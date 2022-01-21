Helping Hands

Announcements
Partnering with the North Carolina Principals and Assistant Principals Association and the Belk Foundation, the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction and its partners will establish the Assistant Principal Accelerator Program, a statewide leadership initiative for rigorously selected assistant principals with a high potential for being fast-tracked into principalship.
Each year North Carolina needs 250-300 highly trained school leaders who are ready to serve as principals, far more than the current supply.
Assistant principals, who typically spend three to five years in the role, will enter the program and receive targeted leadership development and coaching from proven practitioners in the field.
Following retirement, Mable Springfield Scott has written a memoir recounting her childhood in Memphis on the Mississippi River. Using poetry and prose, she describes her viewpoint of the Martin Luther King Jr. assassination, segregated schools and venues, Beale Street, and public housing. Her new book, “38126 King’s Kids ... Nobody Said We Were Poor,” explains how she was sheltered by a loving, nurturing community while attending historic schools and churches and working on Beale Street, home of the blues, before kindergarten.
The book may be purchased through Target, Barnes & Noble or Amazon. Proceeds from books sold by Scott’s nonprofit, AMEN Communications, have provided and will continue supporting book scholarships for students in community colleges, four-year colleges and universities.
Scott may be reached at drmables@gmail.com.
The public is invited to attend United Way of Greater Greensboro’s Mayoral Candidates Forum — Perspectives on Poverty and the Future of Greensboro. This free event is open to the public and will be hosted via Zoom from noon to 1 p.m. Feb. 16.
RSVP for the event and submit questions at www.unitedwaygso.org/Calendar.
This moderated Q&A forum will feature incumbent Nancy Vaughn and candidate Justin Outling, and attendees will have the opportunity to submit questions prior to the event. Questions related to poverty and the future of Greensboro should be submitted by Feb. 9.
More than 900,000 North Carolina students rely on the meals and snacks served during the school year through the school breakfast, school lunch and afterschool meals programs. When school is out of session, North Carolina’s Summer Nutrition Programs help fill the gap by providing free meals and snacks to children who might otherwise go hungry.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, more families have relied on the Summer Nutrition Programs to provide meals for their children. Last summer, the N.C. Department of Public Instruction approved 184 community sponsors to help provide reimbursable meals for children in the state. Through these community partnerships, community and school sites served more than 21 million meals to children.
The need for sponsoring agencies and sites for Summer Nutrition Programs is at an all-time high. Schools and community organizations are needed to serve as sponsors for Summer Nutrition Programs in 2022.
Program sponsors are eligible to receive federal reimbursement for all qualifying meals served to children.
The Summer Food Service Programs and Seamless Summer Option – an extension of the National School Lunch Program – were established by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to ensure economically disadvantaged children continue to receive nutritious meals when school is out of session. NCDPI administers these programs. The department works with public school districts, charter and non-public schools, and public and private non-profit organizations and other community partners to serve as program sponsors.
Organizations wishing to become involved should visit tinyurl.com/2p8bvtf5 or contact the NCDPI Section Chief for Summer and Special Nutrition Programs Cynthia Ervin at summernutritionprogram@dpi.nc.gov.
Fundraisers
The Greensboro Bound Literary Festival had a successful year-end giving campaign raising a total of $13,750 through the generosity of 49 individual donors and a $5,000 matching donor.
These gifts enable the nonprofit to keep programming free for the community, including the upcoming annual Greensboro Bound Literary Festival set for May 19-22 and the Authors Engaging Students program partnership with Guilford County Schools.
The nonprofit’s annual fundraiser, Dinner with Friends, is set for March 26.
For information, visit https://greensborobound.com.
