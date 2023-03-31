Announcements

United Way of Greater Greensboro, in partnership with The Volunteer Center of the Triad, is celebrating and promoting volunteerism this National Volunteer Week, April 17-21. Community members are encouraged to participate and get involved during the week.

Visit www.UnitedWayGSO.org/Volunteer to view opportunities and sign up. Opportunities for both individuals and groups are available. Remote and ongoing opportunities are also available.

Volunteer opportunities throughout the week include:

Helping to cultivate a community garden at Positive Direction for Youth & Families

Cleaning up Latham Park & Stream with The Volunteer Center of the Triad and Greensboro Parks and Recreation

Packing food bags and sorting donations at Backpack Beginnings

Helping to build a home with Habitat for Humanity

Creating one on one mentoring relationships at with Big Brothers Big Sisters, and

Writing greeting cards for seniors through Senior Resources.

* * * *

Nestlé Purina PetCare announced a $22,500 donation to the City of Eden to enhance its dog park inside of Freedom Park. The money will be used to add agility equipment, pet water fountains, new benches, mature trees, a leash post and a new sign to commemorate the donation and officially rename the facility the Purina Bark Park.

The new amenities will be accessible on both the small and large dog sides of Purina Bark Park, and a new concrete entrance will greet pets and residents as they enter the space.

Purina and the City of Eden are inviting local pets and residents to experience the revamped dog park for the first time during a Community Play Date event from 5 to 7 p.m. May 19. The event will commence with a “ribbon tugging” ceremony and feature live performances from the Purina Incredible Dogs team as well as food and treats available for purchase. Leaders of the soon-to-open Purina pet food manufacturing facility in Eden will be on-hand to meet local pets, hand out pet treats and other branded items, and provide information on available positions.

The Eden dog park will temporarily close while improvements are made. Residents can contact Terry Vernon or Ray Thomas in the Eden Parks & Recreation Department with questions about the renovations. More information, including how to register a dog and rules of the Purina Bark Park, is available online at edennc.us/departments/parks-recreation.

* * * *

Throughout the 2022-23 college basketball season, Food Lion Feeds partnered with 32 college and university teams to provide more than 1.2 million meals to nourish neighbors in need. Through this collaboration, known as Score to Give More, Food Lion Feeds provided 100 meals for each foul shot sunk to participating schools’ local Feeding America partner food bank, up to 30,000 meals per school.

Since 2019, Food Lion Feeds has provided more than 3.2 million meals to local food banks across Food Lion’s 10-state footprint through the Score to Give More program. Of the 32 participating schools, Lincoln University was one of the top performing colleges, resulting in 48,200 meals for the Food Bank of Delaware in Newark, Del.

Here’s how local universities did with Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC benefiting:

Elon University, 305 free throws, 30,500 meals provided

N.C. A&T, 356 free throws, 35,600 meals provided

UNCG, 363 free throws, 36,300 meals provided

Fundraisers

Wendy and Brett Hoge, who were honored at the JDRF Piedmont Triad Hope Bubbles Up Gala on Feb. 11, set their sights last summer on besting the gala’s fundraising record of $1.8 million, set in 2013, when Kelly King, then-CEO of BB&T, now Truist, served as the event’s honoree.

To date, the 2023 Hope Gala has raised more than $1.85 million to cure, prevent and treat Type 1 diabetes.

The Hoges’ daughter, Riley, was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes nearly four years ago.

Nearly 900 people attended the gala at The Benton Convention Center in Winston-Salem, with many others watching the livestream and participating remotely. Guests enjoyed the silent auction preview and a reception with music by Keith Byrd; marched in a parade into dinner led by the Carver High School marching band; enjoyed performances by a magician and bubble-dancers from Imagine Circus; bid on live auction items; purchased a record number of Windsor Jewelers Raffle tickets; danced at the After-Party to Cassette Rewind; and made Fund A Cure gifts ranging from $50 to $200,000.

JDRF CEO Dr. Aaron Kowalski was the guest speaker.

Community members may still help:

Purchase tickets to an exclusive wine dinner with American Idol winner Taylor Hicks on July 11 at Prime 21 in Banner Elk by visiting tinyurl.com/JDRFPrime21.

Visit tinyurl.com/HogeFAC to make a secure online donation by June 30.

Mail a check to: JDRF, 216 W. Market St., Suite B, Greensboro, NC 27401.

To watch all or part of the 2023 Hope Bubbles Up Gala livestream, visit tinyurl.com/WatchJDRFGala23. To see hundreds of photos from the 2023 Hope Gala, visit jdrftriad.smugmug.com.

* * * *

An inaugural walk-a-thon to benefit The Almond Connection is set for April 15 at Barber Park, Shelters 5 and 6, 1500 Barber Park Drive in Greensboro.

The event is a fundraiser to kick off the establishment of the Community Bail Fund.

The event starts at 8 a.m.

The Almond Connection is a nonprofit organization connecting those who are judicially served to job training, employment, housing, healthcare, education, counseling, legal support, social services, food and clothing. TAC serves men and women, who reside in Guilford County, ages 18 and older with felony convictions that are non-sexual in nature.

For information, call 336-508-1249, email sbeasley@thealmondconnection.org or visit www.thealmondconnection.org.