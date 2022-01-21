Helping Hands

The book may be purchased through Target, Barnes & Noble or Amazon. Proceeds from books sold by Scott’s nonprofit, AMEN Communications, have provided and will continue supporting book scholarships for students in community colleges, four-year colleges and universities.

Scott may be reached at drmables@gmail.com.

•••

The public is invited to attend United Way of Greater Greensboro’s Mayoral Candidates Forum — Perspectives on Poverty and the Future of Greensboro. This free event is open to the public and will be hosted via Zoom from noon to 1 p.m. Feb. 16.

RSVP for the event and submit questions at www.unitedwaygso.org/Calendar.

This moderated Q&A forum will feature incumbent Nancy Vaughn and candidate Justin Outling, and attendees will have the opportunity to submit questions prior to the event. Questions related to poverty and the future of Greensboro should be submitted by Feb. 9.

•••