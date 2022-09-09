Helping Hands

Announcements

Bold 2 B U Community is hosting the Table is Spread County-Wide Feeding initiative from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 17 across three counties: Guilford, Davidson and Rockingham.

The High Point nonprofit provides grocery services and personal hygiene products to senior citizens, college students and families with special needs in Guilford County.

The event is being sponsored by I Am A Queen, Reflections and the Alamance-Guilford section of the National Council of Negro Women.

Free hot meals will be offered at these locations:

Live Life Foundation (senior citizens only)

Seji S.O.A.R.S., Furniture City Elks Lodge, 1809 Wade Place, High Point (feeding the public)

Kimmie’s Kitchen Creations, Windsor Center, 1601 E. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro (feeding the public)

God’s Loving Arms, Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., Greensboro (feeding the homeless)

GOoD GIRL, Sussman Park, 299 Sussman St., Greensboro (feeding the public)

Bold 2 B U Community and Women of Excellence, Madison Housing Authority, Rockingham County

Alisabeth Foundation, The School at Spring Garden St., 2201 Spring Garden St., Greensboro (college students only)

Classy Ladiez 4Sure and 4Sure Ryderz MC, 1800 Autumn Drive, Greensboro (feeding the public and Autumn Park community, corner of Brighton Street)

Save Our Babies, 803 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Thomasville (feeding the public)

Footsteps to Follow, 1815 Water St., Greensboro (feeding only children in K-12)

A Legacy of Hope, Habitat For Humanity, 133 Montlieu Ave., High Point (feeding the public)

Perfectly Imperfect Girls and Triple Kitchen, Morehead Recreation Center (parking lot), 101 Price St., High Point (feeding the public)

For information, contact Renae Cleveland at 336-638-1811, email at bold2bucommunity@yahoo.com or visit https://bold2bu.wixsite.com/community to donate.

The Friends of the High Point Library will have a used book sale from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at 901 N. Main St. in High Point. Members of the Friends are invited to attend the preview sale from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 16. Non-members can join at the door to take advantage of the preview sale.

All proceeds directly benefit the library through programming, services and acquisitions. Contributions to the Friends are always welcome.

The 2023 used book sales will be Feb. 24-25, June 23-24 and Oct. 27-28.

For information, call 336-883-3660.

The Greensboro Police Department is seeking community partnership in collecting new sleeping bags to distribute to those in need this fall. Community members can donate to the “Friends in Need, Fall Sleeping Bag Drive” through Sept. 30.

New sleeping bags can be donated at Police Headquarters, 100 Police Plaza, and left in donation boxes in the lobby. Behavioral health response team officers and clinicians will distribute sleeping bags to those in need as the weather turns colder.

For health and safety reasons, used sleeping bags will not be accepted. No monetary donations can be accepted by the department.

For information, call 336-373-2496.

A musical festival to honor all medical health care professionals, fire, police, sheriff and emergency management personnel is set for noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Circle K Ranch, 2037 Yale Drive in Graham.

The event will also honor the families who have supported these “community heroes” during COVID-19.

This event is sponsored by Circle K Ranch and Friends to benefit the AuthoraCare Collective of Burlington.

The schedule of events are:

Opening remarks: noon

Buttermilk Creek Bluegrass: 12:30 p.m.

Community Service Awards: 2:15 p.m.

SWAT Response Team and Drug Dog Demo: 3 p.m.

The Mason Lovette Band: 3:30 p.m.

Close of silent auction to benefit AuthoraCare Collective: 5 p.m.

Closing remarks: 5:30 p.m.

There will be food trucks, children’s activities and more.

For information, call 336-269-8583 or visit www.keenonhorses.com/free-concert.

Greensboro Beautiful needs volunteers to help with Art in the Arboretum, set for Oct. 2 at the Greensboro Arboretum, 401 Ashland Drive.

Volunteers are needed to setup, greet attendees, assist artists and breakdown during/after the event.

To enlist, visit tinyurl.com/bdffun3p.

For information, call 336-373-7507 or email alexandra.zaleski@greensboro-nc.gov.

Gillespie Golf Course will host its inaugural Patriot Golf Classic tournament to benefit the PGA HOPE and Folds of Honor programs at 9 a.m. Oct. 15 at 306 E. Florida St. in Greensboro. The cost is $125 per two-person team. Register at https://form.jotform.com/222335480094150.

Gillespie is a chapter of PGA HOPE (Helping Our Patriots Everywhere), a free program that introduces golf to veterans with and without disabilities to enhance their physical, mental, social and emotional well-being. Folds of Honor is a nonprofit scholarship fund that provides financial assistance to family members of military members killed or disabled in the line of duty. The tournament registration fee covers green and cart fees and includes range balls, breakfast and awards. This is a two-person captain’s choice tournament with a shotgun start.

For information or to become a tournament sponsor, contact Gillespie Golf Course Manager Bob Brooks at bob.brooks@greensboro-nc.gov or 336-373-5850.

The Guilford County Rainbow Coalition and Greensboro Pride will create a community conversation about the current state of affairs, needs and political climate for their communities.

The event is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 13 at Elsewhere Museum, 606 S. Elm St. in Greensboro.

Light refreshments will be available. This free event is part of the Greensboro Pride Festival.

For information, call 336-365-5429.

In partnership with the Greensboro LGBTQ+ Older Adults Group and sponsored by AARP, Creative Aging Network-NC is hosting an LGBTQ+ art exhibition on its campus. The show will be on view Sept. 16-23.

An opening reception is set for 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 16 at 2400 Summit Ave. in Greensboro.

For information, email lia@can-nc.org or call 336-303-9963.

United Way of Greater High Point’s CANpaign Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. Sept. 22 at 815 Phillips Ave. in High Point. The 2022 campaign goal will be revealed.

The nonprofit raises approximately $5 million annually for local partner agencies in High Point, Archdale, Trinity and Jamestown.

For information, call 336-883-4127.