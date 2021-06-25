Helping Hands

Achievers
Six Brooks Pierce attorneys have been honored by the North Carolina Supreme Court for providing 50 or more hours of pro bono legal services in 2020. Bill Cary, Jamey Lowdermilk, Shepard O’Connell, Will Quick, Sarah Saint and Katie Wong were among 589 attorneys statewide named to the 2020 North Carolina Pro Bono Honor Society.
Activities
Jane Nichols, chairwoman and associate professor of interior design at High Point University, and Victoria Valentinas, a 2012 HPU graduate, recently volunteered to redesign and refurbish the lobby reception area for the Humane Society of the Piedmont in Greensboro.
The design centers on the idea that new pet owners coming to the facility are providing a ‘forever home’ for their new animals. The concept of the faux brick wall and ‘row-house’ door designs were developed by Nichols and Valentinas, owner of VLV Designs, who executed the custom painting.
The space looks like an urban park that welcomes both owners and pets and provides the sense of coming home. A graphic across the wall states, “Maybe we were born to roam, but Baby, there’s no place like home!”
The society’s mission is to provide affordable medical care, education and advocacy for animals.
Nichols operates High Point Design Institute, a nonprofit interior design division, providing interior design to other nonprofit organizations. HPDI utilizes HPU students and alumni to accomplish interior environment goals. Nonprofits interested in partnering with HPU on a pro-bono facility design can contact Jane Nichols at jnichols@highpoint.edu.
Announcements
The Horse Education Rescue Organization is holding its annual tack sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 27, at Northwoods Stable, 5225 Murray Road in Winston-Salem. All tack is slightly used, but in good working order; all proceeds will go to help the nonprofit.
The tack sale will take place rain or shine.
Concessions such as hot dogs, hamburgers and the fixings will be sold.
Vendors who wish to set up their own table for selling tack can register by calling Kelly Emerson, owner of Northwoods at 336-407-5859. All vendor items must be new or slightly used.
* * * *
Reading Connections, an adult literacy agency, is looking for volunteers who can work two to four hours a week with adult students on reading, writing, English language, math and workplace readiness skills.
Volunteer tutors will deliver instruction remotely using Zoom or similar online meeting platforms. Opportunities for in-person instruction may be available as soon as this summer.
Reading Connections provides free, two-part online training sessions which will prepare volunteers to work with native English speakers or English Speakers of Other Languages. The training takes place on Zoom. Interested volunteers should plan to attend one orientation session and the training session:
Orientation: (choose one) 10 to 11 a.m. or 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. July 13
Training Session: 5:30-7:30 p.m. July 15
To register for training or for information, call 336-230-2223 or e-mail Karen Evans at kevans@readingconnections.org. Once registered, volunteers will receive the Zoom link.
Grants
The Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation has announced that in May 2021, trustees awarded Community Progress Fund grants totaling $1.3 million to 32 organizations across North Carolina.
Locally, the Guilford Green Foundation & LGBTQ Center received a grant to hire a program manager to address the increased demand for LGBTQ (Lesbian, Gay, Bi-sexual, Transgender, Queer) programming resulting from growth in 2020 and to do intentional outreach needed to elevate Queer BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) in Guilford and surrounding counties.
Also, the Help Inc. Center Against Violence received a grant to help with the development and implementation of a family justice center in Rockingham County. An FJC is the co-location of a multi-disciplinary team of professionals who work together, under one roof, to provide coordinated services to victims of family violence.