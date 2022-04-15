Helping Hands

Announcements

In recognition of Mother’s Day and the statistic that one in every three women will experience domestic violence in her lifetime, Two Men and a Truck in Greensboro is holding its annual charity drive, Movers For Moms.

The business will donate $3 for every move they complete this month to the YWCA Greensboro Emergency Family Shelter, HOPE of Winston-Salem and the Christian Mission of Mooresville.

The business raised $2,000 in donations last year during its Movers for Moms collection drive and hopes to raise even more this year.

For information, call 336-612-3359 or visit https://twomenandatruck.com/movers/nc/greensboro.

Fishin’ With Special Friends will offer a fishing event for special needs children and adults from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 7 at High Point City Lake, 602 W. Main St. in Jamestown.

Picnic area number 7 has been reserved for this event. There will be prizes and a cookout for families and volunteers. Volunteers should arrive at 9 a.m.

Fishin’ With Special Friends, a national nonprofit now in High Point, has held fishing events for special needs children and adults for more than 10 years. The nonprofit will supply rods, reels, pass, bait, bottled water and volunteers at this event.

For those who wish to attend, participate or volunteer, email max@fishinwithspecialfriends.org or call 910-538-0115.

For information, visit FishinWithSpecialFriends.org or pre-register at tinyurl.com/4kndr5fe.

Fundraisers

The Barnabas Network’s spring furniture auction raised $154,370, making the event the most successful fundraising campaign to date in the organization’s history. The auction featured more than 500 high-end new and like-new pieces donated by local retailers and manufacturers. Overtime bidding lasted more than an hour and every item was sold.

“We are on cloud nine. There was some incredible energy surrounding this auction,” said Barnabas Executive Director Derrick Sides.

The Barnabas Network is the Triad’s only nonprofit furniture bank. Founded in 2006, the organization is headquartered at 838 Winston St. in Greensboro and gives free home furnishings to individuals and families transitioning from homelessness, fleeing domestic violence, overcoming major setbacks and living on incomes that do not cover basic needs. In an average year, Barnabas gives out more than 8,000 pieces of furniture, including more than 1,000 beds. Half of those beds go to school-age children.

Visit Barnabas at www.thebarnabasnetwork.org and find it on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Grants

The American Heart Association, Every Baby Guilford, March of Dimes and Ready for School Ready for Life are co-recipients of a one-year $67,000 grant from the Cemala Foundation focused on cardiovascular health and maternal health to reduce infant mortality in Guilford County.

In response to the high rates of infant mortality in Guilford County, Trusted Spaces, Healthy Babies is a collaboration between the four organizations to address the drivers of infant mortality while empowering mothers of color in trusted community spaces.

“Black women face greater risk of developing high blood pressure, having a stroke and complications during or immediately after pregnancy. In fact, Black women are two to three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related complications. Together, Trusted Spaces, Healthy Babies can help change these statistics,” said Kent Wallace-Meggs, executive director for the American Heart Association in the Triad.

Local barbers and stylists recently attended a maternal health training for their participation in the Trusted Spaces, Healthy Babies initiative. The four organizations presented information during this peer to peer educational training. A community kick-off event will be announced later this spring.

According to the Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services’ 2020 Maternal and Child Health Data Brief, Guilford County was one of the top five worst of 100 counties in North Carolina in infant mortality. While Guilford County experienced an 18% decrease in the overall infant mortality rate in 2020, is remains one of the highest in North Carolina. Maternal and infant health outcomes are key indicators for gauging the overall health and wellbeing of a community.

In Guilford County, Black infant mortality is impacted at higher levels than Hispanic and white infants in four of the five categories including infant mortality rate, preterm births, low birthweight and very low birthweight. For late or no prenatal care, Black infants were impacted at a 15% increase over white infants.

