Announcements

Sanctuary House in Greensboro has announced that it is officially debt free. The nonprofit says that community members made this happen through their generosity during the nonprofit's Comprehensive Campaign, which co-chairpersons Mary Gay and Don Brady kicked off in January 2021 with the goal of $750,000. Mortgages on both Sanctuary House and their residential home, Hillcrest House (acquired during COVID-19 in 2020) are now retired.