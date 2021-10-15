Helping Hands

Announcements
Oden Brewing Company, at 802 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro, is hosting the second annual Pedaling for Pencils bike ride and Pencilpalooza on Oct. 16 to raise funds for the Teacher Supply Warehouse.
There are three ride options: 112.2 miles, 74.8 miles and 37.4 miles and the rides begin at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., respectively. To register, visit tinyurl.com/brszpxy6.
Those who don’t ride may enjoy other activities such as a free Pure Barre class, local music, beer, food trucks and more.
The warehouse has served almost 1,900 Guilford County Schools teachers since mid-July.
To donate, visit https://guilfordeducationalliance.org/donate.
* * * *
A History Walk of Deep River Friends Cemetery is set for 4 p.m. Oct. 15-16 and Oct. 29-30.
The cemetery is at 5300 W. Wendover Ave. in High Point.
A $5 per person donation is recommended.
All proceeds benefit the Historic Jamestown Society.
* * * *
The Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden at 215 S. Main St. in Kernersville will host the John and Bobbie Wolfe Concert Series featuring Sassafras at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 21. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.
Sassafras pays homage to the Bill Monroe and Flatt and Scruggs era, but also performs progressive newgrass music.
Food and beverage trucks will be on-site, including wine and beer.
Tickets are $20 at the door or $15 if purchased in advance.
To purchase tickets, call 336-996-7888 or visit the ‘Garden Events’ tab at www.cienerbotanicalgarden.org.
Proceeds benefit the future development of the garden.
* * * *
Guilford Courthouse National Military Park is seeking volunteers to help complete its Hoskins Farm garden and fence projects.
Volunteers are needed 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 23 to work on the kitchen garden and to move the split rail fence.
Work gloves and masks will be provided by the park.
To sign up, email guco_administation@nps.gov or talk to a ranger at the Visitor Center.
* * * *
Kinsley, Me and Company will offer a pop-up community baby shower, “Kinsley Kares,” at 2 p.m. Nov. 6 at Unique Busy Kids, 3405 Lewiston Road, Suite B, in Greensboro. Participants can register at www.kinsleymeandco.org/events.
The Kinsley Kares pop up, sponsored by Kinsley, Me and Company, Weaver Foundation and Products by Lizzie, will benefit women and children in the community who are in need of essential baby items.
Registration for the event is free. All participants will receive a “goodie bag” filled by event sponsors with diapers, wipes and formula to take home.
Various vendors will be hosted at Unique Busy Kids in Greensboro.
Awards
The Carolinas Council of Housing Redevelopment and Codes Officials has awarded the Housing Authority of the city of High Point with the 2021 Human Service Award. This is the second year in a row that the HPHA has received this honor.
The CCHRCO is a nonprofit dedicated to meeting the education and information needs of public housing authorities in the Carolinas.
The HPHA received the award due to the myriad of programs within the Seeds-to-Success initiative that are set to empower youth and build a foundation for their academic success and future earning power. This initiative helps youth envision a new reality because they “cannot be what they cannot see.” This initiative includes, but is not limited to, Camp Med, Youth Agriculture, Summer Enrichment, Back to School Collaboration for Education, Youth Financial Literacy and more. The results of these programs include increased high school graduation rates, increased reading skills and exposure to careers in real estate and development, medical professions, forensic science, finance, culinary arts, nutrition, and more.
Grants
Has your Guilford County neighborhood, church or other citizens group thought about starting a community garden next spring? The Extension Master Gardener volunteers are offering grants in the amount of $250 each to help with start-up expenses for community gardens that will be started in 2022.
Grant recipients will be assigned a Master Gardener volunteer as a garden mentor.
The application form with information about the grants can be completed at https://go.ncsu.edu/communitygardengrant.
A paper application can be requested by emailing lrallen@ncsu.edu or calling 336-641-2401.
The application deadline is Jan. 11. The application requests a description of the planned project, a plan for going forward and a detailed account of how the money will be used.
