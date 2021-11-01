 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Helping Hands
0 Comments

Helping Hands

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Grants

The H. Clay and Wavie Presnell Foundation is accepting grant applications through Nov. 15.

The foundation is dedicated to assisting educational, religious and recreational/cultural charities. To date, the foundation has distributed more than $1 million to deserving organizations across central North Carolina.

To apply, visit www.presnellfoundation.org.

For information, call 336-328-6529 or email tammy.webster@presnellfoundation.org.

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 35: Holiday supply issues

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News