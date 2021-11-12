Helping Hands

This piece of training equipment allows officer to learn the intricate decision-making skills to quickly respond to difficult situations with the appropriate use of force. This system creates a sense of immersion into a scenario where as the officer interacts with the video, the situation can change multiple times causing the officer to utilize their classroom training in a practical application.

The decision maker final installation took place in October.

Fundraisers

Hirsch Wellness Network’s Art Lives Here Silent Auction was presented online in October and raised more than $68,000.

About 130 donating artists contributed more than 220 works of art for silent bidding.

Dozens of volunteers and the Hirsch Board of Directors worked to make the event successful and 95 event sponsors provided financial support.

Funding will allow the nonprofit to continue to serve and support the emotional needs of cancer patients, survivors, caregivers and medical providers.

For information about the nonprofit, visit www.hirschwellnessnetwork.org.

