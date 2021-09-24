Helping Hands

The outdoor event will feature a variety of cultural musical entertainment, food and dancing. Tickets are $25 and include dessert and a drink. There will also be opportunities to bid on baskets filled with gifts and purchase raffle tickets.

“Paciencia and fe are the Spanish words for patience and faith,” explained Eniris Riddick-Delgado, interim executive director of FaithAction. “We have used both to serve our community’s newest neighbors for over two decades. Our celebration will not only mark that achievement but bring our supporters and friends together to help reach our goal of raising $75,000 to carry on our mission of turning strangers into neighbors.”

In addition, if the goal of $75,000 is met, FaithAction will donate $25,000 to its partner agency Church World Services to aid in the resettlement of Afghan refugees.

To purchase tickets, make a donation and learn more about FaithAction gala, visit bit.ly/faih25.

* * * *

The Housing Authority of the city of High Point is hosting a holiday toy drive for its youth.

Drop off unwrapped toys or monetary donations at the HPHA, 500 E. Russell Ave. in High Point, by Dec. 3. The HPHA is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays and from 8 a.m. to noon Fridays.