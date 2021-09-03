Helping Hands

Announcements

First Lutheran Church is collecting new and gently used shoes, sneakers and boots through Oct. 15.

Shoes should be rubber-banded together; no individual shoe boxes.

Shoes may be donated between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays and 8:30 a.m. to noon Sundays at the church, 3600 W. Friendly Ave. in Greensboro.

For information, email debbihopkins@yahoo.com.

* * * *

The Katie Bunch Memorial 5K Run/Walk will start at 8:15 a.m. Sept. 25 at Memorial Park, 800 S. Church St. in Asheboro. This event was created to provide funds for the Katie Bunch Servant Leader Scholarship at Asheboro High School.

To be guaranteed a T-shirt with registration, register by Thursday, Sept. 9.

Volunteers are needed as well. For information, visit tinyurl.com/7bvss2df.

* * * *