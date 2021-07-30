Helping Hands

Rice is involved in the praise team at the Salvation Army of High Point Corps and teaches guitar. He’s a senior soldier, a Corps Cadet, and helps with Teen Night. He has taught in Vacation Bible School and with the Club 316 program. He has volunteered for many outreach opportunities including fall festivals and serving on the canteen. He works two jobs and attends church regularly. He has volunteered with kettles and food drives. He works at The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club as a Program Aide and does a fantastic job leading the kids in daily devotions. In addition to his volunteer efforts, he joined the U.S. Army National Guard while he was in high school.