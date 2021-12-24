Helping Hands

Also, the 12th annual Jamestown Pig Pickin’, held Oct. 9 at the home of Dr. Steven and Andrea Davis of Jamestown, raised more than $182,000 for the nonprofit.

Upcoming fundraisers include a Big Hair Ball on Jan. 22 at the Greensboro Coliseum and oyster roasts on March 4 in Greensboro and High Point.

For information, visit www.fspcares.org/bighairball and www.oysterroast.info, respectively.

Blue Ridge Companies raised $65,000 for Toys for Tots, thanks to its second annual Telethon for Toys. The donation exceeds the more than $50,000 it raised in 2020. The High Point-based property management, development and construction company moved its annual toy drive online due to COVID-19. The company held its telethon Dec. 8 live on Zoom and Facebook.

Blue Ridge Companies raised more than $5,500 during its two-hour live telethon from more than 50 donors. Donations for Toys for Tots came from Blue Ridge Companies’ vendors, partners, sponsors, employees, residents and more. Blue Ridge Companies’ owners, David Couch and Chris Dunbar, also donated to the telethon.