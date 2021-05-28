Helping Hands

Announcements
Red Dog Farm Animal Rescue Network has announced the public phase of its Farm to Family capital campaign to enhance its new 21-acre farm property in Stokesdale. The farm will serve as home to RDF and its programs, as well as acting as an intake facility for domestic, exotic and farm animals before they are placed in foster homes. The facility will also be an educational center for the public. To date, RDF has raised more than $900,000, more than 60% of its $1.5 million capital campaign goal.
In 2018, RDF’s board of directors determined the animal rescue had outgrown its original location. After looking at expansion options, it was decided the best path forward was to purchase a property to become the organization’s headquarters.
The largest donation to date has been a six-figure estate gift from longtime volunteer and foster mom Janet Strahan. During her time with Red Dog Farm, Strahan fostered more than 250 animals.
To become a foster, adopter, supporter or volunteer, visit reddogfarm.com.
* * * *
The Triad Honor Flight plans to take veterans to Washington, D.C., to see the war memorials on Nov. 11, Veterans Day.
Since its inception, the Honor Flight has brought more than 250,000 veterans and guides to Washington. Transportation will be provided by American Airlines.
A fundraiser to support this effort is set for 1 to 10 p.m. June 5 at the Hideaway at Crooked Creek, 5530 Linch Road in Whitsett. There will be food trucks, dancing, refreshments, raffles, music and more. The event is rain or shine. Tickets are $75 at tinyurl.com/797m2y2v.
For information, contact Bob Jackson at 770-330-7539 or Rjackson27410@gmail.com.
Donations will be accepted at https://gofund.me/cdb2b80f.
* * * *
Spectra Food Services & Hospitality, the Greensboro Coliseum Complex’s contracted concessionaire, is now recruiting 501c3 not-for-profit organizations to supplement its workforce to staff concession stands during Greensboro Coliseum Complex events.
The “Food for Funds” program is a great way for school band boosters, sports teams, cheerleading/dance organizations, churches and civic organizations to earn funds for their organization.
For information, contact Steve Candler with Spectra at 336-339-6873 or steve.cander@spectraxp.com.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.