Helping Hands

Fundraisers

Sanctuary House’s first comprehensive campaign, led by the Brady family, raised more than $1,110,000 in pledges. The funds will be used to pay off the mortgage for Hillcrest House. Funds will also be used to grow the endowment for financial security and upgrade both Hillcrest House and the Sanctuary House facilities.

Due to various COVID-19 constraints, the nonprofit is postponing its Spring Musical Moods event to the fall. A date has not yet been decided.

The event chairpersons are Mike and Katherine Weaver.

Grants

Creative Aging Network-NC received a $15,000 grant from the North Carolina Arts Council.

The council re-prioritized its grants programs for the fiscal year 2021-22 to assist arts organizations and artists in North Carolina whose operations and programs have been severely disrupted by COVID-19.

The network serves those who are aging (self-defined) as well as family and professional caregivers for the aging.

For information, call 336-420-3916 or visit https://can-nc.org/calendar.

