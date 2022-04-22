Helping Hands

Activities

Like most American households, Abbotswood at Irving Park is not immune to the overabundance of food waste produced daily. Each day, the dining team prepares more than 300 meals, three times per day. To change the way food waste is managed, the senior living community has partnered with local farmers to implement a recycling program that utilizes the community’s food waste as feed for livestock.

The program was envisioned by Abbotswood’s executive chef, Derek St. Romain. The dining team safely stores the foods, roughly 160-180 pounds daily, which are then picked up three times a week by local hog farmers as nutrient-rich feed for their livestock.

Announcements

The Friends of the Jamestown Public Library will hold choice book sales from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 23 and 30 in the library’s basement hallway. The library is at 200 W. Main St. Choice books are published 2019-2022 and are $5.

Pay with cash or checks.

For information, email info@jamestownpubliclibrary.com.

••••

A community coalition is ramping up efforts to eliminate foam from landfills. Foam does not decompose and usage has increased during the pandemic.

A Styrofoam recycling trailer has been added to the recycling center at First Presbyterian Church in downtown Greensboro. The trailer is open to the community and can hold up to 200 pounds of foam, which is then condensed for recycling. The project collects No. 6 foam such as takeout trays and cups (must be rinsed and clean), foam coolers, egg cartons, and stiff foam packaging material. Items such as packaging peanuts, bubble wrap, packaging tape and foam wrapping sheets cannot be accepted.

The Green Team at First Presbyterian partnered with Tiny House Greensboro, Greensboro Beautiful, Emerging Ecology and Environmental Stewardship Greensboro on the project. The trailer was purchased in part with a gift from church members John and Janice Sullivan in memory of their son, Jay. The church has been certified as an Earth Care Congregation by the Presbyterian Church.

A dedication of the new trailer will be held at 12:15 p.m. April 24, in front of the church’s sanctuary. The trailer will then move to the church’s recycling center, which is on its upper parking deck on Fisher Avenue between Elm and Greene streets. In addition to foam, residents can drop off glass that is picked up by the city of Greensboro.

Churches and business that wish to sponsor a foam collection trailer should contact Scott Jones at Tiny House Community Development at 336-897-1001.

••••

The Kellin Foundation, a nonprofit specializing in providing trauma-responsive services and programming, has announced the completion of a merger with Mental Health Greensboro. The merger enables the organization to provide a broad array of free behavioral health services to children, teens, adults and families who otherwise may not have access to these services.

The merger aligns with the retirement of Donna Shelton from Mental Health Greensboro, which was announced in September 2021.

The organization continues to be led by Dr. Kelly Graves. Mental Health Greensboro staff transitioned to become foundation employees earlier this month, and the organization will continue to serve clients in two locations: the Kellin Foundation’s main clinic at 2110 Golden Gate Drive and the satellite office at 700 Walter Reed Drive, both in Greensboro.

Fundraisers

The Greensboro Book Lovers Sale is set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 30 at All Saints Episcopal Church, 4211 Wayne Road in Greensboro.

The event features hundreds of books and is a fundraiser for the church.

For information, email asecGreensboro@gmail.com.

••••

The Music Academy of North Carolina will hold a concert benefiting its Merit Scholarship Fund given by MANC’s own artist faculty at 7 p.m. May 13.

The concert will be in the performance hall, 1327 Beaman Place, Suite 100 in Greensboro.

The academy has an established endowment for merit scholarships. Each year faculty members recommend their most deserving students to audition for a scholarship. They perform for a panel of judges made up of MANC faculty, as well as notable musicians in the community.

To attend, visit tinyurl.com/2p8atzp7.

