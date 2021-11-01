Helping Hands

Grants
The H. Clay and Wavie Presnell Foundation is accepting grant applications through Nov. 15.
The foundation is dedicated to assisting educational, religious and recreational/cultural charities. To date, the foundation has distributed more than $1 million to deserving organizations across central North Carolina.
To apply, visit www.presnellfoundation.org.
For information, call 336-328-6529 or email tammy.webster@presnellfoundation.org.
