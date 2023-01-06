Helping Hands

Activities

St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church held a Feeding Our Neighbors outreach on Dec. 20.

Church members organized, cooked, packed and distributed 40 meals and gift bags for neighbors struggling with housing and making ends meet.

* * * *

The Housing Authority of the City of High Point recently recognized HPHA’s SOAR Program youth, Ragsdale High School Orchestra members and staff who go above and beyond to serve the community.

Knowing the significance of the contributions to the Salvation Army, the youth have served as bell ringers for several years.

Annually, bell ringing season starts for the Salvation Army in November and runs through Christmas Eve. However, the needs are year-round.

Announcements

On Dec. 21, former Guilford County Schools Superintendent Sharon Contreras made a $20,000 donation to Guilford Education Alliance to help pay off GCS student meal debt.

Contreras made the gift in honor of her brother, Detective Erick W. Contreras, a Nassau County, New York police detective who died at the age of 53 from cancer. Detective Contreras was a 9/11 responder, and his cancer may have been linked to his recovery work on-site there. He served on the police force for 26 years until his death in January 2021.

During the pandemic, federal waivers allowed all students to eat school meals for free, regardless of their financial status. The federal government ended that program this summer. Students and their families are now required to apply for benefits, and GCS has processed nearly 16,000 applications for free and reduced-price meals. A charged meal plan will resume in January 2023. Once students have charged the value of five breakfasts and five lunches, currently a $19.25 value, schools are allowed to serve an alternative meal to students who don’t qualify for the free and reduced lunch program. An alternative meal consists of fruit and/or vegetable choices from that day’s menu, milk and/or water and a roll.

Right now, more than 5,700 Guilford County students have meal debt totaling more than $111,000. Contreras’s contribution will go directly to GCS to offset this balance. Other community members are encouraged to donate as well. To make an online donation, visit www.gcsnc.com/Page/83656.

After serving as GCS superintendent for six years, Contreras announced that she would be leaving GCS in January 2021. She is now CEO of The Innovation Project, a nonprofit organization that includes a cohort of N.C. superintendents. TIP focuses on equity, racial disparities and challenges of the pandemic. Whitney Oakley was appointed as the new GCS superintendent in August 2022 after a national search.

Grants

Bard College in New York has received a $399,000 award from the Mellon Foundation to support a three-year applied learning research curricular project on voting rights. The project, done in collaboration with N.C. A&T, Tuskegee University, Prairie View A&M University and The Andrew Goodman Foundation, will use the 26th Amendment, which lowered the voting age from 21 to 18 and outlawed age-based voter discrimination, as a prism through which to understand the history of voting and disenfranchisement in the United States and the role of college communities in the fight for voting rights.

The project will produce research and teaching materials on the history of voting rights, with a special focus on the 26th Amendment, in the form of written and video case studies, recorded lectures and oral histories. These materials will be contextualized by the historic and contemporary struggles for voting rights on these campuses and, in turn, will be used in the classroom in codesigned and cotaught network collaborative courses that will take place simultaneously at the four main partner institutions of higher education: Bard College, A&T, Tuskegee University and Prairie View A&M University.

The materials also will be used in training of student ambassadors of The Andrew Goodman Foundation, a national organization situated on 81 campuses across 26 states and Washington, D.C., including at these institutions, with a mission to make youth voices and votes a powerful force in democracy.

A&T was featured in recent North Carolina state and federal cases Harper v. Lewis and Common Cause v. Runcho, which fought corrosive partisan gerrymandering in the state and, ultimately, caused the invalidation of the state map which divided the university’s campus into two congressional districts.