Helping Hands

Announcements
First Lutheran Church is collecting new and gently used shoes, sneakers and boots through Oct. 15.
Shoes should be rubber-banded together; no individual shoe boxes.
Shoes may be donated between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays and 8:30 a.m. to noon Sundays at the church, 3600 W. Friendly Ave. in Greensboro.
For information, email debbihopkins@yahoo.com.
* * * *
The Katie Bunch Memorial 5K Run/Walk will start at 8:15 a.m. Sept. 25 at Memorial Park, 800 S. Church St. in Asheboro. This event was created to provide funds for the Katie Bunch Servant Leader Scholarship at Asheboro High School.
To be guaranteed a T-shirt with registration, register by Thursday, Sept. 9.
Volunteers are needed as well. For information, visit tinyurl.com/7bvss2df.
* * * *
The North Carolina Realtors Housing Foundation will donate $50,000 to the flood victims of Hurricane Fred. The donations will support multiple housing needs, with 75% going to United Way of Haywood County in Waynesville to aid in short-term housing needs and 25% going to the Mountain Project for long-term housing needs.
Since 2004, the foundation has aided homeowners who have experienced the loss of their primary home because of natural disaster by raising $1.2 million in funds.
Fundraisers
The Bobby Labonte Foundation is celebrating a year of fundraising through the Labonte Roubaix presented by Wake Forest Baptist Health Sports Medicine and Bee Safe Storage and Wine Cellar. More than 280 cyclists rode with Labonte through Winston-Salem and the surrounding countryside, finishing with laps around NASCAR’s Bowman Gray Stadium on Aug. 21.
The new venue for the foundation’s annual charity bike ride brought renewed excitement to the event, which raised more than $40,000 for the 2021 charity grant recipient, JDRF’s North Carolina Chapter. Funds were generated through sponsorships, rider registration fees, participant fundraising and a cocktail party and silent auction hosted by Inmar Intelligence. The silent auction was held virtually, bringing in bidders from across the country for the first time.
It was the 10th year for the foundation’s charity bike ride, which has continued to grow its participation numbers since its inception.
For information, visit bobbylabontefoundation.org.
