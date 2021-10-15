Helping Hands

Registration for the event is free. All participants will receive a “goodie bag” filled by event sponsors with diapers, wipes and formula to take home.

Various vendors will be hosted at Unique Busy Kids in Greensboro.

Awards

The Carolinas Council of Housing Redevelopment and Codes Officials has awarded the Housing Authority of the city of High Point with the 2021 Human Service Award. This is the second year in a row that the HPHA has received this honor.

The CCHRCO is a nonprofit dedicated to meeting the education and information needs of public housing authorities in the Carolinas.