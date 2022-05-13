Helping Hands

Activities

To mark its one year anniversary, Cone Health’s MedCenter for Women unveiled May 3 the works of 56 local artists. The artists created pieces specifically for the facility that offers a wide variety of services to women. The pieces are meant to make patients feel calm, comfortable, welcomed and uplifted.

The collection was curated through a call to local artists in partnership with Arts Greensboro. More than two-thirds of the artists are based in Greensboro and surrounding areas.

For Greensboro artist Ashley Vanore, her work, “Better Together,” is about women supporting each other. She hopes the piece helps each person who visits the MedCenter feel they have the support of staff and an entire community.

“I hope that when they see the piece, they feel uplifted, they feel that they’re not alone, that there’s someone there with them,” Vanore said.

To support the arts at Cone Health, make a gift to the Moses Cone Public Art Fund at tinyurl.com/2ypaz93y.

* * * *

Women in the NAACP Greensboro Branch recently honored mothers and families who have lost children to gun violence. In solemn tribute at Hester Park, a ceremony — Love Lift Us — began with prayer in an unity circle, with grieving mothers receiving a floral acknowledgement affixed to their wrist prior to a memorial balloon release and ending in grateful acknowledgment.

“Our purpose is simple and direct,” said Yvonne Hunt-Perry, chairwoman, Women in the NAACP. “For a long time we wanted to find a way to bring comfort and bittersweet joy to the mothers who lost their children to gun violence.”

The release colorful balloons symbolizes their energy to “stop the unnecessary killing,” Hunt-Perry said.

Announcements

Tickets and sponsorships are available for The Salvation Army of High Point’s fifth annual Champion of Hope Dinner and Auction, set for 6 to 9 p.m. May 24 at the High Point Country Club at Emerywood, 800 Country Club Drive in High Point.

The Emerald Empire Band will perform. Guests are encouraged to dress in their best 1920s-themed attire and bring their dancing shoes.

To purchase tickets, visit www.tsahighpoint.org.

For information, call 336-881-5400.

* * * *

Share the Harvest, an all-volunteer organization, works closely with community gardeners, church gardens, farmers and individual gardeners who donate their fresh produce. Donations are distributed to agencies that either have a food pantry or prepare a meal for the hungry.

Share the Harvest will begin distribution May 23 and will continue accepting donations of community members’ fresh produce through September.

Produce may be brought to the following collection sites:

9 a.m.-noon weekdays, Greensboro Children’s Museum, 220 N. Church St.

9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. weekdays, Interactive Resource Center, 407 E. Washington St., Greensboro

9:30 a.m.- 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, First Christian Church, 1900 W. Market St., Greensboro

Any time on Saturdays through Wednesdays, First Lutheran Church, 3600 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro; leave outside Entrance A

9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays, N.C. Agricultural Extension, 3309 Burlington Road, Greensboro

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, Triad Food Pantry, 1311 Johnson St., High Point.

Volunteers are needed to pick up donations from collection sites to deliver to the Interactive Resource Center.

Volunteers are also needed to help distribute the produce from the IRC to partner agencies.

For information and/or to volunteer, visit http://sharetheharvestguilfordcounty.org or email Linda Anderson at landersonsth20@gmail.com.

* * * *

The Piedmont Blues Preservation Society is seeking volunteers for two upcoming events:

36th annual Carolina Blues Festival: 3-11 p.m. May 21, LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., Greensboro. Various shifts throughout the day, starting at 9 a.m. and ending at midnight. Volunteers enjoy free entry to the festival. www.signupgenius.com/go/8050c4ea5af2ea0fc1-2022

PBPS Blues and Foods Market: 1-5 p.m. May 22, Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., Greensboro. Various shifts throughout the day, starting at 10 a.m. and ending by 6:30 p.m. www.signupgenius.com/go/8050c4ea5af2ea0fc1-20221.

* * * *

Registration is now open for the International Civil Rights Center and Museum’s Simkins Annual Golf Classic, set for July 22 with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m.

The tournament will take place at Forest Oaks Country Club, 4600 Forest Oaks Drive in Greensboro.

The cost for individual players is $125 before July 11 and $150 thereafter.

To purchase tickets, visit https://sitinmovement.org/2022-golf-tournament.

For information, call 336-274-9199.

Grants





The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation has secured two grants totaling $911,117 from the U.S. Economic Development Administration to support economic development planning in the Blue Ridge Parkway corridor in Virginia and North Carolina. The grants are funded through the American Rescue Plan Act and U.S. EDA’s programs to advance economic recovery and resilience in travel, tourism and other sectors.

The $393,193 for Virginia and $517,924 for North Carolina will support the foundation’s efforts to engage community leaders in the 12 Virginia and 17 North Carolina counties in the Blue Ridge Parkway corridor. Using a collaborative process, the nonprofit will work alongside local leaders to develop targeted strategies to enhance tourism, outdoor recreation and related economic activities.

The foundation has offices in Asheville, Winston-Salem, Roanoke and Galax, Va. For information, visit BRPFoundation.org.

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.