO Rich Newman, and vice president Vonda Hollingsworth. A highlight came at the conclusion of the program when guests enjoyed a tour of the Convent, originally known as the “Penny Mansion,” which sits at 1315 Greensboro Road in High Point. The home, a post-Renaissance European, was built by the late former state senator, George T. Penny in 1927.

A second event is planned for November, in appreciation of current donors, and will take place at Pennybyrn’s Community Center.

Announcements

YWCA High Point has announced its Week Without Violence campaign and is offering the following opportunities for residents to learn about, support and advocate for survivors of violence in the community:

Screening of “Aftershock”: 6 p.m. Oct. 18. Documentary about the impacts of the U.S. maternal health and mortality crisis on Black lives today.

Community Forum on Centering Survivors: 12:30 p.m. Oct. 20. Partnership with Guilford County’s Family Justice Center. Join local service providers Flo Laureckis, Family Justice Center navigator; Lt. David Inthisane, head of High Point Police Department’s special victims unit; Sondra Phelps, community outreach team coordinator and sexual assault outreach specialist with Family Service of the Piedmont; Tikela Evans, school counselor at Guilford County Schools; and Brenda White, survivor and co-chairwoman of Family Justice Center’s Voices committee to be part of the conversation. Lunch will be provided to those who register. Register at: tinyurl.com/mryaybzd.

All events will be held in-person at YWCA High Point, 155 W. Westwood Ave.

For information, email mcollins@ywcahp.com.

* * * *

Saint Matthews United Methodist Church will hold a fall festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 22 at 600 E. Florida St. in Greensboro.

The event will feature healthful food preparation demonstrations, healthful Halloween recipes for children, a pumpkin patch, free COVID-19 vaccinations, a foam (packaging, coolers, to-go meal containers, etc.) recycling drop off, gardening tips, an electric car show and more.

Organizations helping with this event include: Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest N.C., Recipe for Success and UNCG, the Electric Motor Club of High Point, Citizens’ Climate Lobby, Old North State Medical Society, and others.

The event hopes to offer a fun approach to addressing serious health/environmental issues in the community.

For information, call 336-272-4505 or visit www.stmattchurch.com.

Fundraisers

The Kellin Foundation’ annual Journey to Brave event, held Sept. 22, raised $36,353 as of Oct. 6. The goal was $35,000.

To donate, visit www.kellinfoundation.org/journey-to-brave.

The event celebrated this year’s merger of the foundation and Mental Health Greensboro. Proceeds will help the foundation provide free mental health and substance use services to more than 13,000 people in the community annually.

The foundation will hold Lefty for Life today, Oct. 14, at Bryan Park, 6275 Bryan Park Road in Browns Summit. The event is an annual golf tournament played in remembrance of Charles Bradley Gunn who lost his fight with depression in 2016. For information, visit www.leftyforlife.org.

Also, the foundation will hold Shea’s Chase 5K Run and Walk on Nov. 5 at Revolution Mill in Greensboro. The event was founded in memory of Shea McKenna, who died by suicide on June 8, 2014.

For information, visit https://sheaschase.com.

* * * *

Guilford Education Alliance’s Pedaling with Pencils Bike Ride, Pencilpaloooza, will start at 8 a.m. Oct. 22 at Oden Brewing Company, 802 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.

Bicyclists can choose from one of four routes to ride and the costs range from $10 to $35.

There will also be beer, food and local music. Bandemic will perform at noon and Goin’ Nowhere at 2:30 p.m.

Proceeds will support the Teacher Supply Warehouse.

To register, visit tinyurl.com/2kvph5n8.

* * * *

Pet Partners, a nonprofit dedicated to registering therapy animals, raised nearly $93,000 on Sept. 24 to support therapy teams from across the country and around the world during its World’s Largest Pet Walk presented by Wellness Pet Company. Walk events took place in 41 U.S. states and eight countries. Almost 1,700 walkers and countless pets, many of whom are registered therapy animal teams, participated in the event.

All nine species of animals that Pet Partners registers were represented during the event, which included dogs, cats, equines, rabbits, guinea pigs, rats, birds, miniature pigs and llamas and alpacas.

The funds raised will go towards supporting Pet Partners’ Therapy Animal Program.

To help Pet Partners reach its goal of $100,000, visit https://p2p.onecause.com/wlpw/home.

* * * *

Allen Tate Realtors in the Triad and High Country recently raised more than $32,000 to benefit public education, as part of the company’s annual FUNday event.

For the past 25 years, Allen Tate agents, employees and guests have raised money for local public education organizations. In 2020 and 2021, the company shifted to a virtual fundraising campaign, Tate Cares Operation Education, because of COVID-19.

This year, the company returned to four in-person regional FUNday events across the Carolinas. To date, FUNday has raised more than $2.51 million for public education across the Carolinas (not including proceeds from 2022 events).

More than 220 people attended “Boots and Buckles,” a Western-themed event Sept. 8 at Legacy Stables and Events in Winston-Salem.

Festivities included a live auction, DJ, photo booth, wine and liquor pull, and ice cream truck. A reverse raffle raised $20,000, of which three finalists chose to split the $5,000 prize.

Local education organizations that will benefit from Allen Tate FUNday include: Leader in Me — Alamance County, Davidson County Education Foundation, Guilford Education Alliance, Northwest High School Mobile Unit Project, Educator Warehouse — Forsyth Education Partnership and Watauga Education Foundation.

* * * *

More than 200 guests attended The Denim Ball hosted by the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation on Sept. 15 at Moses H. Cone Memorial Park. The event surpassed its previous fundraising record, garnering $240,000 in support for continuing improvements at Moses and Bertha Cone’s former 3,500-acre estate.

The renovated exterior of Flat Top Manor served as the backdrop for the festivities hosted on the front lawn of the circa-1901 home overlooking Bass Lake. The rehabilitation, completed late last year, included the replacement and restoration of columns, clapboard siding, woodwork, windows, balusters and more on the 23-room house.

For information, visit BRPFoundation.org/denimball22.

This year, the foundation is marking its 25th anniversary. Since its inception, the nonprofit has worked with the National Park Service and donors to invest in the preservation of Moses H. Cone Memorial Park, including successfully nominating the estate for the National Register of Historic Places.

* * * *

The Music Academy of North Carolina held its sixth annual Lessons for Life Gala on Oct. 7 and announced more than $300,000 in inspirational gifts which will be used to buy a building, according to Kellie Burgess, executive director.

Oct. 7 marked the beginning of a three-year capital campaign to raise $1 million which will enable the academy to own its building and make some capital improvements. “Owning our building will give us the autonomy to make improvements, such as better sound absorption, a newly paved parking lot and more manageable front doors, to best meet the needs of our students, faculty, and the community we serve,” said Burgess. The long term goal is to raise an additional $1.5 million to establish an endowment to fund facility maintenance.

To make a gift, email sfoley_davis@musicacademync.org.

Grants





The Golden LEAF Board of Directors awarded $1,867,760 in funding to nine projects through the Flood Mitigation Program in Buncombe, Burke, Chatham, Craven, Dare, Forsyth, Johnston, Robeson and Stanly counties.

Locally, $250,000 went to the town of Kernersville to replace the damaged culvert at the crossing on Thomas Drake Court, to avert failure that could cause sinkhole development, loss of the road and area flooding.

* * * *

The Delta Dental Foundation is seeking applications through Jan. 8 from community-based oral health nonprofit programs and organizations in North Carolina for its 2023 Smiles for Kids grants program.

This year, DDF will award up to $130,000 to organizations across the state that specifically focus on children’s oral health, particularly among populations who are underserved. This is a 50% increase in giving from last year and the largest year of giving to date.

Upon submission, the Delta Dental Foundation will evaluate each application based on factors such as the program’s focus on children, potential value to the community, measurable results and the level of local community support it attracts.

For information, visit www.deltadentalnc.com/smilesforkids.

* * * *

The following nonprofits received general operating support grants in summer 2022 from the North Carolina Healing Communities Fund in an effort to support their recovery from the financial impacts of COVID-19: $25,000, Boys & Girls Club of Eden and $25,000, Surry Medical Ministries Foundation.

* * * *

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs approved a grant request by Veterans Bridge Home for $750,000 as one of 80 community-based organizations piloting programs to help prevent veteran suicide.

The VA selected only two North Carolina organizations to receive funding under the Staff Sergeant Gordon Fox Suicide Prevention Grant Program, which was part of the Commander Scott Hannon Veterans Mental Health Improvement Act.

According to the VA, suicide numbers among veterans peaked in 2018 but were still more than 50% higher than the rates for non-veteran adults.

Veterans Bridge Home’s community-based grant proposal followed these recommendations and includes provisions to augment staff in the Metrolina and Triad regions to integrate a suicide risk screening process into client interactions, improve responsiveness to veteran and family requests, strengthen links between community activities and VA health care, and hire case managers for those deemed at highest risk for suicide.

Specifically, Veterans Bridge Home’s grant proposal centered on the 287,000 veterans living in the 21-county region in North Carolina’s Piedmont served by the W.G. (Bill) Hefner VA Medical Center in Salisbury.

People having thoughts of suicide may contact the Veterans Crisis Line to receive free, confidential support and crisis intervention available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Dial 988 and then press 1, chat online at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat, or text 838255.

* * * *

A record-setting 232 elementary schools across North Carolina have been selected and approved by the State Board of Education to participate in the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program for the 2022-23 school year. This is North Carolina’s largest number of schools ever to participate in a given school year. Every school that applied was selected and approved to participate. It is a federally assisted program providing free fresh fruits and vegetables to children during the school day at eligible elementary schools. The goal of the FFVP is to introduce children to fresh fruits and vegetables, to include new and different varieties, and to increase overall acceptance and consumption of fresh, unprocessed produce among children.

Guilford County Schools include: Allen Jay, Archer, Bessemer, Bluford, Brightwood, Ceasar Cone, Clara J Peck, Cyrus P Frazier, David D Jones, Edwin A Alderman, Fairview, Gillespie Park, Guilford, Hunter, Irving Park, Johnson Street Global Studies, Kirkman Park, Madison, McLeansville, Montlieu Academy of Technology, Murphey Traditional Academy, Northwood, Oak Hill, Oak View, Parkview Village, Peeler Open, Ronald E. McNair, Sedgefield, Sumner, Triangle Lake Montessori Elemtary, Union Hill, Vandalia, Waldo C. Falkener Sr., Washington and John Van Lindley.

Also, Ramseur Elementary School was selected and approved.

The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction has been awarded the U.S. Department of Agriculture FFVP grant for the 2022-23 school year. This is the 19th year that North Carolina has had the opportunity to participate in the FFVP. For information, email zoe.mckaytucker@dpi.nc.gov.

* * * *

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina awarded its first quarterly Medicare Agent Community Impact Grant, $10,000, to Rolling Ridge Riding in Reidsville. Directed by Mark Davis of NC State Grange and his wife, Kathryn, a pediatric physical therapist, Rolling Ridge Riding is a free, therapy-based horseback riding program serving children with disabilities. It’s a place where parents find a support system, and children who are differently-abled develop friendships, self-esteem and skills to help them accomplish new things.

To learn more or to support Rolling Ridge Riding, visit https://rollingridgeriding.com. Look for more information on the Medicare Agent Community Impact Grant, including how to apply, early in 2023.