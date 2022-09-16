Helping Hands

Announcements

Local families in need of Christmas assistance may apply for The Salvation Army of High Point’s Angel Tree program from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 3-7 at 301 W. Green Drive in High Point.

People should be in line by 11 a.m.

Those eligible include the parents or legal guardians of children 12 years old and younger, living in the following zip codes: 27260, 27262, 27263, 27265, 27282, 27350 and 27370.

Applicants are required to bring the following documents: Picture identification of the applicant, verification of address, proof of guardianship or custody, birth certificate or current Medicaid card for each child age 12 and younger, verification of all expenses, proof of income and benefits, and valid documentation of unemployment, employment layoff or reduced hours. Those applying will also be asked to provide each child’s clothing and shoe size, as well as a short list of needs and gift wishes.

This year, Angel Tree distribution will be Dec. 15. For information, call 336-881-5400.

* * * *

Gillespie Golf Course will host its inaugural Patriot Golf Classic tournament to benefit the PGA HOPE and Folds of Honor programs at 9 a.m. Oct. 15 at 306 E. Florida St. in Greensboro.

The cost is $125 per two-person team. Register at https://form.jotform.com/222335480094150.

Gillespie is a chapter of PGA HOPE (Helping Our Patriots Everywhere), a free program that introduces golf to veterans with and without disabilities to enhance their physical, mental, social and emotional wellbeing. Folds of Honor is a nonprofit scholarship fund that provides financial assistance to family members of military members killed or disabled in the line of duty.

The tournament registration fee covers green and cart fees and includes range balls, breakfast and awards. This is a two-person captain’s choice tournament with a shotgun start.

For information or to become a tournament sponsor, contact Gillespie Golf Course Manager Bob Brooks at bob.brooks@greensboro-nc.gov or 336-373-5850.

* * * *

In partnership with the Greensboro LGBTQ+ Older Adults Group and sponsored by AARP, Creative Aging Network-NC is hosting an LGBTQ+ art exhibition on its campus. The show will be on view through Sept. 23.

An opening reception is set for 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 16 at 2400 Summit Ave. in Greensboro. For information, email lia@can-nc.org or call 336-303-9963.

* * * *

United Way of Greater High Point’s CANpaign Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. Sept. 22 at 815 Phillips Ave. in High Point. The 2022 campaign goal will be revealed.

The nonprofit raises approximately $5 million annually for local partner agencies in High Point, Archdale, Trinity and Jamestown.

For information, call 336-883-4127.

* * * *

The Sensory Garden at the High Point Public Library has reached its fundraising goal as The Lenny Peters Foundation has made a $90,000 gift. This gift will sponsor and name the central water feature, as well as the teaching niche of the garden.

“We could not be more thrilled with this incredible show of support from the Lenny Peters family and look forward to having their name prominently displayed on two of the major sections of the garden,” said Wil Elder, chairman of the High Point Public Library Foundation. “With this gift, we have met our fundraising goal and anticipate breaking ground on the garden in the coming months. The Lenny Peters Foundation joins The Rotary Club of High Point and The Earl and Kathryn Congdon Family Foundation as the three largest contributors to this project that will mean so much to so many in our community.”

The Rotary Club of High Point’s Sensory Garden at the High Point Public Library will be a 7,000-square-foot, self-contained garden area that allows visitors to enjoy a wide range of sensory experiences. It will offer educational and recreational applications for those with autism, dementia, Alzheimer’s or physical or mental disabilities, as well as a positive outdoor experience for all populations.

* * * *

The Music Academy of North Carolina will hold its Lessons for Life Gala at 7 p.m. Oct. 7 at The Colonnade at Revolution Mill.

The event features music, a silent auction, beer and heavy hors d’oeuvres.

Purchase tickets at https://one.bidpal.net/mancgala22 or call 336-379-8748, Ext. 109.

Also, the academy is looking for high school students to help as mobile bidding volunteers. These volunteers will be assisting guests with how to bid on silent auction items. Training videos will be sent prior to the gala, as well as time to practice at 6:30 p.m. on the evening of the gala itself.

Students are also needed to gather silent auction items for check-out once the silent auction closes.

For information, contact Stephanie Foley Davis at 336-379-8748, Ext. 109 or sfoley_davis@musicacademync.org.