Helping Hands

Announcements

High Point’s fifth annual Summer Trash Smash event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 6 throughout the city. The event encourages residents to clean up the exterior of their homes or property and remove litter from their neighborhood by offering a chance to win a gift card to a local business.

During the event, designated police and fire personnel will be driving through High Point, looking for people removing litter from their neighborhoods or beautifying the exterior of their property. When they see someone doing this, they may stop and give the resident(s) a gift card from one of the participating sponsors, including local restaurants and grocery stores.

Not all officers and fire personnel on duty will be distributing gift cards. Residents should discard any trash or recycling in their personal rolling cart or apartment dumpster. Larger items can be placed on the roadside for collection the following week by the city’s bulk collection truck.

For information, call 336-883-3520 or email rebecca.coplin@highpointnc.gov.

* * * *

Triad Goodwill is kicking off back to school season with a denim sale. Starting today through Aug. 9, donated denim jeans at Triad Goodwill retail stores will be buy one pair, get one pair free.

Adult denim jeans begin at $5.99 each and children’s jeans start at $2.99 each. All donated, denim jeans will be part of the sale.

Jeans at the Triad Goodwill Outlet Store, 1235 S. Eugene St. in Greensboro, or marked as new goods or white-ticket jeans will not be included in the sale.

* * * *

Alternative Resources of the Triad has announced that Greensboro Pride has sold out of vendor spaces nearly two months before the festival. Limited sponsor spaces are still available.

Greensboro Pride has filled nearly 190 spaces with vendors, sponsors, nonprofits and food vendors. That’s up from about 160 in 2019, the last year the festival was held due to COVID-19.

The 15th Greensboro Pride Festival will take place Sept. 18 along South Elm Street from West Washington to Lewis Street in downtown Greensboro. The festival is free and open to the public.

Volunteers are needed. Apply at greensboropride.org/volunteer.

* * * *

Hayes Taylor YMCA is seeking donations for its Bright Beginnings Program to provide school supplies for 60 needy children for the upcoming school year.

The YMCA is asking for $125 to sponsor a child.

To sponsor a child, call 336-272-2131, ext. 7009.

* * * *

New, fresh and relevant programming is coming to Greensboro Community Television, heightening the public access Cable 8’s commitment to free expression of ideas that embrace Greensboro’s increasingly diverse population.

“This rich, undervalued public broadcast resource is undergoing a thoughtful creative change that will honor and reflect many topics and ideas discussed among the viewing residents we serve,” said John W. Graham, GCTV’s new executive director. Last month, Graham succeeded Jay Lambeth, who retired after 23 years at the station.

In the coming weeks and months, Graham said viewers can expect to see “more creative and relevant programs” that will inform, guide and educate many more people in Greensboro and Guilford County. He explained, “Next month GCTV will unveil its most visible changes with a revamped website that will include highlighting and linking to programs, including the local arts scene.”

Residents are invited to share their input by emailing gctv@infionline.net or by postal mail to GCTV, 200 N. Davie St., Greensboro NC 27401.

From studios in Greensboro’s Cultural Arts Center, Graham previewed the new programming direction, saying GCTV will conduct more remote segments in the city and county, in addition to producing live-recorded audience programs and shows from the adjacent Van Dyke Theatre.

Additionally, GCTV will be encouraging community members to produce and air their own programming that will appear across multiple platforms in addition to Cable Channel 8.

GCTV is a nonprofit, noncommercial corporation funded by the area’s cable networks, as a public access channel.

Fundraisers

The Out of the Garden Project’s Hearts for Hope fundraising celebration is set for 6:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at The Church on 68, 300 N.C. 68 in Greensboro. “The Story of Us” is the event theme.

Over the past nearly 15 years, Out of the Garden Project has distributed more than 20 million meals to residents in the Piedmont Triad and beyond.

The event features dinner, live music and inspiring stories of hope and miracles.

Dinner will be provided by Homestead Kitchen featuring Chef Michael Harkenreader.

Entertainment will be provided by AM rOdeO with Jessica Mashburn performing vocals and keyboards and Evan Olson on the guitar.

To register, visit tinyurl.com/2p933se5.

Grants

The Greensboro Parks Foundation has been awarded a VF Foundation grant of $150,000 to construct an adaptive mountain bike trail in Keeley Park.

The trail will be Greensboro’s first inclusive mountain bike trail designed to allow individuals with disabilities to access the physical, mental, and emotional benefits of mountain biking. This intentional design will open the sport to people typically excluded from mountain biking by providing wider paths, more stable surfaces, and other features to all members of our community and the region.

This project will complement the Up in the AIR playground, the region’s largest “all children’s playground,” and other inclusive amenities developed as part of the Keeley Park Phase II Master Plan. Construction of the trail is anticipated to start in winter 2022 and open in early summer 2023.

For information, call 336-430-3333.