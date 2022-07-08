Helping Hands

Activities

Industries of the Blind, in collaboration with UNCG’s College of Visual and Performing Arts, recently unveiled the third year of community art installed on the outside of Industries of the Blind’s West Gate City Boulevard building. This collaboration consisted of art students interviewing associates who are blind and working at Industries of the Blind. These recorded interviews were used to create pieces of art that in turn were scanned and made into 8-by-10-foot banners. Along with the paintings, art history students created audio descriptions of the pieces of art, the artist and the IOB associate, detailing aspects of the work and the thought process behind them. Also installed are original student-created pieces of music as well as original ceramic pieces to create tactile representations of the paintings.

The art is a representation of the journey, struggles, hopes and dreams of the individual who is blind. The community art seeks to show through art, that people who are blind or visually impaired are capable of doing anything given the right tools and opportunity.

Announcements

Downtown Greenway will hold a volunteer workday from 8 to 10 a.m. July 9 at the Bird, Bee and Butterfly Pollinator Garden at Woven Works Park, 401 Cumberland St. in Greensboro.

Experienced volunteers will guide new volunteers in the garden. Bring personal water, gardening gloves and a shovel if you have one.

Email Chelsea Phipps at chelsea.phipps@greensboro-nc-gov or call 336-373-5826 to RSVP.

•••

The Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro’s premier fundraising event — Men Can Cook ... with a Twist — is scheduled 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at Piedmont Hall at Greensboro Coliseum.

The annual culinary event features more than 50 “chefs” (men famous in their own kitchens) serving up their signature dishes. Guests can treat themselves to dozens of small-bite samples.

This year’s event comes “with a twist” — a curated tasting of small-batch, hand-crafted wines, beers and distilled spirits from Greensboro-area producers: Grove Winery, South End Brewing Company and Fainting Goat Spirits.

Additionally, the event features live entertainment and gift baskets for purchase donated by community supporters.

This year’s premier sponsor is Christopher T. Barbee and Stifel Financial Advisors/Gonzales-Barbee Wealth Management Group.

The Women’s Resource Center serves more than 7,500 families each year.

For tickets, call 336-275-6090 or email Marti@womenscentergso.org.