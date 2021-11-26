Helping Hands

Tschanna Barrow is the coordinator. For information, call 336-273-5268.

Also, the church is holding a pajama drive for sizes newborn to 5T during December. For information, contact Jacob Barrow at barrowjacob5@gmail.com.

The newly-signed North Carolina budget includes $1.2 million in funding for Ready for School, Ready for Life (Ready Ready) and its mission to build a connected, innovative system of care for Guilford County’s youngest children and their families.

“Every child deserves a great start,” said Ready Ready CEO Charrise Hart. “North Carolina’s investment in early childhood development is critical and we welcome the General Assembly’s confidence in Ready Ready. When we support children’s earliest years, infants grow into healthy, confident and empathetic kids who are ready for school and life. That makes our communities, workforce and economy stronger too.”