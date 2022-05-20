Activities

High Point University staff loaded a postal truck with nonperishable food items for the National Association of Letter Carriers “Stamp Out Hunger” food drive in partnership with United Way of Greater High Point. HPU staff and the United Way filled the truck with more than 25 boxes of food students donated.

The food drive will help more than 10 local food ministries, including Helping Hands Ministry, West End Ministries, Triad Food Pantry and Open Door Ministries.

It is a longstanding tradition for the HPU family to collect dozens of food boxes before the spring semester ends, to support the United Way of Greater High Point’s efforts to stock local food pantry shelves through the summer.

Announcements

Cedar Grove Tabernacle of Praise’s Hallelujah Boutique Outreach Ministry will host a free outdoor food and clothes giveaway from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 21.

The event will take place in the back parking lot at 612 Norwalk St. in Greensboro.

Community members are invited to reinvent their wardrobes for summer and winter.

For information, call 336-294-2628.

* * * *

Officers from local law enforcement and community supporters, along with Special Olympics athletes, will run the Special Olympics torch through Greensboro on May 23.

Participants will meet at 8:15 a.m. at Sheetz, 3941 W. Market St. in Greensboro, and the run will begin at 9 a.m. The route is approximately 4 miles to downtown with a water break in the Greensboro College area.

The torch is traveling all over the state and will arrive in Raleigh on June 3 where it will start the 2022 Special Olympics summer games.

* * * *

Growing the Distance has announced a new initiative as a part of a community outreach: The Vanessa Paula Heart Work scholarship.

The scholarship provides full tuition to the Growing the Distance summer camp program, June 6-Aug. 26.

The camp, which runs from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, is for children ages pre-K through eighth grades and is located at 3793 Samet Drive in High Point.

The normal registration fee is $60 per child and the weekly summer camp tuition is $150.

The application deadline is May 25. To apply, call 336-254-7311 or visit www.growingthedistanceinc.org.

Grants

The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation has secured two grants totaling $911,117 from the U.S. Economic Development Administration to support economic development planning in the Blue Ridge Parkway corridor in Virginia and North Carolina. The grants are funded through the American Rescue Plan Act and U.S. EDA’s programs to advance economic recovery and resilience in travel, tourism and other sectors.

The $393,193 for Virginia and $517,924 for North Carolina will support the foundation’s efforts to engage community leaders in the 12 Virginia and 17 North Carolina counties in the Blue Ridge Parkway corridor. Using a collaborative process, the nonprofit will work alongside local leaders to develop targeted strategies to enhance tourism, outdoor recreation and related economic activities.

The foundation has offices in Asheville, Winston-Salem, Roanoke and Galax, Va. For information, visit BRPFoundation.org.

* * * *

Ready for School, Ready for Life (Ready Ready) has received a $25,000 grant from the Lincoln Financial Foundation to promote early literacy and kindergarten readiness for Guilford County children.

Kindergarten readiness continues to decline in Guilford County. In 2018-19, 40% of all Guilford County kindergartners met expected language and literacy skills at the beginning of the year. In 2021-22 just 27% of all Guilford County kindergartners were considered proficient in those skills.

Ready Ready’s Campaign for Grade-Level Reading includes three components.

Ready Ready’s mission is to create a connected, innovative system of care for Guilford County’s youngest children and their families. It is a long-term effort aimed at population-level change. The first phase has focused on infants and toddlers to ensure all Guilford County families receive the support and resources they need for social-emotional, physical, language/communication, cognitive, and learning development. The second phase, which launches this year, focuses on children ages 3 to 5.

Also, Ready Ready has received a $50,000 grant from the Pritzker Children’s Initiative to support the organization’s three-year Equity Action Plan. The implementation of this plan will ensure consistent equitable practices across the organization.

The plan includes strategies to build a culture of belonging and deepening equitable family engagement in Ready Ready as well as the development of a plan and set of practices to engage partners in Ready Ready’s racial equity work. The plan builds on a previous Pritzker Children’s Initiative grant that enabled Ready Ready to deliver racial equity training to all levels of our organization and develop an Equity Statement.

Honors

During the 20th anniversary festivities at Greensboro’s Sanctuary House, a rehabilitation-educational center addressing mental illness, Executive Director Jodi Lorenzo was surprised when she learned the organization’s member services room will be renamed in her honor for two decades of service.

Standing on the balcony of Sanctuary House’s downtown headquarters, Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan announced the recognition. Both the mayor and Guilford County Commissioner Kay Cashion read official proclamations, citing Sanctuary House’s continuous service raising awareness of mental illness.

Located in downtown historic Greensboro at the corner of Elm and Smith streets, Sanctuary House is one of 12 clubhouse model programs in North Carolina and among 400 programs around the world focusing on psychosocial rehabilitation.

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.