Helping Hands

Activities

Blue Ridge Companies raised $100,000 for Toys for Tots, thanks to their third annual Telethon for Toys. The donation total far exceeds any prior year’s contributions. The High Point-based property management, development and construction company moved its annual toy drive online two years ago due to COVID-19. The company held its telethon Dec. 7 live on Zoom and Facebook.

Donations for Toys for Tots came from Blue Ridge Companies’ vendors, partners, more than 35-telethon sponsors, employees, residents and more. Blue Ridge Companies’ owners, David Couch and Chris Dunbar, also donated to the telethon. At the conclusion of the live telethon event Blue Ridge Companies announced their total of $90,000; however, with residual donations and contributions made after the conclusion of the program, they will now present a check to the local Toys for Tots Coordinator, First Sergeant Ryan Lowe, in the amount of $100,000.

This year marks Toys for Tots 75th anniversary. Lowe says they expect to support nearly 20,000 local children with toys. Blue Ridge Companies’ contribution raised enough money to support more than 3,000 children this year.

As part of the telethon, people who stopped by one of their locally owned communities, Palladium Park Apartments, and donated received a free lunch from The PorterHouse Burger Food Truck.

* * * *

Evergreens Lifestyle Center participants collected almost 240 pounds of groceries for the Greensboro Urban Ministry food pantry.

* * * *

Truliant Federal Credit Union is sponsoring litter removal along 87 interstate miles in North Carolina and Virginia. The sponsorship is through the Sponsor-A-Highway program of the N.C. Department of Transportation.

In North Carolina, Truliant sponsors 53 signs in Charlotte and 18 in Lexington. In the Wytheville, Va. area, the credit union sponsors 16 signs. Each of the one-mile segments in North Carolina is on I-485, I-77 or I-85. The highway in Virginia is I-81.

Through November, the Sponsor-A-Highway program cleaned 13,044 miles of North Carolina roads and removed 53,972 bags of litter – equal to more than 650,000 pounds. The program includes 1,243 miles in North Carolina, according to Adopt-A-Highway Litter Removal Service of America.

The highway program provides businesses, organizations and individuals with the opportunity to sponsor litter removal. In exchange for its sponsorship, Truliant has road signs saying that Truliant is sponsoring that part of the interstate highway.

Adopt-A-Highway Litter Removal Service of America, established in 1989, is responsible for removing the litter. The program has saved the N.C. Department of Transportation $5.2 million in 2022, according to the litter-removal organization.

The public-private partnership includes service providers that are responsible for marketing, securing sponsors, installing and maintaining signs and removing and disposing of litter.

Announcements

The Greensboro Science Center will launch its Fur-st Saturdays series with an adoption event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 7.

Guilford County Animal Services will host the adoption event in the SAIL Center. In addition to the adoption event, GCAS will provide a free rabies clinic in the front entrance circle for cats and dogs. While animals are allowed at the free rabies clinic, they are not allowed inside of the GSC.

The City of Greensboro Waste Reduction and Recycling will be on site demonstrating ways to reduce waste when purchasing pet products.

For information, call 336-288-3769.

* * * *

United Way of Greater High Point is accepting donations through Jan. 16 for MLK Day winter care kits. Suggested items, which will benefit those experiencing homelessness, include resealable gallon bags, resealable sandwich bags, rain ponchos, cough drops/mints, travel size lotion, travel wipes/moist towelettes, encouraging notes, travel tissues, socks, gloves, lip balm nail clippers, bandages, travel size petroleum jelly and individually wrapped snacks.

For information, call 336-883-4127.

Celebrations

The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation marked its 25th anniversary with a celebration on Nov. 17 at Highland Brewing Company. More than 100 guests attended.

The event also honored the leaders who have guided the organization since its start in 1997. Past chairs of the board of trustees were inducted into the newly created Abbott-Everhardt Society, named for the Parkway’s original landscape architect, Stanley Abbott, and late director of the National Park Service and parkway superintendent, Gary Everhardt.

The society’s members are Lou Bissette and Bob Shepherd of Asheville; Houck Medford of Blowing Rock; Greg Brown of Fairview; Gary Stewart of Matthews; Ken Wilson of Waynesville; Harvey Durham of Boone; Alfred Adams, Pat Shore Clark, Linda Combs, Hobie Cawood and Cynthia Tessien of Winston-Salem; Jack Betts of Meadows of Dan, Va.; Broaddus Fitzpatrick of Roanoke, Va.; and current chair John Mitchell of Hendersonville.

Parkway Superintendent Tracy Swartout also addressed the guests, who enjoyed live music from John Herrmann & Friends, a special anniversary ale by Highland Brewing Company and hors d’oeuvres.