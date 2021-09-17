Helping Hands

Activities

The Greensboro Regional Realtors Association and Community Housing Solutions are hosting their 13th annual Realtors R Rebuilding project next week.

This year, the volunteers will be working on an outdoor project for Wilbert Motley, a retired police officer. They will paint the outside of his home, stain his access ramp, build a raised garden bed and other beautification tasks.

Announcements

Daniel Hall, interim dean of High Point University’s Phillips School of Business, will serve as the chairperson for the 39th annual CROP Hunger Walk. The event will benefit Open Door Ministries of High Point and is held in partnership with Church World Service.

The community walk will kick off at 3 p.m. Sept. 19 at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church in High Point and registration will begin at 2 p.m. The CROP Hunger Walk offers a 1 mile route and a 3 mile route in recognition that people from developing countries will typically walk 3 miles to get food, water and fuel. Donations from each walker will allow Open Door Ministries to continue serving the less fortunate and homeless in the High Point community.

* * * *