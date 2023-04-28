Announcements

Approximately 238,000 children in North Carolina are being raised by their grandparents or other relatives. Social service agencies increasingly turn first to kinship families when seeking placements for children, and many grandparents or kin step in informally before social services become involved.

In 2021, the nonprofit Creating a Family held six listening sessions with kinship caregivers to identify needs and service gaps. Kinship families identified a critical need to understand their legal permanency options. Should they seek custody, guardianship, adoption or continue in an informal arrangement? Should they become licensed foster parents to their grandchild? How do they protect the child from being removed from their care by an unstable parent? How do they enroll the child in school or make medical decisions?

In response to this need, Creating a Family, with the financial support of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina’s Healthy Blue Medicaid plan, developed the Legal Options for Kinship Caregivers in North Carolina website (www.nckinshipfamilies.org) to provide this information. The website helps kinship caregivers explore their legal options, whether working with child welfare or caring for children outside the child welfare system.

Richard Petty’s Blue Jeans and Boots Fundraiser is set for 6 to 9 p.m. May 17 at Reverie Place, 514 Providence Church Road in Randleman.

This is an opportunity for race fans to spend some time with Petty, see where he lives, tour the Petty Museum and support the Petty Family Foundation. Petty is a charter member of the NASCAR Hall of Fame, with a record 200 career race wins and seven NASCAR Cup Series Championships. All proceeds from this year’s event will go to benefit the foundation.

The evening will kick off with free tastings from local distilleries, by local craft beer companies and by Tito’s Vodka. The tastings will be followed by a dinner, both live and silent auction, live music and other activities.

Tickets are $200 per person.

For tickets, contact Shannon Newman at 336-495-6643 or Shannon@pettyfamilyfoundation.org.

The Industries of the Blind and Greensboro Lions Club are joining together again this year to sponsor the eighth annual “Swing for Sight” Golf Tournament to be held at Starmount Forest Country Club on June 5 with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. This annual tournament is the major fundraiser for the Industries of the Blind and Greensboro Lions Club programs that benefit blind and visually impaired residents of the greater Greensboro Community.

Monies raised in the tournament go to support low vision and mobility training at the IOB along with “Kids Sight” vision screening, a program to detect eye problems in pre-school children including lazy eye—the leading cause for blindness in young children. In addition, proceeds from the tournament fund the purchase of white canes, eye care exams and eyeglasses, assistance with eye surgeries, provide educational scholarships for children of visually impaired and help support camp scholarships at Camp Dogwood, a retreat center for the visually impaired on Lake Norman.

There are still openings for both sponsors and golfers for this event. Prizes given to winning teams and individuals exceed $1,000. Cost for golfers is $150 per player which includes a continental breakfast and awards luncheon, plus a “Swing for Sight” backpack sewn by the Industries of the Blind filled with sponsor prizes.

To register, send an email to sergiomaturino@yahoo.com. For a sponsor form or information, email Paul Marth at pemarth@att.net.

Rockingham County Department of Health and Human Services, in partnership with eight local health agencies, has agreed to help financially in a Behavioral Health Funding Collaboration to maximize the efforts of the recently contracted behavioral health consulting firm, Crescendo.

The county’s department of health and human services alongside Reidsville Area Foundation, Sandhills Center, Cone Health, UNC Rockingham Health Care, Rockingham County Primary Care Initiative, Compassion Health Care and Brightview Rehabilitation Services have agreed to collectively give $115,000 now that they have partnered with the qualified consulting group based in Maine.

The local agencies sought a more comprehensive, collaborative and effective way to better the behavioral health system within the county. After receiving proposals from 13 groups, a volunteer committee reviewed them following a standard scoring rubric. The committee took a vote and passed the consideration to county manager, Lance Metzler. Director of Public Health Trey Wright then presented the Crescendo Consulting Group’s $115,000 project bid to the County Board of Commissioners where it was unanimously approved.

Crescendo has extensive experience in behavioral health community assessments. They employ an effective, data-founded methodology and have a wealth of expertise focused on consumer engagement, statistical analysis, marketing research, qualitative and quantitative research, communications and project management.

Awards

During National Volunteer Week, United Way of Greater Greensboro found it appropriate to express their gratitude to its volunteers and to present its first-ever Volunteer United awards to three key volunteers.

The Impact United Award recognizes outstanding accomplishments in the areas of leadership, recruitment and impact strategy. Award winner, Greg Higgins, began volunteering with UWGG in 2014, and provides leadership to Impact Councils that evaluate UWGG’s grant applications.

The Invest United Award recognizes exceptional and creative efforts to increase community partnerships and investments. Recipient Jessica Ingram led the 2022 ITG Brands United Way Campaign. Because of Ingram’s leadership, employee gifts increased by 17% and employee participation grew by 50%.

The Service United award recognizes longstanding volunteer leadership and unwavering commitment to innovation. Award winner Kathy Norcott is one of the founding members of UWGG’s African American Affinity Group that began in 2003. Norcott’s daughter, Sonya Norcott, was in attendance to accept the award on her mother’s behalf.