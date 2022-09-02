Helping Hands

Announcements

St. Michael Lutheran Church in High Point has announced the installation of new flooring that replaces the original parquet floor that has served the congregation for more than 50 years. The new floor is in the parlor, hallway, book room, fellowship hall and kitchen. The nursery and classroom will be done in the future.

The safety and strength of the new floor will enable the family of St. Michael to continue its ministries in the High Point area: Open Door Ministries, West End Ministries, Leslie House and Family Services of the Piedmont, to name a few.

A dedication will be held Sept. 18 following the 11 a.m. traditional worship service at St. Michael Lutheran Church, 100 Skeet Club Road in High Point.

Caleb and Mandolyn Crotts will provide the sermon. Caleb Crotts runs the education program of the orphan care ministry Back2back in Nigeria and recently founded a school to serve more than 100 children in a local village. Mandolyn Crotts founded and runs Carry Them Ministries, a resource center and clinic for critically malnourished infants and families in crisis.

* * * *

After Gateway is participating in the U.S. Department of Agriculture-funded Child and Adult Care Food Program. Meals will be available at no separate charge to enrolled participants. Eligibility is based on income.

For information, call 336-379-7670.

* * * *

Habitat for Humanity of Alamance County has announced its latest Women Build, with 12 teams, three sponsors and many volunteers.

This year’s house will be going to Yolanda Johnson and her three children.

On Sept. 6, eight women will gather at 8 a.m. to raise the walls at 485 Key St. in Burlington and kick-off Habitat’s Women Build 2022. Those serving are women real estate agents representing different realty groups and levels of experience serving Alamance County: Tory Apple, Kelly Wirt, Amy Klutz, Cindy Dudley, Stacy Rogers, Jamie Skaalerud, Hilary Hill and Sandy Elington-Graves.

More women will continue building with Johnson throughout September. Event sponsors Twin Lakes Community, First Presbyterian Church and LabCorp will each send teams of volunteers to help. In all, more than 100 women are expected to participate.

There are limited volunteer slots open Sept. 7-10. For information, visit www.habitatalamance.org/women-build/ or email swilliams@habitatalamance.org.

* * * *

United Way of Greater Greensboro continues to celebrate its centennial campaign and is inviting the community to attend its annual Community Speaker Series set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 12 at Grandover Resort and Spa featuring author Stephanie Land. Tickets are $100 and include lunch.

Inspired by her personal experiences, Land wrote the critically acclaimed memoir “Maid,” to expose systemic issues related to poverty and challenge readers to open their eyes to the often-unseen struggles people face.

Land’s story served as the inspiration for Netflix’s Golden Globe- and Emmy Award-nominated original series, “Maid.”

To learn more and purchase tickets, visit www.UnitedWayGSO.org/SpeakerSeries.

* * * *

The city of High Point Marketing and Branding Taskforce and placemaking marketing agency CivicBrand are hosting pop-up events to engage with the community and gather feedback from residents for the community branding project.

Members of the Branding High Point Committee and CivicBrand will be at the following High Point locations:

9 a.m. Sept. 2, 83 Custom Coffee, 1212 N. Main St.;

5 p.m. Sept. 2, Stock + Grain Foodhall, 301 N. Elm St.;

3 p.m. Sept. 3, The John Coltrane International Jazz & Blues Festival, 1841 Eastchester Drive.

These events are open to the public and will include branding activities, games and giveaways. Residents who cannot attend an event are encouraged to take the community survey at www.brandinghighpoint.com.

* * * *

Volunteers are needed for the 13th annual Downtown Greenway Run and Block Party, from 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 8 at LoFi Park, 500 N. Eugene St. in Greensboro.

Possible roles include packet pick-up, course monitors, water stops, cheering stations, event information tents, etc.

All volunteers must attend a virtual orientation meeting from 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 5.

To sign up, visit https://cerv.is/0391x23.

For information, contact Alex Zaleski at alexandra.zaleski@greensboro-nc.gov or 336-373-7507.

Awards

Amanda Jacobs Ballard of Randleman was recently named a recipient of the Vigiano Family Hope and Courage Award at the Hope For The Warriors Summer Soiree.

Ballard was recognized for her journey as a Gold Star mom and for working as a volunteer with Hope For The Warriors and recently as a Gold Star Tribute Ambassador for Honor Brewing allowing her to share the story of her late son, U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Christopher Phoenix-Jacob Levy and her grief, while connecting with other Gold Star families.

Named in honor of the Vigiano family, who lost both of their sons in the 9/11 attacks, the Hope and Courage Awards are presented to service members and military family members who have demonstrated both hope and courage in the face of extraordinary circumstances.

After losing her son, while serving in Afghanistan in December 2011, Ballard invited all of Levy’s fellow Marines from his platoon to visit her North Carolina home. Eleven years later, she still welcomes the Marines and their families to her home each year to honor his memory.

In addition to the annual gathering, Ballard has formed a scholarship at Levy’s high school, Eastern Randolph. The Lance Cpl. Jacob Levy Memorial Scholarship is a $1,000 scholarship for senior JROTC cadet’s and has gifted $17,000 worth of scholarships.

Ballard has worked for more than 20 years at the Davidson County Clerk of Superior Court.

For information, visit hopeforthewarriors.org.

Grants

Creative Greensboro, Greensboro’s office for arts and culture, will award $400,000 through its new Sustaining Creativity: Community Partnership Grants program. The grants will provide financial support for general operations, administration and programs to nonprofits with a primary focus on creative programming. This opportunity is designed to extend resources to groups not already receiving significant support from Greensboro. The deadline to apply is Oct. 22.

Interested applicants can learn more about the program by registering for one of several information sessions being held Sept. 1-13. For the application and additional grant requirements and to register for an information session, visit www.creativegreensboro.com.

A panel led by Greensboro Cultural Affairs Commissioners will evaluate applications. Grants of $20,000 will be awarded to organizations recommended for support. A limited number of organizations may be recommended for an additional $5,000 or $10,000 in acknowledgement of their specific efforts toward creative vibrancy and community benefit, as defined in the program guidelines and evaluated by the review panel.

For information, call 336-373-7998.

* * * *

Ready for School, Ready for Life (Ready Ready) has awarded $652,000 in grants to programs from 13 organizations serving families in Guilford County to participate in its Continuous Quality Improvement process. Ready Ready has partnered with The Duke Endowment and the UNC-Chapel Hill School of Social Work on these grants.

To date, Ready Ready has had 13 programs complete CQI training. Four more are participating in the process. The following programs will start training this month and finish in March: BackPack Beginnings, The Barnabas Network, The Center for New North Carolinians, Children and Families First (formerly Guilford Child Development), Greensboro Housing Authority, GuilfordWorks, The Kellin Foundation, Out of the Garden Project, Positive Direction for Youth and Families, Room at the Inn, Triad Goodwill, Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro, and YWCA Greensboro.

Each program will dedicate three to four team members who will participate in monthly learning sessions with other programs and CQI facilitators from the UNC-Chapel Hill School of Social Work. Between sessions, team members will complete assignments and receive coaching from their facilitators.

* * * *

The Truliant Foundation announced Aug. 25 that Visa will give monetary funds to the foundation to support the organization’s charitable programs.

Visa will give to the foundation over the next five years as part of Visa’s efforts to support local communities and uplift their economies. In 2022, its gift will support the Truliant Employee Relief Fund, the first program of the foundation dedicated to the wellness of Truliant employees.

The fund provides financial assistance to employees experiencing financial hardship due to special situations outside of their control. Seed money for the fund was provided by Truliant’s senior leadership, which was matched by the credit union.

* * * *

Youth councils, local governments and private or nonprofit agencies with ideas for innovative programs to help North Carolina’s teens can now apply for grants up to $500 through the State Youth Council’s Mini Grant program.

The North Carolina Department of Administration’s Council for Women & Youth Involvement began accepting applications in late August from organizations that build character and leadership skills among North Carolina youth through peer-to-peer community projects. The application deadline is Sept. 30.

The grant program is open to North Carolina youth councils as well as local governments and private and nonprofit agencies interested in developing or enhancing projects geared towards high school students. Individual grants will range from $100 to $500. The council will award a total of $6,292 this fall to organizations and agencies with projects that encourage peer-to-peer community engagement, or sharpen student project development, management and communication skills.

For information, visit tinyurl.com/5btrcwav.