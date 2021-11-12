Helping Hands

Achievers
High Point Parks and Recreation recently recognized Sarah Felder, a senior at Greensboro College Middle College, for her community service. Felder attends Church of God of Prophecy in High Point and created a program, “My Little Readers Club,” as part of her Girl Scout Gold Award.
Working alongside her stepfather and a team of volunteers, Felder has donated four Little Free Libraries around High Point, including one at Goldston Park at 1302 S. Elm St. She’s also collected donations of more than 800 books to stock these libraries and volunteers her time reading to children in second to sixth grades at Growing the Distance and Sprouts.
Announcements
Piedmont Blues Preservation Society is hosting the Fall Blues Challenge from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Nov. 14 at Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St. in Greensboro.
The society wants to find the area’s best blues band, solo/duo act and youth act to advance to the 37th annual International Blues Challenge set for Jan. 18-22 in Memphis, Tenn.
The challenge is open to the public.
Admission is $8 to $10.
For information, call 336-265-1714 or http://piedmontblues.org.
* * * *
The Salvation Army of High Point invites the High Point community to help make Christmas morning brighter for almost 500 children in need this holiday season.
In early October, around 200 families came to The Salvation Army of High Point office and registered for Christmas assistance. From there, the children’s names, needs and wishes were placed on Angel Tree tags that are now available for adoption.
To adopt an angel this year:
Visit either Napa Auto Parts locations in High Point to select an angel tag from the trees in store
Visit Sammy G’s in High Point to select an angel tag from the tree in the restaurant
Call 336-881-5400.
Community members can also support the Salvation Army Angel Tree program in High Point by visiting The Salvation Army of High Point’s Walmart Registry for Good: www.walmart.com/registry/RR/d6431b02-ba5c-465b-b539-11d30194daa6.
* * * *
Senior Resources of Guilford needs Meals on Wheels delivery drivers from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays. Locations include Greensboro, Jamestown and Pleasant Garden.
For information, call 336-373-4816, Ext. 229, or email mobilemeals@senior-resources-guilford.org.
The nonprofit also needs Volunteer Income Tax Assistance volunteers. VITA volunteers help prepare tax returns for low income taxpayers at no cost in Greensboro and surrounding areas. Greeters are needed as well.
For information, contact Marsha McDaniel at 336-373-4816, Ext. 265, or email ruraloutreach@senior-resources-guilford.org.
* * * *
Kinsley, Me and Company offered a pop-up community baby shower, “Kinsley Kares,” on Nov. 6 at Unique Busy Kids in Greensboro.
Fifty-two families registered and 40 families attended to receive free diapers, wipes and formula.
Kinsley, Me and Company strives to create a village for mothers and children that enables them to receive essential baby items and support from the organization.
The nonprofit was formed in May 2020. To volunteer, visit tinyurl.com/ktk92hjd.
For information, call 336-541-3731 or visit www.kinsleymeandco.org.
Donations
The Greensboro Police Foundation has donated a Decision Maker: Fire Arms Training Simulator Training System. The foundation’s purchase of this unit includes the set-up, software and accessories to replace the Greensboro Police Department’s current system at the cost estimate of $57,000. The department will supplement this request with an additional $25,000 for extra accessories for the decision making training.
This piece of training equipment allows officer to learn the intricate decision-making skills to quickly respond to difficult situations with the appropriate use of force. This system creates a sense of immersion into a scenario where as the officer interacts with the video, the situation can change multiple times causing the officer to utilize their classroom training in a practical application.
The decision maker final installation took place in October.
Fundraisers
Hirsch Wellness Network’s Art Lives Here Silent Auction was presented online in October and raised more than $68,000.
About 130 donating artists contributed more than 220 works of art for silent bidding.
Dozens of volunteers and the Hirsch Board of Directors worked to make the event successful and 95 event sponsors provided financial support.
Funding will allow the nonprofit to continue to serve and support the emotional needs of cancer patients, survivors, caregivers and medical providers.
For information about the nonprofit, visit www.hirschwellnessnetwork.org.
* * * *
More than $760,000 was raised at the Triad Gala for Life, held Oct. 29 at the Grandover Resort in Greensboro. These funds will provide more than 637 women with The Pregnancy Network’s free services.
The nonprofit’s goal was to raise $580,000.
The event featured keynote speaker J.D. Greear, pastor of The Summit Church in Raleigh-Durham. Greear has authored several books and recently finished his term serving as the 62nd president of the Southern Baptist Convention.
The network provides free medical services to women, including STD testing and treatment, pregnancy tests and limited obstetric ultrasounds. The ministry also provides support to women and families through free educational classes, resources and a mentorship program.
A Virtual Triad Gala for Life program will be available for viewing through Dec. 31. To view or share the program, email hearwood@thepregnancynetwork.org.
A virtual silent auction is available as well through Nov. 29. Visit ThePregnancyNetwork.org.
The nonprofit is located at 625 Fulton St. in Greensboro and 811 W. 5th St. in Winston-Salem.
Grants
The Piedmont Bird Club has launched its eighth annual mini-grant program, an opportunity for individuals, nonprofits and youth to complete a project that supports the appreciation and conservation of birds in the Piedmont.
Types of projects include:
Sustainable plantings for wildlife in a public area;
Bird boxes for a neighborhood park;
Restoration of nesting boxes; or
Educational presentation materials or projects for youth to help them learn about birds and conservation.
The application deadline is Dec. 6. Grants for amounts up to $250 will be awarded in January for projects to be completed by Aug. 1. Projects may be conducted in the late winter, spring or early summer.
For information, visit www.piedmontbirdclub.org.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.