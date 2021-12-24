Helping Hands

Announcements
The Music Academy of North Carolina has raised $8,000 toward its $15,000 goal in its 88 Keys Fundraising Campaign.
Proceeds will help with the purchase of a newly restored Chickering & Sons 9-foot concert grand piano and the restoration of the academy’s Baldwin piano which currently resides in the Performance Hall.
For details, visit https://musicacademync.asapconnected.com/#Events.
Donors may be invited to attend a dedication concert and reception set for noon Jan. 31.
Fundraisers
More than 220 people attended High Point Fashion’s Night Out fundraising event on Oct. 1 to benefit Family Service of the Piedmont’s High Point Center for Child Wellness. The event took place at The Sherrod and featured a red carpet, a 50-foot runway and 21 models.
Hosts included Allen and James Interior Design, Monkee’s of High Point and Simon Jewelers.
Damien Raba and Mark Weddle, bartenders at a Greensboro restaurant, raised $10,000 for the nonprofit as well. They created a video about their plans to shave their beards for the nonprofit, nicknamed themselves “the Beard Guys” and created a Facebook fundraiser to challenge and inspire people to give.
Also, the 12th annual Jamestown Pig Pickin’, held Oct. 9 at the home of Dr. Steven and Andrea Davis of Jamestown, raised more than $182,000 for the nonprofit.
Upcoming fundraisers include a Big Hair Ball on Jan. 22 at the Greensboro Coliseum and oyster roasts on March 4 in Greensboro and High Point.
For information, visit www.fspcares.org/bighairball and www.oysterroast.info, respectively.
Blue Ridge Companies raised $65,000 for Toys for Tots, thanks to its second annual Telethon for Toys. The donation exceeds the more than $50,000 it raised in 2020. The High Point-based property management, development and construction company moved its annual toy drive online due to COVID-19. The company held its telethon Dec. 8 live on Zoom and Facebook.
Blue Ridge Companies raised more than $5,500 during its two-hour live telethon from more than 50 donors. Donations for Toys for Tots came from Blue Ridge Companies’ vendors, partners, sponsors, employees, residents and more. Blue Ridge Companies’ owners, David Couch and Chris Dunbar, also donated to the telethon.
According to Toys for Tots, Blue Ridge Companies, its sponsors and donors raised enough money to help approximately 2,167 children this year.
As part of the telethon, people who stopped by the company’s High Point office and made a donation got a free lunch from “Bert’s Burgers.”
“Bert’s Burgers” was provided and prepared by Blue Ridge Companies’ partners at Chadwell Supply.
