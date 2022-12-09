Helping Hands

Activities

Academy Sports + Outdoors and the Greensboro Swarm teamed up on Dec. 8 to provide 34 local children with a $5,000 shopping spree.

Each child received a $150 academy gift card to shop alongside players from the team for items on their holiday wish list such as: winter clothing, footwear, games, sports equipment and more.

Announcements

The Rockingham County Government and Best Friends Animal Society will host a pet adoption fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 10 at Petsense of Reidsville at 1547 Freeway Drive.

The adoption fees will be waived.

Adoption fees cover spay/neuter, microchip and vaccinations.

For information, call 336-349-9610.

* * * *

BackPack Beginnings held an open house on Dec. 6 at its new location, 3711 Alliance Drive in Greensboro.

The event highlighted the nonprofit’s new Family Market, “a dignity of choice, one-stop shopping experience where parents and children select their basic needs at no cost in a retail-like, welcoming environment.”

Over the past 11 months in this new space, the nonprofit has added new offerings to their programming, including baby accessories, baby equipment, frozen products and household goods.

The new Family Market has served 1,725 individuals from 404 families since opening in June. This new space is triple the size of their previous location, growing from 9,000 square feet to 29,000 square feet, and it allows them to serve more local children and families in need.

The nonprofit’s Christmas wish list includes new or gently used children’s toys, stuffed animals, books, children’s clothing, shoes, baby accessories and household goods, pantry food staples, hygiene products and gently used paper and plastic bags.

To donate, visit www.backpackbeginnings.org/donate. For information about drop off times and locations, visit www.backpackbeginnings.org/contact.

* * * *

Jamestown Public Library will offer Pop Up Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 10 and Dec. 17. The Basket Ladies and Corner Book Shop will operate a special “Santa” opportunity for last minute Christmas shopping. Gifts will be for sale along with a chance to purchase Corner Bucks coupons. These coupons are $10 each and are good through Dec. 30, 2023.

* * * *

On Dec. 10, United Way of Greater Greensboro, Greensboro Beautiful and Greensboro Housing Authority will plant a ceremonial white oak tree with Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan and more than 70 fruit trees that will serve as food and educational resources for future generations in one of the city’s food deserts.

At the beginning of the year, to celebrate UWGG’s centennial anniversary, the organization committed to planting 100 trees throughout Greensboro, and on Saturday that goal will be reached. The tree-planting collaboration began on March 1 at United Way’s Centennial Celebration where Vaughn joined leadership from UWGG, GB and GHA to plant the first ceremonial white oak tree at UWGG’s office.

On Earth Day (April 22), the organizations partnered with the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club to plant 25 trees at GHA’s Arbors at South Crossing, formerly Smith Homes.

The organizations will plant the final 74 trees at Hall Towers, 2314 N. Church St. and Positive Direction for Youth and Families Community Farm, 1500 Huffine Mill Road.

* * * *

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is accepting applications through county social services departments for the state’s Low-Income Energy Assistance Program.

The federally funded program helps low-income households with a one-time payment directly to their heating vendor to offset the high cost of warming their homes during the cold weather months. Depending on the household’s primary heating source, the payment will be $300, $400 or $500. Thousands of eligible households will receive an automated LIEAP payment.

Eligible households may qualify to receive an automated payment for the 2022-2023 LIEAP season if a member of the household: Is age 60 or older or a person with a disability receiving services through the Division of Aging and Adult Services, currently receives Food and Nutrition Services and received LIEAP during the 2021-22 season.

Apply in person, submit an online application at epass.nc.gov, apply by phone, submit a paper application for LIEAP assistance through U.S. mail or fax the application to the local department of social services. Applications may also be dropped off at the local DSS, and applicants may contact their local DSS for information on how to obtain a paper application.

On Jan. 3, 2023, all other eligible households may begin applying.

* * * *

The Community Bike Shop at Barber Park, open by appointment only, accepts bikes of all types and sizes. Volunteers refurbish and repair as many bikes as they can — and then they work with local agencies to help get bikes back into the community. One such partnership is Downtown Greenway’s annual Wheels on the Greenway event in May.

Drop-off bike donations at a partner site:

Cycles de ORO—701 A Hill St.

Reconsidered Goods—4118 Spring Garden St.

REI—3334 W. Friendly Ave., Suite 140

For information, visit https://bikesboroorg.wixsite.com/bikesboro/bikesboro-bikecoop.

Grants

The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department has received five bike racks and two public work stands to support equitable biking access, thanks to a grant from the NC Division of Public Health’s Community and Clinical Connections for Prevention and Health Branch. The amenities will allow residents to easily ride their bikes to access free or low-cost programs at parks and recreation centers.

The equipment, worth more than $3,000, was recently installed. Bike racks are now available at the Barber Park sprayground, Peeler Recreation Center, the Greensboro Sportsplex, Trotter Active Adult Center and Warnersville Recreation Center.

The public works stands are located at Woven Works Park along the Downtown Greenway and at Warnersville Recreation Center. The stations include eight common bicycle maintenance and repair tools as well as a stand to support a bike while it is being serviced.

* * * *

The Golden LEAF Board of Directors awarded $25,500 in funding to the Greater Winston-Salem Development Corporation for the Tanglewood Business Park. The project will use funding to complete eligible due diligence activities such as environmental assessments, archaeological analyses and mapping.

Also, the Golden LEAF Board awarded $5,775,802 in funding for seven projects that will provide public infrastructure and, for publicly owned sites, clearing and rough grading, to benefit sites that have completed the due diligence necessary to demonstrate that the site is suitable for development.

Local organizations receiving funding include:

$1,000,000 to Randolph County to extend sewer to facilitate the development of the proposed I-74 Industrial Center, a 160-acre site located near Sophia, adjacent to I-74.

$1,000,000 to Rockingham County to grub and rough grade a 15-acre site at New Street Industrial Site in Eden, in an area that is one of the county’s most attractive to prospective industries.

Honors

Fresenius Kabi has announced the 12 newest inductees, including James O’Gara of Jamestown, into the Fresenius Kabi Blood Donation Hall of Fame.

Every year, Fresenius Kabi accepts hall of fame nominations from blood centers across the United States. Inductees and their stories are featured in a specialized calendar used by blood centers.

O’Gara, an adjunct music instructor at Greensboro College and a massage therapist in private practice, was nominated by the American Red Cross at 1501 Yanceyville St. in Greensboro.

O’Gara began donating at the age of 17, giving blood at a high school drive because he wanted “to be a blood donor just like my mother.” A few years later O’Gara learned how important platelets were for everyone from babies to patients undergoing burn and cancer treatments, and he committed himself to being a regular platelet donor.

To schedule a donation appointment, visit tinyurl.com/bdzma3zs.