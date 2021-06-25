Helping Hands

Nichols operates High Point Design Institute, a nonprofit interior design division, providing interior design to other nonprofit organizations. HPDI utilizes HPU students and alumni to accomplish interior environment goals. Nonprofits interested in partnering with HPU on a pro-bono facility design can contact Jane Nichols at jnichols@highpoint.edu.

Announcements

The Horse Education Rescue Organization is holding its annual tack sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 27, at Northwoods Stable, 5225 Murray Road in Winston-Salem. All tack is slightly used, but in good working order; all proceeds will go to help the nonprofit.

The tack sale will take place rain or shine.

Concessions such as hot dogs, hamburgers and the fixings will be sold.

Vendors who wish to set up their own table for selling tack can register by calling Kelly Emerson, owner of Northwoods at 336-407-5859. All vendor items must be new or slightly used.

* * * *

Reading Connections, an adult literacy agency, is looking for volunteers who can work two to four hours a week with adult students on reading, writing, English language, math and workplace readiness skills.