Helping Hands

Activities

Habitat Greensboro dedicated its third home in the Lincoln Heights community on Nov. 19. The home was dedicated for Katisha and her 9-year-old daughter, Kamora, and is one of five homes built in partnership with the city of Greensboro as part of the 2018 tornado recovery efforts.

Ruthie Richardson-Robinson, chief operating officer for Habitat Greensboro, began the dedication by recognizing the significance of this build, sharing, “This whole area, this neighborhood of Lincoln Heights, was affected on April 15, 2018, by a tornado that hit the city. And this is the end result, the beautiful home you see behind me.”The dedication was the culmination of months of work on Katisha’s part to prepare for homeownership through Habitat Greensboro’s Homebuyer Education Program. Within the next few weeks, Katisha will close on her new home and begin paying a mortgage. All Habitat Greensboro partner families are guaranteed that their mortgage payments will be no more than 30% of their income.

To see a video of the dedication, visit habitatgreensboro.org/determination.

Announcements

The Made 4 the Holidays Arts, Crafts and Pottery Show is set for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market, 501 Yanceyville St.

General admission and parking are free. An early entry ticket is available to shop from 10 to 11 a.m. for $5 cash per person. Patrons can purchase early bird tickets on Saturdays during the farmers market or at the door (while supplies last) on the day of the event for crowd-free shopping. Early bird ticket holders receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win a gift basket full of $100.

The event is the area’s largest juried holiday show featuring local artisans and proceeds benefit the artisan vendor directly.

North Carolina greenery, such as garlands and poinsettias, will be available for purchase.

Food vendors, Santa Claus and more will be featured. Finn Phoenix will play holiday music from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Patrons are encouraged to donate $5 or bring canned goods for the market’s food pantry programs.

For information, call 336-373-2402 or email GSOFarmersMarket@gmail.com.

* * * *

Tickets for the 2023 Wyndham Championship are on sale, and the tournament’s annual holiday merchandise sale is set for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 29-Dec. 1.

The sale will feature deep discounts. All three days of the event are open to the public. The 84th annual Wyndham Championship is set for Aug. 2-6. To purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/2J0TCaV.

The holiday sale will benefit the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Clubs of Greensboro. Founded in 1938, the same year as the Wyndham Championship, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greensboro are based on a youth-development strategy that builds character and self-confidence and instills a sense of belonging, competence, usefulness and influence. For information, visit bit.ly/3o2PsCw.

This year’s holiday merchandise sale features items such as a large selection of Polo golf shirts and Polo outer wear, hats, visors, T-shirts and other types of clothing. Souvenirs will also be available. Items will be discounted up to 40%. Shoppers must pay by credit card — all major credit cards will be accepted. Shoppers using the Wyndham Rewards Earner Card will also receive a free Wyndham Championship hat.

The sale is at 5412 Dorchester Road in the house adjacent to the 18th green at Sedgefield Country Club.

* * * *

Special Olympics Guilford County will host an inaugural Ugly Holiday Sweater Contest from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 1 at Steel Hand Brewing, 1918 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.

Tickets are $30 in advance or $40 the day of the event.

The event will feature musical entertainment and a silent auction, all to benefit the 150 local athletes in the program.

For tickets, visit tinyurl.com/4nmprknu.

For information, call 919-719-7662.

* * * *

Community volunteers are needed Dec. 13-15 to assist with the Greensboro Youth Council’s Santa’s Workshop program, which will provide free toys and other gifts to hundreds of local children. Slots are available for teens and adults to help clean and sort toys and other giveaway items from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. each day. Register for a volunteer slot at tinyurl.com/4y3paaru.

To learn more about Santa’s Workshop and how to support it, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/SantasWorkshop.

Grants

Rockingham County Community Foundation has awarded $8,400 in grants to programs supporting the local community.

The board of advisers granted:

$1,500 to Aging, Disability and Transit Services of Rockingham County for Meals on Wheels Rockingham County

$950 to Autism Society of North Carolina for autism specialists in Rockingham County

$1,200 to Junior Achievement of the Triad for World of Possibilities: Pathways to Success

$950 to Prevent Blindness North Carolina for Star Pupils Rockingham

$1,000 to Red Dog Farm Animal Rescue Network for senior feed support

$1,000 to Reidsville Outreach Center for ROC Food Pantry general operation support

$1,300 to Rockingham County Education Foundation for Piedmont Instrument Classes for Kids

$500 to TROSA (Triangle Residential Options for Substance Abusers, Inc.) for residential substance abuse recovery services for individuals from Rockingham County

Funds for the grants came from RCCF’s community grantmaking fund and the Apple Foundation Endowment for Rockingham County.

RCCF is an affiliate of the North Carolina Community Foundation and is led by a local volunteer advisory board. Each year, RCCF uses money from its endowment funds to make grants to local nonprofits.

Learn more about RCCF and its work in the community or make a tax-deductible donation at nccommunityfoundation.org/rockingham.

For more information about RCCF, contact Dawn Neighbors at dneighbors@nccommunityfoundation.org.