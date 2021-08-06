Helping Hands

Announcements
The Bobby Labonte Foundation will host a cocktail party and silent auction at 6 p.m. Aug. 20 at Inmar Intelligence headquarters at 635 Vine St. in Winston-Salem, with all proceeds awarded through a grant to JDRF’s North Carolina chapter.
The event offers guests another chance to join in the foundation’s annual charity bike ride, the Labonte Roubaix, presented by Wake Forest Baptist Health Sports Medicine and Bee Safe Storage and Wine Cellar.
Guests will have the opportunity to meet Bobby and Kristin Labonte in the four-story atrium of Inmar Intelligence headquarters, a former tobacco warehouse.
There will be drinks, heavy hors d’oeuvres from Rooster’s — A Noble Grille and entertainment on the eve of the bike ride, which will be held at NASCAR’s Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem.
Tickets are $100 each, with 50/50 raffle tickets also available for purchase. To purchase party tickets, visit https://bobbylabonte.ticket.qtego.net/tickets/list. New this year is a raffle to win a 2003 Harley-Davidson Screamin’ Eagle 100th Anniversary Road King.
The Labonte Roubaix, the foundation’s charity bike ride, starts at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 21 and offers riders two distances — 35 or 62 miles. Registration is open to cyclists of all levels.
For information, visit bobbylabontefoundation.org.
Grants
Creative Aging Network-NC has received an AARP Community Challenge for Creativity as a Catalyst for Inclusion.
For the fifth annual AARP Community Challenge, AARP received more than 3,500 applications from nonprofits and government entities.
Nearly $3.2 million is being distributed to fund 244 quick-action projects in all 50 states, helping urban, rural and suburban communities make immediate improvements and jump-start long-term progress to support residents of all ages.
Creative Aging Network-NC’s project, Creativity as a Catalyst for Inclusion, fosters a unique approach to civic engagement by developing its 10–acre campus into a hub for multicultural and intergenerational arts, outdoor programming and environmental stewardship.
Funding will be used to create an international garden, outdoor classrooms, new programs and a culminating celebration.
Diverse elder artists will share time-honored traditions such as storytelling, paper making and weaving with peers as well as younger participants. They will grow plants from their native region and share cultural recipes through cooking classes.
Creating an international garden with raised beds to grow plants for environmental arts programs and food production will benefit community members, particularly refugee elders and their families living in District 2.
Community members are welcome to visit the nonprofit’s Greensboro campus to learn more about the ongoing projects. For information, contact Kelly Brooke Howard at kelly@can-nc.org.
