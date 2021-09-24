Helping Hands

Announcements
Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest N.C. is hosting a food distribution from 8:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at The Renaissance Shops at Phillips Avenue, 2517 Phillips Ave. in Greensboro.
No documentation is needed but people will be asked to provide some basic information to determine USDA eligibility for some of the food items being offered.
For information, call 336-784-5770 or visit facebook.com/food.bank.nwnc/events.
* * * *
Local families in need of Christmas assistance may apply for The Salvation Army of High Point’s Angel Tree program from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 4-8 at 301 W. Green Drive in High Point.
Families are asked to be in line by 11 a.m.
The assistance is for the parents or legal guardians of children 12 years old and younger, living in the following zip codes: 27260, 27262, 27263, 27265, 27282, 27350 and 27370.
Applicants are required to bring the following documents in order to apply:
- Picture identification of the applicant
- verification of address
- proof of guardianship or custody
- birth certificate or current Medicaid card for each child age 12 and younger
- verification of all expenses
- proof of income and benefits
- valid documentation of unemployment, employment layoff or reduced hours.
Those applying will also be asked to provide each child’s clothing and shoe size, as well as a short list of needs and gift wishes.
This year, Angel Tree distribution will be held Dec. 16. For information, call 336-881-5400.
* * * *
The Greensboro Police Department and Riding High Harley Davidson will be holding the Chief’s Ride for Charity on Saturday, Sept. 25.
This is a fundraiser for Communities In Schools of Greater Greensboro. The nonprofit’s mission is to surround students with a community of support, empowering them to stay in school and achieve in life.
The escorted ride will be for riders of all levels. Food will also be served at the conclusion.
Bikers can register the day of the event at Riding High Harley, 3036 N.C. 68 in High Point. Registration starts at 10 a.m. and the ride starts at 11 a.m.
The ride is $20 per rider and $5 per passenger. For information, call 336-373-2636.
* * * *
A Twenty For 20 years anniversary party will be held in honor of After Gateway from 1 to 6 p.m. Oct. 2 at 501 S. Mendenhall St. in Greensboro.
The event celebrates the 20 years of day health services that After Gateway has provided for adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities.
This free event includes food trucks, live music and family-friendly activities. Meet board members, staff and participants to learn how this program has touched and changed lives for the intellectually challenged and their families. Donations will be accepted for the Twenty For 20 years campaign.
For information, call 336-379-7670, find them on Facebook or visit www.aftergateway.org.
* * * *
More than 6.5 tons of donations are en route to Culp’s production facilities in Ouanaminthe, Haiti, for distribution to earthquake victims in affected areas of the country. Culp led a communitywide “Hands in for Haiti” donation drive, which began immediately after the earthquake on Aug. 14. Culp’s facilities are not located near the epicenter of the quake, and the company did not sustain any damage or harm to its facilities or employees. However, many Culp employees have family members who have been affected by the disaster.
To follow the journey of the donations or find ways to be a part of the Culp family, find Culp on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or go to www.CULP.com.
* * * *
FaithAction International House is celebrating 25 years of assisting newly arrived immigrants as they settle into Greensboro.
Paciencia y Fe: 25 Years Strong! is this year’s theme for its annual fundraiser to be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 16 at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St. in Greensboro.
The outdoor event will feature a variety of cultural musical entertainment, food and dancing. Tickets are $25 and include dessert and a drink. There will also be opportunities to bid on baskets filled with gifts and purchase raffle tickets.
“Paciencia and fe are the Spanish words for patience and faith,” explained Eniris Riddick-Delgado, interim executive director of FaithAction. “We have used both to serve our community’s newest neighbors for over two decades. Our celebration will not only mark that achievement but bring our supporters and friends together to help reach our goal of raising $75,000 to carry on our mission of turning strangers into neighbors.”
In addition, if the goal of $75,000 is met, FaithAction will donate $25,000 to its partner agency Church World Services to aid in the resettlement of Afghan refugees.
To purchase tickets, make a donation and learn more about FaithAction gala, visit bit.ly/faih25.
* * * *
The Housing Authority of the city of High Point is hosting a holiday toy drive for its youth.
Drop off unwrapped toys or monetary donations at the HPHA, 500 E. Russell Ave. in High Point, by Dec. 3. The HPHA is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays and from 8 a.m. to noon Fridays.
For monetary donations to assist with the purchase of toys, make checks payable to ELBF and mail to Attention: Toy Drive, High Point Housing Authority, P.O. Box 1779, High Point, NC 27261. All monetary donations are tax deductible.
For information, call 336-887-2661.
Awards
The two foundations of Family Service of the Piedmont will honor Dr. Lenny Peters of High Point and Gwendolyn D. Willis of Greensboro with the Julia B. Nile For Love of Family Award at its annual luncheon on Monday, Sept. 27, at Sedgefield Country Club.
The award represents the highest honor given to individuals from Greensboro and High Point who make a significant impact on Family Service of the Piedmont and their community in helping to build safe and healthy families.
Peters’ love and care for patients as a doctor extends to his philanthropic generosity toward his community through the Lenny Peters Foundation. Engaged with Family Service of the Piedmont since 2016, he has supported the agency’s efforts to raise funds for its programs and services.
Lenny, who is the chief executive officer of Bethany Medical, began his foundation, a nonprofit that supports the Triad and communities around the world, out of a desire to give back to the community.
Willis’ 40 years’ experience working directly with clients with substance use disorders and as a social service leader led her to join the Family Service of the Piedmont Board of Directors in 2011, where she gave her time and support to the agency.
In her career, she was the chief student services officer at Guilford County Schools and has also served as the director of student services and substance abuse programs for the High Point school system. She also served as executive director and, prior to that role, a counselor at the Alcohol Education Center.
Grants
The High Point Arts Council is accepting grant applications through Nov. 2 for Teacher Arts Projects.
These grants are available to public, private and charter schools serving High Point and Jamestown students in kindergarten through 12th grades.
The purpose of these grants is to bring the arts to students through various arts programs and to bring artists of all types into the classrooms. Projects that integrate the arts with curriculum and those that hire multicultural artists are given extra consideration.
Applicants may be a teacher, a group of teachers and/or the PTA. There is not a limit to the number of applications that a school may submit. PTAs must have a teacher representative for the project and all projects must have approval of the school’s principal or headmaster.
For information, visit www.HighPointArts.org/arts/grants/teacher-arts-projects/ or contact Hope Barker at 336-889-2787, Ext. 23 or education@highpointarts.org.
* * * *
The Foundation for a Healthy High Point — a private foundation that invests in the advancement of health and wellness for greater High Point residents — recently approved an award to support COVID-19 emergency relief efforts and two small grants to support local efforts focused on education, youth development and food insecurity.
The approved grant recipients are:
- High Point Chamber Foundation ($25,000) — to launch the “It’s Our Shot High Point” education and outreach campaign which promotes vaccination support among business leaders and increased vaccinations among employees.
- Greater High Point Food Alliance ($10,000) — supports the planning and expenses for a communitywide Food Security Summit on Jan. 28, which will focus on the effects of poverty on education, health care and racial inequity, and the interwoven relationships with food security in the Burns Hill, Highland Mills, Washington Street and West End neighborhoods.
- YMCA of High Point ($10,000) — supports the planning to develop two spaces that will be positioned as Y Community Learning Centers to help youth rebuild and support ongoing academic, social and emotional development.
To date, the foundation has approved a total of $401,799 in support of local efforts focused on early childhood and youth development, community empowerment, capacity building for local nonprofits and COVID-19 emergency relief.
Last year, the foundation funded 41 projects in the amount of $1,633,511.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.