The High Point Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority will present its Jabberwock Scholarship Pageant at 2 p.m. May 13 in the Hayworth Fine Arts Center on the campus of High Point University. Tickets are $25 and available from any contestant or sorority member and at the door.

The pageant is an opportunity for young people to develop skills in group dynamics, participate in wholesome recreational, cultural, social and educational activities, develop leadership skills, exhibit poise and good character, develop oral communication skills and build long-lasting friendships. This event also allows young people to raise and earn scholarship money.

Crowns is this year’s theme.

The pageant participants are:

Erin Khalilah Borges, daughter of Kameo Parks and Steven Matthews, junior at Ben L. Smith High.

Akeria Janee Brockman, daughter of Courtney Humphrey and Carlos Brockman, junior at Southwest Guilford High.

Mya Denise Farabee, daughter of Roland and Angela Farabee, senior with dual enrollment at GTCC-Jamestown and Lucy Ragsdale High.

Jessica Denise Flowers, daughter of the late Deborah Flowers and Charles Thomasson and bonus “parents” Lilly Jackson and Woodrow Jackson, completed early graduation from T. Wingate Andrews High.

Symiyah Monique McCollum, daughter of Ashau

ntae Shaw and Kendrick Shaw, junior with dual enrollment at GTCC and High Point Central High.

Minister and motivational speaker Gloria Samuels will emcee the program, and live music will be provided by saxophonist Brandon Robinson.

Naquita Brewington-McCormick and Robin Adams Cheeley are co-chairwomen of this year’s pageant. Other committee members are Marilyn Brewington, Carlvena Foster, Constance Epps, Joy Davis-Lee, Winifert Lawson Graves, Ashley Tuck and Wendy Blackwell.

Felicia Millner is president of the High Point Alumnae Chapter.