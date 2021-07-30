Helping Hands

Announcements
Together with Senior Resources of Guilford, United Way of Greater High Point and The High Point Enterprise, The Salvation Army of High Point will host “Operation Fan,” a free fan giveaway for eligible community members, from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 2, at 301 W. Green Drive in High Point.
Fans are available at no cost on a first come, first serve basis. To receive a fan, individuals must meet the following requirements:
Age 60 years or older or are a disabled adult
Resident of Guilford County and have photo identification
Has a home cooling situation that presents a threat to their health and well-being
For information, call at 336-333-6981 or 336-884-6981.
To learn about donating a fan or money, call 336-883-4127.
Awards
The Salvation Army North and South Carolinas Division recognized Gage Rice as the 2021 Youth Hall of Fame Award recipient during the divisional Youth Council’s ceremony.
The NSC Youth Hall of Fame Award is given to a teenager or young adult who is consistently faithful to God in service to others, Christ-like in their living and who shines the light of Jesus into the lives of youth in their corps, family, school and community.
Rice is involved in the praise team at the Salvation Army of High Point Corps and teaches guitar. He’s a senior soldier, a Corps Cadet, and helps with Teen Night. He has taught in Vacation Bible School and with the Club 316 program. He has volunteered for many outreach opportunities including fall festivals and serving on the canteen. He works two jobs and attends church regularly. He has volunteered with kettles and food drives. He works at The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club as a Program Aide and does a fantastic job leading the kids in daily devotions. In addition to his volunteer efforts, he joined the U.S. Army National Guard while he was in high school.
The Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club of High Point also received the Innovator Award during the ceremony for its unique program innovation to keep club members engaged and active during the COVID-19 quarantine last year.
Fundraisers
In a recent fundraising campaign, 75 Dunkin’ stores throughout the Carolinas, owned by Coastal Franchising, raised $85,190.
Special Olympics of North Carolina will receive $72,645 and Special Olympics of South Carolina will receive $12,545. The funds were raised through an in-store daily icon program, merchandise sales and special fundraising events featuring local mounted police forces, K-9 teams and Special Olympic athletes.
Coastal Franchising celebrated this donation and its commitment to the local community with check presentations to local Special Olympic athletes at its new restaurant at 2609 Battleground Ave. in Greensboro and a series of other grand openings across the states.
Locally, a $15,000 check was presented to Special Olympics of N.C., represented by Dustin Edmondson, the Guilford County Athlete Ambassador, and David Jones, Guilford County Sheriff’s Office Torch Run Council co-coordinator.
The new Greensboro restaurant will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Grants
Creative Greensboro, the city’s office for arts and culture, has received a $15,000 grant from the Thomas S. Kenan Institute for the Arts. The grant helps fund the Creative Catalyst Fellowship, and was made possible with support from the Emily Hall Tremaine Foundation.
Fellow Karen Archia has joined the Creative Greensboro staff as management consultant for the Neighborhood Arts Residency Program. During her seven-month fellowship, Archia will support and consult with Creative Greensboro staff and contracted artists involved with the Neighborhood Arts Residency Program, which was announced earlier this year.
The residency initiative supports place-based and community engaged arts experiences in the Dudley Heights, Kings Forest and Glenwood neighborhoods.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.