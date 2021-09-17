Helping Hands

Activities
The Greensboro Regional Realtors Association and Community Housing Solutions are hosting their 13th annual Realtors R Rebuilding project next week.
This year, the volunteers will be working on an outdoor project for Wilbert Motley, a retired police officer. They will paint the outside of his home, stain his access ramp, build a raised garden bed and other beautification tasks.
Announcements
Daniel Hall, interim dean of High Point University’s Phillips School of Business, will serve as the chairperson for the 39th annual CROP Hunger Walk. The event will benefit Open Door Ministries of High Point and is held in partnership with Church World Service.
The community walk will kick off at 3 p.m. Sept. 19 at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church in High Point and registration will begin at 2 p.m. The CROP Hunger Walk offers a 1 mile route and a 3 mile route in recognition that people from developing countries will typically walk 3 miles to get food, water and fuel. Donations from each walker will allow Open Door Ministries to continue serving the less fortunate and homeless in the High Point community.
* * * *
Ready for School, Ready for Life has announced that 11 parent leaders have graduated from Community Organizing and Family Issues Phase 2 training and are now working on a community-based project.
COFI focuses on self, family, community and policy and systems in the various training levels. Phase 1 focuses on creating supportive parent teams, setting goals and establishing plans.
In Phase 2, the training focuses on creating community-based agendas that start with common concerns parents raise.
COFI uses a “train the trainers” approach to delivering its model to communities like Guilford County. In April, three parent leaders, Sean Morris, Amber Robinson and Sanaa Sharrieff, were trained on the Phase 2 model and led the five training sessions for the 11 new graduates over the summer.
The new graduates are Katina Allen, Paulette Bernard, April Butler, Joneaka Davis, Jodi Ann Hudgson, Mary King, Pam McCormick, Eugene Penn, Iesha Sawyer, Harrison Spencer and Toneka Walker.
Additional COFI Phase 1 sessions are in the works. Families with children involved in Early Head Start and Head Start through Guilford Child Development will be trained this fall. Plans are underway for families with children at Falkener Elementary School to be the next cohort, and a High Point-focused series will be held in spring 2022.
For information about the network, contact Heather Adams at heathera@getreadyguilford.org. Meetings are held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on the third Monday of the month via Zoom.
* * * *
Hutchinson Family Offices and The Petty Family Foundation will sponsor the 14th annual Marine Corps League Charity Golf Tournament on Oct. 1 at Grandover Resort. Proceeds will benefit Detachment 260 of the Marine Corps League, which provides support to area veterans and their families.
Some causes the league supports include: Marine Families in Need, Partners Ending Homelessness and Toys for Tots.
Detachment 260 of the Marine Corps League was founded in 1972. Its nickname is “The Fighting 260” because the detachment has members who have served in every conflict since World War II.
For information, visit www.mcl260.info or call Commandant Jim Hayes at 202-285-4141.
Gifts
Deena Hayes-Greene’s privately held company, the Race Equity Institute, recently donated $95,000 to the Guilford Education Alliance.
The alliance is seeking volunteers who can work in the Teacher Supply Warehouse between 2 and 6 p.m. Two-hour time slots are available, Tuesdays through Thursdays.
Volunteers check teachers in as they visit to shop, restock shelves and more.
To sign up, visit www.signupgenius.com/go/4090c49a4a72ea3f58-volunteer.
The warehouse is at 311 Pomona Drive, Suite E in Greensboro.
For information, contact Deborah Seagrove at tsw@GEANC.org or call 336-841-4332.
The alliance also has an Amazon wish list; visit www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/2SZH36WPM4AM2?ref_=wl_share.
Grants
Guilford County-based nonprofit BackPack Beginnings has received a $70,170 grant from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation. BackPack Beginnings will use the gift to provide food programs at Cone Health’s new MedCenter for Women and The Tim and Carolynn Rice Center for Child and Adolescent Health for the next three years. In partnership with Cone Health, these services will provide food to patients who have been identified as food insecure by health care providers. The grant will ensure that families, young children, as well as expecting mothers, will receive nutritious food.
Each bag of food will contain 15 nutritionist-approved items from Food Lion that include proteins, grains, vegetables and fruits. BackPack Beginnings volunteers will pack the bags of food and Cone Health will distribute them to patients. The first pallets of food arrived this week.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.