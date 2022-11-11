Helping Hands

Announcements

Cone Health will host its third Brito Food Drive on Nov. 16 at The Renaissance Shops at Phillips Avenue, 2523 Phillips Ave. in Greensboro. Volunteers will collect donations from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The Dr. Miguel and Denese Brito Nutrition and Education Center at MedCenter for Women supports the food and health needs of patients served by Cone Health’s Center for Women’s Healthcare. The medical food market provides healthy food and nutritional advice in a one-to-one setting and connects women with community resources.

The community donated nearly 8,000 pounds of food and hygiene products to the Brito Food Program during the first two food drives in November 2021 and May 2022.

Organizers would appreciate the following items: Canned goods, dry goods, spices, cooking oils, condiments, diapers, wipes, feminine products, can openers, sealable storage bags and toiletries.

Those who cannot make it to the food drive are welcome to give monetary donations at tinyurl.com/bdexk39t.

As part of The Brito Food Program, referred patients can visit the market to receive: Fresh food, customized shopping experience, nutrition and wellness education and resource counseling — connections to short- and long-term nutrition assistance programs, including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

The Brito Nutrition and Education Center is housed within Cone Health MedCenter for Women at 930 Third St. in Greensboro. Along with food services, the 30,000-square-foot MedCenter offers gynecological and obstetric services. These include high-risk maternal care, prenatal and gynecology care, physical therapy and more.

To volunteer, email BritoFoodProgram@conehealth.com.

Holiday senior trees are available now through Dec. 5 for this year’s Be a Santa to a Senior campaign in Greensboro. Each tree will be decorated with ornaments featuring seniors’ first names and their desired gifts, and available to shoppers through Dec. 5.

Typically, the gifts fulfilled through the program are necessities such as blankets, toiletries, slippers, stationary and postage stamps, etc. Program coordinators are hoping to collect gifts for 300 local older adults.

The program — created by Home Instead Senior Care — supports seniors who may otherwise feel isolated or lonely during the holiday season.

The following is a list of tree locations in Greensboro where people can pick up ornaments and return gift requests wrapped, unwrapped or in a gift bag with the ornament attached:

Brown-Gardiner Drug Store, 2101 N. Elm St.

Cheesecakes by Alex, 315 S. Elm St.

Gate City Pharmacy, 803C Friendly Center Road

Greensboro Discount Medical Supply, 2310 Battleground Ave., Suite 108

Linnea’s Boutique and Vera’s Threads, 2136 Lawndale Drive

Looking Ahead Salon, 1838 Banking St.

Merle Norman, 3741 Ste. E. Battleground Ave., Battleground Crossing

Talbots Shops at Friendly, 3326 W. Friendly Ave.

Talbots, 1225 Eastchester Drive, High Point.

For information, visit BeaSantatoaSenior.com or call 336-294-0081.

To learn more about helping older adults in Greensboro, visit imreadytocare.com.

The nonprofit Greensboro Mayor’s Committee for Persons with Disabilities is asking the community to donate to its 37th annual Shopper’s Day, Dec. 1, at Four Seasons Towne Center. This free event will be held in-person for the first time since 2019 and more than 950 individuals with moderate to severe disabilities are registered to participant. Donate now at https://tinyurl.com/ShoppersDay22.

This holiday extravaganza, managed by more than 400 community volunteers, is an opportunity to learn, identify and break down barriers in a heartwarming way. Each shopper is provided assistance in purchasing gifts. There will also be live musical performances, refreshments, a gift-wrapping station and a chance to meet Santa.

All donations go toward providing money for participants to shop for presents for friends and family.

For information about the committee, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/MayorsCommittee or follow the group on Facebook.

The Kellin Cares Hands of Hope Holiday Gift Drive is for both community children in need as well as the children and adult patients of Moses Cone and Central Regional Behavioral Health Hospitals.

This year’s gift drive is a combination of the annual Kellin Cares gift drive for community children and Mental Health Greensboro’s long running Hands of Hope gift drive that benefits patients that will be in our area’s behavioral health hospitals over the holiday season.

On Nov. 18, in partnership with the Junior League of Greensboro, Kellin Kids (community children in grades kindergarten through fifth) have the opportunity to spread holiday cheer and attend a Greensboro Swarm basketball game at 6:30 p.m. at Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse

Pick out a toy on the Kellin Cares Hands of Hope Wish List to donate, drop the gift off at 2110 Golden Gate Drive in Greensboro by Nov. 16 and the foundation will gift you and your child a free ticket to the Swarm game.

Wish list items include: Learning toys, action figures, dolls, stuffed animals, board games, outdoor toys, sports toys, puzzles, toiletries (no glass containers or items with alcohol accepted), blankets/throws, adult coloring books, markers, hooded jackets, card games, headphones, earbuds, toboggans, gloves, underwear, socks, wallets, watches, sketch pads, stress balls and journals.

Call Kellin Foundation at 336-429-5600 to reserve tickets.

Fundraisers

Triad residents celebrated Oct. 21 more than $806,343 raised at the Triad Gala for Life. These funds will provide more than 537 women with The Pregnancy Network’s free services.

Held at Grandover Resort, the gala included a silent auction of items donated by individuals and local businesses. The event featured keynote speaker Christina Bennett.

The silent auction included 121 items available for bidding (at the gala or online) and raised $30,581. These proceeds will provide 20 women with the network’s free services.

The virtual Triad Gala for Life program will be available for viewing through Nov. 20. To view or share the video, contact Hope Earwood at hearwood@thepregnancynetwork.org.

The Golden LEAF Foundation has opened the pre-application portal through Nov. 15 for the Food Distribution Assistance Program.

Funds for the program may be used for the following:

Grants to nonprofits to assist those organizations in becoming eligible to be partner agencies of a North Carolina food bank or enhancing or expanding the capacity of current partner agencies of North Carolina food banks.

Grants to nonprofits to assist those organizations in establishing a school-based weekend food assistance program or enhancing or expanding the capacity of current school-based weekend food assistance programs.