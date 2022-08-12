Helping Hands

Activities

Four local charities focused on helping feed families throughout central North Carolina will soon be the recipients of a combined one million Wyndham Rewards points thanks to PGA Tour golfer Joseph Bramlett and his hole-in-one on the par three 16th hole on Aug. 6 at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro.

The four charities — BackPack Beginnings, Forsyth Backpacks, Out of the Garden Project and United Way of Greater High Point — are a part of Birdies Fore Backpacks, a key charitable initiative of Wyndham Championship Fore! Good, the philanthropic platform of the Wyndham Championship. The points will be split evenly among the four charitable organizations. Bramlett will also receive one million Wyndham Rewards points.

For information, visit www.wyndhamchampionship.com.

Announcements

The Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro, at 628 Summit Ave., will welcome the community to its 27th birthday celebration and open house from 4 to 6 p.m. Aug. 25.

Attendees will enjoy refreshments, agency tours and the chance to network with nonprofit professionals, corporate sponsors and other community members.

The nonprofit was founded in 1995 to assist women in the community in acquiring the skills and education needed to support themselves and their families. The WRC serves more than 9,000 women each year.

For information, contact 336-275-6090, Ext. 213 or hope@womenscentergso.org.

Grants

The High Point Historical Society has received a subsidized digital assessment report from the Conservation Center for Art and Historic Artifacts, completing its project funded by the National Endowment for the Humanities Digital Preservation Assessment Program grant.

A CCAHA preservation professional specifically trained in the digital assessment methodology prepared a report in close consultation with the museum’s registrar, Corinne Midgett. The survey process included an evaluation of the museum’s preservation needs related to digital collections. The final document provides a framework to increase the accessibility of collection items via digitization, move systems toward optimal levels of standards and practices, and address specific concerns.

This assessment helps to bridge the gap between in-house preparation and public access for several digital collections the museum has acquired through the society. The project has led to a deeper understanding of the needs and principles of digital preservation and supports the museum’s mission to preserve and share historical resources with the community.

* * * *

This summer, Creative Aging Network-NC launched a sampler of creative classes on its campus thanks to grants from the Tannenbaum-Sternberger Foundation and the Harris and Frances Block Foundation. Classes will continue throughout the fall.

Funded by Tannenbaum-Sternberger Foundation, the Neighborhood Arts for Diverse Older Adults is designed to expand programming for diverse older adults and differently-abled, including refugees living alone in Greensboro. In addition to the CAN-NC campus, locations for programming will include low-income senior apartments in close proximity such as Dolan Manor, where residents recently attended their second mixed media class.

Taught by professionally trained teaching artists, the classes such as painting, storytelling, poetry, wood burning and creative movement are designed to teach new art skills, increase social connections and help ease feelings of anxiety and isolation, which are especially prevalent since the start of the pandemic.

With the summer heat finally waning, participants will again work in the International Garden thanks to a grant from The Harris and Frances Block Foundation. Funding will be used to develop food crop cultivation skills, share culinary traditions, rent garden equipment, raised garden beds with pathways for accessibility and install hardscape for an outdoor garden.

The CAN-NC will provide gardening classes, culinary demos, creative programs rooted in cultural traditions, education on pollinator gardens and Monarch butterflies, and building birdhouses, bat houses and bug hotels. Volunteers are welcome.

For information, call 336-303-9963 or visit https://can-nc.org.