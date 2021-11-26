Helping Hands

Announcements
Dance Project will launch its annual One Step Closer campaign on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 30. This primarily online event will run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., with the One Step Closer campaign continuing through December.
For information, visit http://danceproject.org/onestepcloser.
* * * *
The Kellin Foundation has released a report recommending eight strategies to guide North Carolina’s growing movement to become a trauma-responsive, resilient state. Funded by the Winer Family Foundation, the report was shared at a statewide meeting hosted by the North Carolina Chief Justice’s Task Force on ACES-Informed Courts earlier this month.
To read the full report or the executive summary, request a speaker on this topic, and learn more, visit www.kellinfoundation.org/resilient-nc.html.
* * * *
Bethel AME Church’s young people’s department offers tutoring from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays at 200 Regan St. in Greensboro.
The tutoring is for children in kindergarten through fifth grades in the following subjects: math, reading, writing and science. All tutors are college students and/or high school juniors and seniors.
Transportation is not provided.
Tschanna Barrow is the coordinator. For information, call 336-273-5268.
Also, the church is holding a pajama drive for sizes newborn to 5T during December. For information, contact Jacob Barrow at barrowjacob5@gmail.com.
* * * *
The newly-signed North Carolina budget includes $1.2 million in funding for Ready for School, Ready for Life (Ready Ready) and its mission to build a connected, innovative system of care for Guilford County’s youngest children and their families.
“Every child deserves a great start,” said Ready Ready CEO Charrise Hart. “North Carolina’s investment in early childhood development is critical and we welcome the General Assembly’s confidence in Ready Ready. When we support children’s earliest years, infants grow into healthy, confident and empathetic kids who are ready for school and life. That makes our communities, workforce and economy stronger too.”
Ready Ready works with programs and community partners to help Guilford County families get the resources and support they need for healthy child development. Starting prenatally, family advocates that they call navigators, meet with families to understand their strengths, needs and goals. Then they work together to make connections to services, resources or support.
Fundraisers
Randolph County Young Life’s Winter Sprinter 5K will begin at 9 a.m. Dec. 4 at Bicentennial Park, 135 Sunset Ave. in Asheboro. Dogs are welcome to run.
Registration is $30 or $18-$20 for ages 16 and younger.
For information, call 336-870-7860 or visit https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/Asheboro/ZooCity5k.
* * * *
The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office’s School Resource Officers recently conducted a food drive to benefit the Back Pack Pals Program.
They collected 7,800 items and $276.90 to benefit the BackPack Pals Program administered through Communities in Schools and Community Outreach of Archdale-Trinity.
Grants
North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities has received a three-year grant totaling $240,000 from the North Carolina GlaxoSmithKline Foundation to establish a Faculty-Student STEM Mentoring Program. The program will seek to improve student retention and graduation rates among first generation college students, women and students of color majoring in science, technology, engineering or math.
Twelve of North Carolina’s private, nonprofit colleges and universities will be invited to participate in the program, including the five historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), with at least 20 participants per campus.
Components of the program will include mentor support, student scholarships, career workshops, guest speakers and faculty and peer connections. Students will work in small groups with a peer mentor who is a junior or a senior, as well as with a faculty member. Professionals in STEM fields will be invited to share their experiences with participants and to become part of a network of mentors.
* * * *
The Piedmont Bird Club has launched its eighth annual mini-grant program, an opportunity for individuals, nonprofits and youth to complete a project that supports the appreciation and conservation of birds in the Piedmont.
Types of projects include:
Sustainable plantings for wildlife in a public area.
Bird boxes for a neighborhood park.
Restoration of nesting boxes.
Educational presentation materials or projects for youth to help them learn about birds and conservation.
The application deadline is Dec. 6. Grants for amounts up to $250 will be awarded in January for projects to be completed by Aug. 1. Projects may be conducted in the late winter, spring or early summer.
For information, visit www.piedmontbirdclub.org.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.