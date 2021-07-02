Heritage Greens hosts arts and crafts festival, returns to socializing

Heritage Greens, a Kisco senior living community, recently re-entered the Greensboro community by hosting a communitywide arts and crafts festival.
The festival signaled Heritage Green’s excitement to welcome guests and celebrate better days ahead.
Attendees enjoyed live music and food as they strolled through booths set up with arts and crafts from local vendors and artists.
Additionally, the community celebrated certain artists by setting up a booth to display the works of residents.
Heritage Greens also organized a fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association with the designation of purple feet in honor of loved ones.