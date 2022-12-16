Helping Hands

Activities

The Salvation Army of High Point’s red kettle goal is $110,000 to continue helping local families in need through 2023. Red Kettles can be found at 19 High Point business locations through Dec. 24.

“The money raised in the red kettles enables us to provide hope for families and individuals in financial crisis, not just at Christmas, but throughout the entire year ahead,” said Captains Lars and Ingrid Ljungholm, commanding officers of The Salvation Army of High Point. “To meet the increased need, we need the community’s help to reach our goal so that we can continue helping local youth through our character development programs, offer food for empty tables, and provide safe shelter for families in need.”

Donors can also make a gift to the nonprofit’s virtual red kettle via QR code on the red kettle.

The virtual kettle link is give.salvationarmycarolinas.org/Virtual-Red-Kettle-High-Point.

Local companies, businesses, churches, civic groups and individuals interested in volunteering to ring bells, can pick a date, time and location online by visiting www.registertoring.com and entering their zip code.

For information, call 336-881-5400.

The Greensboro Police Department partnered with the community to support more than 56 families and 50 senior citizens this holiday season.

Operation Yuletide, launched Dec. 14 and organized by Kate Sigmon, assistant director of community engagement, was an initiative led by members of the Greensboro Police Department to bring some holiday cheer to good people who are experiencing tough times.

Throughout the year, GPD employees meet people who have been affected by serious crimes, accidents or unfortunate turns of event. During Yuletide, those employees organize to provide gifts of new clothing, toys and household items to deserving families and seniors referred by the police department.

The department also “adopts” one senior home to deliver cheer and gifts of essential household and hygiene items. Operation Yuletide is one way the department lets these families and seniors know they are cared about.

Although this program is a GPD-led initiative, it involves many City of Greensboro departments, businesses and citizens. Along with GPD, other groups and city departments “adopt” families and seniors and shop together for their family’s gifts.

Announcements

The Guilford Green Foundation & LGBTQ Center will hold a 25th anniversary Green Party from 8 p.m. to midnight Jan. 28 at the Piedmont Hall at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Participants will celebrate with a fun night of music, food, drinks and dancing. Taboo Sue, DJ Jessica Mashburn and Evan Olson and Sorta Spooky are expected.

In 1996, the Green Party was first organized by a group of concerned community members who understood the need for funds to support the Triad Health Project, a local HIV/AIDS service organization. In 1998, the Green Party Committee expanded their focus to other local non-profits as well as THP. To tackle the growing challenges facing our community, the visionary founders and organizers created an organization dedicated to raising substantial funds, Guilford Green Foundation.

For information, visit tinyurl.com/2sy4fjhf.