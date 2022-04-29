Helping Hands

Announcements

In solemn tribute, the Greensboro Branch of Women in NAACP will recognize and honor mothers grieving the loss of children to gun violence and violent acts at “Love Lift Us,” a celebration of life from noon to 2 p.m. April 30 at Greensboro’s Hester Park, 3615 Deutzia St.

“Our purpose is simple and direct,” said Yvonne Hunt-Perry, WIN chair. “For a long time we wanted to find a way to bring comfort and bittersweet joy to the mothers who lost their children to violence.”

Speakers will address the issue of violence. At the conclusion, the group will release colorful balloons to symbolize their energy to “stop the unnecessary killing,” Hunt-Perry said.

The event is open at no charge. “I am requesting grieving mothers to contact me to participate,” Hunt-Perry said. Contact Hunt-Perry at naacpgsowin@gmail.com or 336-254-1501.

* * * *

Piedmont Preservation Blues Society is partnering with Greensboro Farmers Curb Market to host the Gritty Blues Breakfast Bar Fundraiser in partnership with The Historic Magnolia House from 9 a.m. to noon April 30 at the market, 501 Yanceyville St. in Greensboro.

Patrons will enjoy live music from Taylor Aaron Parker Williams, a multi-instrumentalist from Greensboro.

Market visitors will also have the opportunity to participate in an introductory conversation about southern and African food cultures with the society’s president, Atiba Berkley, at 9 a.m., followed by blues and multi-genre music by this up-and-coming artist.

The event will feature Old Mill’s white grits prepared with a choice of toppings: Crumbled Neese’s sausage, Neese’s bacon bits, North Carolina coastal shrimp, The Historic Magnolia House’s signature fried fish ($10), or grits with vegetables (fried okra, peppers, mushrooms) ($9).

Advance tickets are encouraged to reserve a meal and can be purchased at ticketmetriad.com or at the Market Info Hub to guarantee one’s breakfast and pick-up time. A limited number of grits bowls without pre-purchase will be available while supplies last.

* * * *

I Am A Queen, a mentoring organization for teen girls based in the Greensboro-High Point area, will host a Family Day event from 2 to 5 p.m. April 30 at Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St. in Greensboro. The event is open to the community and guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets.

The event will feature entertainment from Smooth Grooves, CA Cheer and Dance, The Poetry Project, Renae Cleveland of Bold 2 B U Community, and poetess Lavinia Jackson. The primary food vendor is Saucey Chick.

I Am A Queen will award the Freedom Award to Shilynne Cole, program director of 97.1 WQMG, and Ray E. Crosby, former president of the James B. Dudley High School Athletics Booster Club, for their dedication to the organization.

The event is the close-out event for the Queen Arise fundraiser, an initiative to support teen girls in I Am A Queen and to continue to allow free programming.

To donate to I Am A Queen or more information about Family Day, visit www.iamaqueen.org.

* * * *

UNITE Downtown Greensboro is set for 1 to 4 p.m. May 1 at LeBauer Park in Greensboro.

This free event — Understanding the Needs of Inclusion Takes Everyone — is made possible by a partnership between Greensboro Downtown Parks, Family Support Network of Central Carolina, Greensboro Parks and Recreation’s adaptive and inclusive recreation department, and Downtown Greensboro.

For information about this annual downtown community celebration and resource fair for families of individuals with special needs, visit www.greensborodowntownparks.org/post/unite-downtown-gso.

* * * *

Serving Greensboro Together is May 3. Eighty-five local restaurants will contribute a percentage of their total sales from May 3 to help out with hunger locally.

This is the 30th year restaurants have partnered with Greensboro Urban Ministry to help raise money for neighbors facing food insecurity. Many of these establishments have partnered for more than a decade.

For information, visit greensborourbanministry.org.

* * * *

Creative Aging Network-NC will hold a Cinco de Mayo karaoke music fundraiser from 5 to 8 p.m. May 5 at 2400 Summit Ave. in Greensboro.

Audience members will enjoy a performance by Louisa Huerta and an art exhibition by Veronica Grossi. Proceeds will be used to pay for building repairs on the nonprofit’s campus.

Tickets are $35 and include two tacos, chips, salsa and a drink.

To purchase tickets, visit https://form.jotform.com/220824197080151.

* * * *

Beyond Sports NC, a foundation dedicated to involving at-risk youth in sports, is hosting a field day from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 6 at Hunter Elementary School in Greensboro.

The foundation is looking for volunteers to work at the field day and at upcoming clinics and events.

For information, call 336-253-1413 or visit www.beyondsportsnc.com.

* * * *

The public is invited to attend the next installment of United Way of Greater Greensboro’s Theories of Change series, “Creating Pathways to Employment,” hosted by Women United.

Join UWGG from noon to 1 p.m. May 11 for a discussion and Q&A session where attendees will learn more about the connections between higher education and job opportunities in breaking the cycle of poverty. This event will feature guest speaker Kyle Farmbry, president of Guilford College, whose background includes research on local and international policy, poverty and equity.

To register for this virtual event, visit www.UnitedWayGSO.org/Calendar.

