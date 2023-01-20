Helping Hands

Announcements

Due to donations, the Housing Authority of the City of High Point was able to reach its goal for the annual Holiday Toy Drive. The HPHA recently recognized Beacon Management Cooperation, Calvary Baptist Church, Gotcha Towing, Phillips Funeral Home, Oak View Church and many other organizations and individuals that helped to make this effort a success.

The HPHA distributed the toys during the Holiday Gala held on Dec. 15.

* * * *

Shepherd’s Center of Greensboro is offering tax filing assistance and is making appointments for one-on-one filing of 2022 taxes for seniors ages 60 and older.

Certified volunteers will complete returns on Monday or Wednesday afternoons in February and March at their offices at 302 W. Market St. in Greensboro.

There are income guidelines for the service, but no fees are charged.

To make an appointment, call 336-378-0766 and leave a message. Seniors may also email scgexecutivedirector@gmail.com to make an appointment.

Grants

Creative Greensboro awarded $400,005 to 18 local arts and culture nonprofits through its first Sustaining Creativity: Community Partnership Grants. The grants fund general operations for organizations that offer creative programming and significantly expand the city’s support of the local creative economy. The funding augments $1 million worth of in-kind support the city provides annually to 15 additional arts nonprofits that are tenants of the Greensboro Cultural Center.

Each grant recipient received $20,000 to spend by June 30. Seven organizations received a $5,715 bonus for excellence in creative vibrancy or community benefit.

Recipients include: Carolina Theatre of Greensboro, $20,000; Casa Azul of Greensboro, $20,000; Community Theatre of Greensboro, $20,000; Creative Aging Network, $20,000; Elsewhere, $20,000; Greensboro Children’s Museum, community benefit, $25,715; Greensboro Literary Organization, creative vibrancy, $25,715; Hirsch Wellness Network, $20,000; iAlign Dance Company, creative vibrancy, $25,715; Music Academy of North Carolina, $20,000; Music for a Great Space, $20,000; Piedmont Blues Preservation Society, creative vibrancy, $25,715; Preservation Greensboro, $20,000; Reconsidered Goods, community benefit, $25,715; Royal Expressions Contemporary Ballet, creative vibrancy, $25,715; TAB Arts Center, $20,000; Triad Pride Performing Arts, $20,000; Triad Stage, community benefit, $25,715.

The grants were awarded to nonprofits that do not receive significant city support.

* * * *

United Way of Greater Greensboro is receiving a $1,000,000 federal grant to support job counseling, career training and supportive services offered through the organization’s Guilford Success Network. The funding was included in a recently approved bipartisan omnibus bill, which included funding for community projects in North Carolina’s Sixth District introduced by Congresswoman Kathy Manning.

UWGG’s Guilford Success Network is a community-inspired, research-based system that leverages technology to deliver coordinated support services for low-income residents – empowering them to achieve their economic goals and attain sustainable economic stability. The success of the project is achieved through three central objectives:

Build a coordinated community of practice and services, supported by a technology-based platform to establish a virtual network.

Engage residents as participants in the Guilford Success Network, paired with live coaches and coordinators, to develop customized household plans for transitioning out of poverty that include connections to the integrated services provided through the Guilford Success Network.

Deliver, measure and report outcomes for participants as they achieve their goals for long-term economic stability.

The grant funding was included in a bipartisan omnibus bill which included Congresswoman Manning’s request for $25.56 million for 15 Community Funding Projects in North Carolina’s Sixth District.

* * * *

Bank of America recently announced a significant investment in Ole Asheboro, committing $170,000 in funding to support affordable housing. The funds were awarded to four area nonprofit builders – Black Lamb Development, Community Housing Solutions, East Greensboro NOW and Habitat Greensboro.

This investment will result in 11 newly built homes and eight refurbishments of homes all within the Ole Asheboro neighborhood.

Carl Brower is the president of the Ole Asheboro Community Association.