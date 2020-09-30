High Point interim police chief calls exchange of gunfire between officers and suspect 'an attempt to murder our police officer'

"Some of those rounds that impacted (local homes) were probably ours," Stroud said. "I do not like putting our citizens in that situation. That is something we’re not exactly proud of."

Police spoke to witnesses in the area after what happened, according to Macfarland.

"One witness to the incident reported that the suspect fired at least three rounds at the officers and continued to point the handgun at the officers as the suspect was fleeing, running up the roadway," Macfarland said. "Another call reported hearing at least three shots, a brief pause and then additional shots."

While there is no indication that either of the officers' rounds struck the suspect, Stroud said that possibility does exist since they have not found the suspect. In the meantime, because there is no evidence that suggests the officers struck the man, the department will investigate what happened but not the SBI. The SBI typically investigates when such cases involve deadly force.

Through contact with other agencies, High Point police learned that the suspect they have in custody is gang-affiliated, though Stroud did not say which gang. In response to what happened, Stroud said the city will continue to focus on violent crime as long as he is interim police chief.