Helping Hands

Announcements

The Bobby Labonte Foundation will host a cocktail party and silent auction at 6 p.m. Aug. 20 at Inmar Intelligence headquarters at 635 Vine St. in Winston-Salem, with all proceeds awarded through a grant to JDRF’s North Carolina chapter.

The event offers guests another chance to join in the foundation’s annual charity bike ride, the Labonte Roubaix, presented by Wake Forest Baptist Health Sports Medicine and Bee Safe Storage and Wine Cellar.

Guests will have the opportunity to meet Bobby and Kristin Labonte in the four-story atrium of Inmar Intelligence headquarters, a former tobacco warehouse.

There will be drinks, heavy hors d’oeuvres from Rooster’s — A Noble Grille and entertainment on the eve of the bike ride, which will be held at NASCAR’s Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem.

Tickets are $100 each, with 50/50 raffle tickets also available for purchase. To purchase party tickets, visit https://bobbylabonte.ticket.qtego.net/tickets/list. New this year is a raffle to win a 2003 Harley-Davidson Screamin’ Eagle 100th Anniversary Road King.