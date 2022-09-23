Helping Hands

Announcements

United Way of Greater Greensboro is celebrating its centennial campaign kickoff this month with a series of concerts that include local acts and hip-hop legend KRS-One. In addition, UWGG introduced its specially crafted beer, The Centennial Collab.

Concerts include:

7-10 p.m. Sept. 23, SouthEnd Brewing, 117 W. Lewis St., Greensboro. Drew Holgate Band.

7:30-9 p.m. Sept. 30, Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. KRS-ONE.

Visit www.UnitedWayGSO.org/Calendar to learn more and purchase tickets to events.

* * * *

Local consignment shop Be Kind Kids will host an inclusive kids’ fashion show and fundraiser at 3 p.m. Sept. 25 at Lebauer Park, 208 N. Davie St. in Greensboro.

Proceeds and donations for the first annual “Rainbow Runway” show will support Down Syndrome Network of Greater Greensboro and Family Service of the Piedmont.

There will be free face painting on site, as well as food and drinks for purchase from Parkside Pullup, and Lawn Service by Little Brother.

A community dance party with DJ music and emceeing by musicians Quilla and Kate Tobey follows the fashion show.

Twenty-nine local children, ranging in age from 1 to 12 years old, will take the runway, modeling outfits they’ve chosen themselves and featuring items from Be Kind Kids. The models all have different abilities, backgrounds and personalities.

* * * *

Creative Greensboro is hosting the Community Theater of Greensboro’s OnStage and Inclusive program as part of its Residency At The Hyers. The residency culminates with a new show at 4 p.m. Oct. 1 and 2 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Stephen D. Hyers Theatre in the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased in advance at https://ctgso.org/tickets.

OnStage and Inclusive is a two-week theater program that engages adults and children with a wide range of disabilities to work on self-expression, advocacy and communication skills through theater arts. The two weeks conclude with entertainment, friendship and a celebration of the arts as participants present two performances for the community. The performances feature the entire OnStage and Inclusive company and are based on original ideas presented through music, dance, skits and personal reflections.

* * * *

Jennifer Hollowell, a Realtor and broker of RE/MAX Realty Consultants, has announced plans for her second annual holiday food drive.

This food drive is a two-day event: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 8 at 2731 Horse Pen Creek Road in Greensboro and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 15 at 1255 Creekshire Way in Winston-Salem.

This drive will benefit the Crisis Control Ministry, a nonprofit in Winston-Salem that provides emergency assistance to low-income families and self-sustenance services to people in crisis.

The ministry aims to provide immediate assistance to keep families safe and prevent homelessness. They also work to promote self-sufficiency through budget counseling, life skills classes and a food pantry.

Needed items include: Non-perishable food items such as canned pie filling, carrots, greens, yams, condiments, dry stuffing and pie crust mix, spices and seasonings, and jelly. Monetary donations will be used to purchase perishable items such as frozen ham and turkey.

For information, call 336-926-9519 or visit www.jenniferhollowell.com.

* * * *

Davidson County Extension Master Gardener volunteers will present their fall plant sale from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 8 at the Lexington Farmers Market at the Depot, 129 S. Railroad St. in Lexington. Event proceeds will help support community projects; educational exhibits, talks and conferences; as well as their scholarship program.

Fall is the best time to plant shrubs and trees. Master Gardener volunteers will donate plants from their yards for the sale.

Gardeners will be able to choose from a variety of common and rare plants — shrubs, trees, perennials, vines/ground covers, North Carolina natives, house plants and more. Prices will be far below retail. Garden décor and gently-used gardening items will also be available.

Cash, check or credit cards will be accepted. Master Gardener volunteers will be on hand to answer gardening questions.

For information, call 336-242-2080.

* * * *

Pennybyrn opened a new fine arts gallery Sept. 15 within the retirement living community center building, located at 109 Penny Road in High Point. This new gallery aims to bring high-quality artwork to the Pennybyrn community as a means of culture and enrichment. The new gallery is the passion of Sister Lucy Hennessey, mission leader and chairwoman of Pennybyrn’s board of directors. The gallery was included in the plans as part of the recent renovations to the community.

The art gallery committee, chaired by Pennybyrn resident Kitty Montgomery, is planning quarterly exhibits. “As our permanent collection is built thoughtfully over time, we will supplement the gallery with loaned and borrowed pieces. We are delighted to have purchased our first two paintings from nationally and internationally recognized artists, Marcy Dunn Ramsey and Matthew Hillier,” shared Montgomery.

Pennybyrn’s art gallery committee is primarily consists of residents along with Jeff Horney, executive director of Theater Art Galleries, who is serving as the gallerist and curator.

As part of the events leading up to the full gallery opening, Pennybyrn invited artist Marcy Dunn Ramsey to come and share her inspiration and motivation behind her work “Circle Dance,” which is now a part of Pennybyrn’s private collection. In addition to the future exhibits, Pennybyrn plans to invite other artists whose work is displayed in the gallery.

* * * *

The Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro’s premier fundraising event — Men Can Cook ... with a Twist — is scheduled from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at Piedmont Hall at Greensboro Coliseum.

The annual culinary event features more than 50 “chefs” (men famous in their own kitchens) serving up their signature dishes. Guests can treat themselves to dozens of small-bite samples.

This year’s event comes “with a twist” — a curated tasting of small-batch, hand-crafted wines, beers and distilled spirits from Greensboro-area producers: Grove Winery, South End Brewing Company and Fainting Goat Spirits.

Additionally, the event features live entertainment and gift baskets for purchase donated by community supporters.

This year’s premier sponsor is Christopher T. Barbee and Stifel Financial Advisors/Gonzales-Barbee Wealth Management Group.

The Women’s Resource Center serves more than 7,500 families each year.

For tickets, call 336-275-6090 or email Marti@womenscentergso.org.

Awards

NCCJ will honor community leaders Addy and Paul Jeffrey and Linda and Tom Sloan with the Brotherhood/Sisterhood Citation Award at the 56th annual Citation Award Dinner (in-person and livestreaming) on Nov. 9.

“NCCJ is thrilled to honor the Jeffreys and the Sloans,” says Ivan Canada, NCCJ’s executive director. “These extraordinary leaders have made a profound impact in many areas of our lives: from education to health care to the arts, and more. Each of them has a long history of meaningful and sustained contributions to make our community more welcoming and inclusive for all people. Notably, the Jeffreys are also the first Latinx people to receive this award. We are grateful for the opportunity to celebrate the powerful work of both of these remarkable couples through NCCJ’s Citation Award.”