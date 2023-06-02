Announcements

Guilford Education Alliance is asking parents to remember the Teacher Supply Warehouse as their students finish the school year.

Parents with students who bring home gently-used school supplies at the end of the year or are doing some spring cleaning, are encouraged to donate items to the warehouse.

Monetary donations are always welcome as well.

On average, educators spend $650-$1,000 of their own money on supplies each year. The warehouse is a community collaboration designed to off-set those costs by providing high-demand, everyday classroom supplies to Guilford County Schools educators.

For information, call 336-841-4332 or visit tinyurl.com/4m4cjwzh.

* * * *

Share the Harvest, an all-volunteer organization that collects and distributes locally grown produce to agencies in Guilford County that either prepare a meal for the hungry or have a food pantry, will run its 2023 season June 5-Sept. 30.

Share the Harvest has set up collection sites for this excess produce. From the collection sites, the produce is taken to the Interactive Resource Center where it will be sorted and distributed to agencies in the county that have a grocery program or prepare meals. The goal of Share the Harvest is to help people in the community overcome food insecurity through connections within the community.

For information about donating, collection sites and volunteering, visit www.sharetheharvestguilfordcounty.org.

* * * *

United Way of Greater Greensboro has selected YWCA of Greensboro as the new lead partner to operate its second Family Success Center, which will now be located at the Shirley T. Frye YWCA Greensboro building at 1807 E. Wendover Ave.

UWGG currently operates two FSCs. The first FSC was established in 2015 with lead partner, Guilford Child Development, now Children and Families First, at 1200 Arlington St. which is still supporting members.

UWGG’s second FSC location originally opened in 2018 at Salvation Army of Greensboro’s Center of Hope, at 1311 S. Eugene St. This location successfully operated on-site until newly discovered environmental issues forced the building’s closure in June 2022.

To date, both FSC locations together have helped more than 696 families, representing 988 adults and 1,178 children on their journeys toward self-sufficiency.

Fundraisers

The concert, Summer Shindig at the Big Purple, is set for 6 to 10 p.m. June 24 at 812 Olive St. in Greensboro.

The event is the kickoff of the Sanctuary Series and benefits Sanctuary House and their work to assist individuals who are experiencing the symptoms of mental illness.

The event features music from Laurelyn Dossett, DaShawn Hickman, Wendy Hickman, Molly McGinn, Scott Hinkle, Chaisaray Schenk and Riley Baugus.

Tickets are $60 per person and include a 1618 On Location picnic-style dinner and desserts by A Sweet Success! Bakery.

Participants should bring seating, adult refreshments, cash or a credit card for raffle prizes.

For information, visit tinyurl.com/bdf436hd.

* * * *

Walmart recently hosted Miles for Smiles, a safe driving event benefitting Victory Junction and raised $180,000. Since 2012, Walmart has donated more than $2.3 million to the nonprofit.

During the event, Walmart donates $0.02 per mile for each safe mile driven during the campaign, up to $3,500 per transportation office, for a possible total donation of up to $180,000. In addition, Walmart associates visit the camp annually to help maintain the grounds.

The safe miles driven during the first week of April triggered the maximum donation of $180,000.