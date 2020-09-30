High Point interim police chief calls exchange of gunfire between officers and suspect 'an attempt to murder our police officer'

HIGH POINT — After two officers and a larceny suspect exchanged gunfire Tuesday morning, the High Point Police Department is asking “what if?”
What if the officers’ shots had led to the victim bleeding out on the street? What if the suspect’s gunfire had brought down an officer?
In a press conference Wednesday morning, Interim Police Chief Travis Stroud posed the hypothetical questions and, with the help of Lt. B.J. Macfarland, provided additional details about what happened early Tuesday that led to the shooting.
Police made one arrest but are still looking for two suspects in the series of vehicle break-ins and larcenies that led to one suspect shooting at officers before fleeing. Neither officer was injured but police don't know if the suspect was hit by a bullet during the exchange, which led to some homes being struck.
“About 4 in the morning, we know a group of individuals went into the neighborhoods in the area of Skeet Club (Road) and Johnson (Street) and started checking door handles,” Macfarland said at the press conference, describing how events unfolded Tuesday.
Macfarland said police obtained video footage from home surveillance in the area that shows three people walking up to cars and pulling on handles to see if they were unlocked. Police said they know of at least 41 cars that suspects either tried to or did break in to that morning.
The group of three moved on from the cars that were locked, but found plenty of unlocked cars to steal from, Stroud said. A firearm, credit and debit cards and clothes were among items stolen. A house was also broken in to and two cars were stolen, police said.
It wasn’t until about 5:35 a.m. that police received a report from a resident on Fair Port Court about two people — police said the three suspects appeared to break up to cover more ground in the neighborhood — checking their car doors and those of their neighbors, according to Macfarland.
Macfarland said two officers arrived and were met with two people in the road who immediately tried to flee. One of the suspects was in a black Audi, which police later learned was stolen out of Raleigh on Sept. 19.
“When officers went to detain them and investigate the suspicious activity, one of the subjects fired a handgun,” through the driver’s window of the Audi, Macfarland said.
The shot was “disturbingly close” to hitting one of the officers, according to Stroud.
“Our officers retreated a little bit, took some cover, returned fire, and then that individual jumped into another car and fled the scene,” Stroud said.
"This was nothing short of an attempt to murder our police officer yesterday," Stroud added. "It’s as simple as that. I cannot stress how impactful this is and could have been to our city and our community. Those officers are a part of our family here at the police department."
After the shooting, more officers responded, along with deputies from the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. They began searching for evidence and the suspects. In the abandoned black Audi, police found a 9 mm handgun, two .22 caliber rifles and a 20 gauge shotgun, Macfarland said.
Around 7:15 a.m., officers found one of the three suspects.
Police said they found 19-year-old Nakore Kewan Rogers of Durham in some brush on Johnson Street, just north of Skeet Club Road. He came out with his hands on his head and was taken into custody without incident.
Rogers was charged with two counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle and two counts of larceny in connection to overnight larcenies from vehicles in High Point. Police said Rogers also had outstanding warrants out of Durham, Mebane and Graham on charges of breaking and entering a motor vehicle and larceny.
He’s in custody at the Guilford County jail in High Point under a $244,000 secured bail.
The search remains on for the other two suspects, Stroud said. They did not provide a description of the pair or indicate if they might still be in the High Point area. While they continue to search, they're also investigating the shots fired by their officers and the suspect.
"I’m not prepared to say how many times officers returned fire," Macfarland said. "That part is still under investigation," as is where all of the rounds went after being discharged.
"Some of those rounds that impacted (local homes) were probably ours," Stroud said. "I do not like putting our citizens in that situation. That is something we’re not exactly proud of."
Police spoke to witnesses in the area after what happened, according to Macfarland.
"One witness to the incident reported that the suspect fired at least three rounds at the officers and continued to point the handgun at the officers as the suspect was fleeing, running up the roadway," Macfarland said. "Another call reported hearing at least three shots, a brief pause and then additional shots."
While there is no indication that either of the officers' rounds struck the suspect, Stroud said that possibility does exist since they have not found the suspect. In the meantime, because there is no evidence that suggests the officers struck the man, the department will investigate what happened but not the SBI. The SBI typically investigates when such cases involve deadly force.
Through contact with other agencies, High Point police learned that the suspect they have in custody is gang-affiliated, though Stroud did not say which gang. In response to what happened, Stroud said the city will continue to focus on violent crime as long as he is interim police chief.
In addition to going after illegal guns — the department has taken 324 guns off the street so far this year — Stroud said the department will continue to stop cars in the city.
"We are going to make stops based on reasonable suspicion and probable cause," he said. "That's what the law allows us to do."
Stroud said community members can stay safe from crimes like the ones Tuesday morning by locking their car doors and taking any valuables inside their homes. But he also directed people to stay out of harm's way. He said he worries about what would have happened had a community member leaving for work or out for a morning jog confronted one of the suspects from the early morning larcenies.
"People are going to look at this and say ‘Oh, it was just a larceny. People are just stealing stuff. It’s not hurting anybody,'" Stroud said.
"This is much, much bigger than a larceny. I cannot stress what it would have done to our city had it gone in another direction."
"What kind of impact is that on our community?" Stroud asked. "Across the nation, we see it all the time. … Are we going to be like a lot of the other cities that see civil unrest immediately? … Are we going to be given the time to investigate properly and get the facts like we’re trying to do now?"
