Activities

Habitat Greensboro dedicated its first ADA-compliant home on March 4 for future homeowners Martha and David and their grandchildren Jayna and Juan. The home was sponsored by the Greensboro Bar Association and is their ninth such partnership with Habitat Greensboro. David has multiple sclerosis and uses a wheelchair.

As the ceremony drew to a close, Bill Cooke presented Bibles to the homeowners and Habitat Greensboro Board member Wayne Young offered a prayer.

* * * *

A special U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs outreach presentation for Triad-area military veterans and their families on expanded benefits of the new federal PACT (Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics) Act was held March 4 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic School in High Point.

Approximately 75 people attended the two-hour event including veterans of the Vietnam War, Gulf War, Iraq and Afghanistan-era military service. Lead presenter at the event was Julie C. Patton, assistant manager, Veterans Service Center, Winston-Salem VA Regional Office. Area organizations in attendance included: Disabled American Veterans, American Red Cross and Combat Female Veterans Families United.

Announcements

The Music Academy of North Carolina will hold a Faculty and Friends Concert to benefit student scholarships from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. March 24 at the Performance Hall, 1327 Beaman Place, Suite 100 in Greensboro.

The academy has an established endowment for financial aid and merit scholarships. Each year faculty recommend their most deserving students to audition for a scholarship. They perform for a panel of judges made up of MANC faculty, as well as notable musicians in the community.

To purchase tickets, visit tinyurl.com/mutf9wwe.

* * * *

Dance Project’s sixth annual Dance Marathon, a community dance party and fundraiser designed to support Dance Project’s School, is set for 4 to 8:30 p.m. March 25 at the Van Dyke Performance Space, 200 N. Davie St. in Greensboro.

Dance Project’s goal is to make high-quality dance accessible to as many people as possible through classes, community programs, workshops and scholarships.

The event showcases local dance artists, features dance styles from across the world and provides several hours of dance activities for the whole family to enjoy including performances, classes, games and more. Enjoy everything from West African dance, to K-Pop, to Brazilian Samba.

* * * *

In honor of Employee Appreciation Day, Biscuitville Fresh Southern has announced that the company has established a special fund to assist Biscuitville employees who are experiencing unforeseen financial hardships. Employee Appreciation Day, observed on the first Friday every March, is an opportunity for employers to give special thanks or recognition to their employees.

The Rise Fund provides one-time assistance for employees experiencing a recent crisis and is solely available to Biscuitville employees.

Donations to the fund and applications from Biscuitville employees for emergency funds can be made online at https://biscuitville.com/risefund.

* * * *

For the third year, Bethany Medical and the Lenny Peters Foundation will sponsor the High Point Farmers Market’s Double the Bucks program. With their $5,000 donation, the market will have the funds to double the value of SNAP customers’ EBT transactions. Each dollar charged to a SNAP account will be matched dollar for dollar through this gift.

According to Market Manager Lee Gann, in the past two years, almost $22,000 in SNAP and Double the Bucks dollars have been reimbursed to the twelve participating vendors.

The market is operated by the High Point Public Library, located at 901 N. Main St. It will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, April 22-Oct. 28. In addition to food vendors, the market will have craft vendors, live music and a food truck each week. An e-newsletter is available with information on available seasonal produce and weekly events at the market. To sign up, visit www.highpointnc.gov and click the “notify me” tab.

For information, call 336-689-4463.

* * * *

The Fairview Family Resource Center of High Point is gearing up for their annual Prevent Child Abuse awareness event on April 28. The annual event will be held at the new Nido & Mariana Qubein Children’s Museum.

The “Walk for prevention” event will begin with a brief program highlighting the five protective factors, a message of hope to the community, a segment honoring and recognizing children who have lost their lives to child abuse and neglect and ending with a half mile walk.

For information, call 336-882-8907 or email alexus.prince@fspcares.org.

Fundraisers

The Be Great Foundation will hold the annual Victory Lap 5K Walk & Community Day at 10 a.m. April 1 at Country Park in Greensboro.

Victory Lap 5K is inspired by Nipsey Hussle, who was a vocal advocate of STEM Education as a tool for economic empowerment for historically marginalized groups. Following his lead, Be Great Foundation offers STEM education, certifications, scholarships and advocacy for low-income and marginalized teens and young adults in the Triad.

Be Great Foundation offers its popular Dreamers + Builders app design, game design and 3D Design workshops throughout the year. It also offers a Flight School Drone academy geared towards helping teens 15-18 earn their FAA Part 107 license to become a professional drone pilot.

All of the proceeds from the event will benefit the GEMS in STEM program which allows middle and high school students in the Triad to experience a best in breed STEM camp to learn skills like 3D animation, automation with Python, robotics and engineering.

There will be live performances, exhibitions, food trucks, vendors and more.

To register, visit victorylap5k.com.

* * * *

The fifth annual Philip Segal III Memorial Golf tournament, auction and cigar party, will take place April 14 with proceeds going to benefit Debbie’s Dream Foundation for stomach cancer research.

Philip Segal III was the founder of Havana Phil’s Cigar Company in Greensboro and an avid sports enthusiast. He was a graduate of Grimsley High School and N.C. State where he earned a degree in textile chemistry. Segal lost his six-month battle with stomach cancer and died in 2018 at the age of 60.

The tournament tees off at 1 p.m. at the Bryan Park Champions Course in Browns Summit. The entry fee for a foursome is $600. Sponsorships are available for specific holes and range in price from $150 to $2,500. All sponsorships include golf, lunch, beverages, prizes, the after party and more.

To register for a round of golf or purchase a golf sponsorship, call 954-475-1200 or visit debbiesdream.org.

To attend the private party, call 336-288-4484.

Gifts

Hirsch Wellness Network was recently honored to receive a gift from the Gorelick family—a collection of more than 17 paintings by the late Renee Molko, a dedicated expressive artist and breast cancer survivor.

Molko was born in Pennsylvania and lived in Brooklyn and Miami Beach before moving to Charlotte with her then-husband, the late Shelton Gorelick. When she was in her 40s, and a mother of three, she decided to go to UNC-Charlotte to earn her Bachelor of Creative Arts. She taught painting at the Jewish Community Center in Charlotte. She was known to paint in front of an audience at live music performances at Spirit Square in Charlotte, sometimes using her hands instead of brushes. She also exhibited her work across the country.

All proceeds from the sale of Molko’s paintings will go to support Hirsch Arts and Wellness programming.

The nonprofit offers free classes to cancer patients, survivors and caregivers.

Grants

Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro’s Community Grants Program application closes March 20. One-time operational grants will be prioritized for smaller nonprofits.

Grants will range in size from $5,000 up to $30,000 and will average $10,000.

For information, visit tinyurl.com/5e2cpkjh or email grants@cfgg.org.

* * * *

Rockingham County Department of Health and Human Services is set to receive $350,000 to combat the opioid crisis that the nation faces. This funding comes from a federal grant intended to expand first responder and social worker efforts to help reduce the number of opioid overdose-related deaths seen throughout North Carolina.

Rockingham County was one of the eight counties chosen to expand an EMS-based Medication Assisted Treatment Bridge program. Rockingham County initiated a Post Overdose Response Team in 2020. This initiative is a collaborative effort between the Eden and Reidsville Police Departments, Daymark Recovery Services, the County’s DHHS Integrated Health Care Program along with other supportive community partners. The intent of this initiative is to follow up with individuals, who have an unintended opioid overdose, within 24-72 hours when Narcan was administered but the individual refused transportation to the hospital.

In January 2023, Rockingham County Emergency Services responded to 19 suspected opioid overdose encounters, as compared to 21 in January 2022 (NC Injury and Violence Prevention, February 14, 2023).

These funds will be utilized to expand the harm reduction efforts already being implemented by the PORT initiative. Community paramedics with the Integrated Health Care Team will be allowed to administer suboxone to patients who are interested in beginning treatment for their substance use disorder. This allows immediate access to treatment and reduces the chance of a future overdose event, while allowing staff to help them access ongoing treatment resources.

During the past quarter, staff from the Integrated Health Care Program have contacted 50% of individuals who experienced an overdose, and 43% of those individuals accepted some type of assistance.