Helping Hands

Activities

High Point University donated a 14-passenger bus to the High Point Housing Authority on June 8.

The organization will use the shuttle to support its programs, including those focused on youth, and be able to transport community members in a safe and efficient manner. This is the youth program’s first bus with a wheelchair lift at the Housing Authority.

Angela McGill, CEO of the Housing Authority, says this bus is a huge blessing and will be accessible to more people with the addition of the chair lift.

The High Point Housing Authority’s mission is to provide eligible families and individuals with adequate and affordable housing, economic advancement and homeownership opportunities. It offers a variety of programs, including rental subsidies, urban development investments and affordable housing in the community.

The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and staff of Capital Subaru of Greensboro delivered 80 blankets and 10 arts and crafts kits to Cone Health Cancer Center at Wesley Long Hospital. It is part of its “LLS and Subaru Loves to Care” blanket initiative. Subaru also provided cards with messages of hope and inspiration for patients.

Subaru and LLS are raising awareness about the urgent need to find cancer cures and ensure patients have access to lifesaving treatments.

The blankets and art kits will be given to patients undergoing chemotherapy at Cone Health cancer centers.

Announcements

Reading Connections, an adult literacy agency, is looking for volunteers who can work two to four hours a week with adult students on reading, writing, English language, math and work readiness skills. Tutors will deliver instruction remotely using Zoom or in-person in Greensboro and High Point.

Around one in five adults in Guilford County — almost 80,000 individuals — lack the basic skills to fill out a job application or read a children’s book. Another 25% cannot read at a high school level.

Reading Connections provides a free, two-part online training that will prepare volunteers to work with native English speakers or English speakers of other languages. Interested volunteers should plan to attend one of the orientation sessions and the training sessions:

Orientations: 6-8 p.m. July 19, Aug. 9, Aug. 16

Training sessions: 6-8 p.m. July 14, July 21, Aug. 11, Aug. 18

To register for training or for information, call 336-230-2223 or email info@readingconnections.org. Also, visit readingconnections.org.

Awards

The Summerfield Fire District was awarded the North Carolina Fire and Life Safety Award of Excellence for its summer camp program.

The award was presented June 14 at the N.C. Fire and Life Safety Conference in Concord.

The award of excellence recognizes an outstanding program that makes a difference in preventing the devastating effects of fire, burn injuries and death in communities around the state. This award honors programs that make their communities safer by demonstrating excellence and innovation.

This comes less than a week before the next scheduled fire camp is set to begin. The district holds an annual weeklong camp in June each year for rising third through fifth graders. Campers learn fire safety as well as many aspects of life safety.

The camp will take place from 9 a.m. to noon June 20-24 with a graduation cookout at 6 p.m. June 24. There will be 36 campers in attendance.

Donations

The Truliant Foundation donated $25,000 to The Males Place mentorship program in Charlotte. The donation will help support its program for boys who are Black, ages 12 to 18, who are building life skills by developing and managing a community garden. The Males Place offers a holistic curriculum that incorporates educational, spiritual, agricultural, social, civic, recreational and cultural enrichment education opportunities.

The nonprofit, that started in 1993, has 10 volunteer mentors who work with the 25 boys in the program throughout the year. Many of the boys in the program have grown up without fathers. The men who volunteer are critical to the mentoring success.

Fundraisers

The Friends of the High Point Public Library will hold its summer book sale June 17-18 on the first floor of the library at 901 N. Main St.

On June 17, there will be a Friends Only pre-sale from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Memberships may be purchased and existing memberships renewed at the door. Individual memberships begin at $10.

On June 18, the sale will be open to the public. The regular sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. From 3 to 4:30 p.m. is the popular ‘bag sale,’ during which customers can fill a bag for $4. Bags will be provided.

Adult fiction books, DVDs and audiobooks are $1 each, and adult nonfiction books are $2. Children’s items, records and CDs are two for $1. Specialty items are individually priced.

All proceeds from the sale go to support library programs and services. For information, call 336-932-1342.

The 2022 Fred Barakat Sports Dinner was presented by The Carroll Companies on April 12. The event resulted in the largest contribution to the Matt Brown Learn-to-Swim Endowment Fund to date, the Greensboro Sports Council recently announced. Founded in 2008, The Fred Barakat Sports Dinner was renamed in 2011 in memory of the late associate commissioner of the Atlantic Coast Conference.

A total of 811 people attended the dinner at the Special Events Center at Greensboro Coliseum Complex, and those people, along with corporate partners, generated $95,194.84 for the endowment, which was created in 2017 to help fund the Greensboro Aquatic Center’s Learn-to-Swim program. Sixty-one percent of all children and 64% of African American children do not know how to swim; drowning is the second-leading cause of unintentional injury death in the United States.

Clemson University football Coach Dabo Swinney was the guest speaker.

The Learn-to-Swim program, which is mostly privately funded, aims to teach every second grade student attending Guilford County schools water-safety skills at no cost to the family. Less than 55% of the current second-grade students are able to participate in Learn-to-Swim due to a lack of funding. The Matt Brown Learn-to-Swim Endowment was created to eventually make water-safety lessons available for all second-grade students. For information about the program or to make a donation, visit www.greensboroaquaticcenter.com/learn-to-swim.

