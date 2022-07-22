Helping Hands

Announcements

The Friends of the Jamestown Public Library will hold a book sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 23 at the library. The library is at 200 W. Main St.

Pay with cash or checks.

For information, email info@jamestownpubliclibrary.com.

The International Civil Rights Center and Museum’s 2022 gala will be held at 6:30 p.m. July 25 at the Koury Convention Center in Greensboro.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., with sufficient time to verify attendees’ COVID-19 negative-test status and/or check vaccination cards.

Interested corporate sponsors may still visit www.sitinmovement.org/2022-civil-rights-gala to learn more about sponsorship opportunities.

Individual tickets for in-person participation are available for $150, and tickets for the virtual experience can be purchased for $50.

The fundraising Simkins Golf Classic, to be held at Forest Oaks County Club, honors the legacy of the “Greensboro Six,” whose claims for equal access to a racially segregated federally funded golf course resulted in a significant advance in open public accommodations.

Registration can still be made for the July 22 event at www.sitinmovement.org.

YWCA High Point and Parents as Teachers Guilford County have merged.

Parents as Teachers will come under the umbrella of YWCA High Point’s Parents as Teachers affiliate. The employees of the Parents as Teachers Guilford County will all become employees of YWCA High Point. Executive Director Heidi Majors will continue to lead the organization and the offices in Greensboro will be maintained to serve the Greensboro families.

Both organizations are funded by Smart Start through Guilford County Partnership for Children and the funds will continue to support Parents as Teachers programming across the county.

Patti Learman will continue with YWCA High Point and PAT affiliates throughout North Carolina as PAT state leader.

Beyond Sports NC is working to raise money and equipment that will help Guilford County’s Title 1 schools provide structured sports activities during the school day.

“We’re making up recess bags that teachers and coaches at Title I schools can use year-round to keep our kids fit and fulfilled,” said Mike Kennedy, co-founder of Beyond Sports NC.

Beyond Sports NC is looking to donate 100 recess bags to 20 Title I elementary schools in Guilford County. The cost to assemble and provide each bag is $100, which includes: One football, one basketball, one soccer ball, one playground ball, bases, cones, a ball pump, mesh bag and laminated recess game cards.

To donate money or new equipment, call 336-253-1413, email info@beyondsportsnc.com or stop by the Beyond Sports office at 1331 Beaman Place, Unit 6 in Greensboro, NC 27408. Checks can also be mailed to Beyond Sports at the Beaman Place address. Donations may be made online at tinyurl.com/2as9vk9y or at any Guilford County First Citizen Bank.

The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation will host The Denim Ball at 6 p.m. Sept. 15 in front of Flat Top Manor at Moses H. Cone Memorial Park on the Blue Ridge Parkway in Blowing Rock.

The celebration will mark the completion of exterior repairs to the historical manor built by Moses and Bertha Cone in the early 1900s, and raise funds for additional rehabilitation projects at the 3,500-acre park. A textile magnate who brought denim production to the Southeast, Moses was dubbed The Denim King.

The evening will feature dinner, drinks, a silent auction and live music by Soul Benefactor. Guests are invited to wear denim attire. Tickets are $200 each. Table reservations for six guests and 12 guests are also available. For tickets, visit BRPFoundation.org/denimball.

The premier sponsor of the Foundation’s 25th anniversary celebrations is First Citizens Bank. The Denim Ball is sponsored by The Rosemyr Corporation and Modern Automotive of Boone.

Grants

Fifty-five science centers across the state have been awarded a total of $2.4 million in grants as part of the sixth year of the North Carolina Science Museums Grant Program. The program is one of the many ways that the state of North Carolina invests in sustaining and advancing one of the most diverse and widespread networks of science museums in the country. Grants were awarded based on criteria that promote the priorities of state government, with a primary goal of enhancing STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) education opportunities for the public, particularly in low resource communities.

Local recipients included the Greensboro Children’s Museum, Greensboro Science Center, Kaleideum and the Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden.

For information about the program or to apply for the next grant cycle, visit ncmuseumgrant.naturalsciences.org.