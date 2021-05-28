Helping Hands

Announcements

Red Dog Farm Animal Rescue Network has announced the public phase of its Farm to Family capital campaign to enhance its new 21-acre farm property in Stokesdale. The farm will serve as home to RDF and its programs, as well as acting as an intake facility for domestic, exotic and farm animals before they are placed in foster homes. The facility will also be an educational center for the public. To date, RDF has raised more than $900,000, more than 60% of its $1.5 million capital campaign goal.

In 2018, RDF’s board of directors determined the animal rescue had outgrown its original location. After looking at expansion options, it was decided the best path forward was to purchase a property to become the organization’s headquarters.

The largest donation to date has been a six-figure estate gift from longtime volunteer and foster mom Janet Strahan. During her time with Red Dog Farm, Strahan fostered more than 250 animals.

To become a foster, adopter, supporter or volunteer, visit reddogfarm.com.

* * * *

The Triad Honor Flight plans to take veterans to Washington, D.C., to see the war memorials on Nov. 11, Veterans Day.