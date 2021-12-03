High Point invites residents to enter contests for holiday lights and ugly sweaters

Few areas along the East Coast support more large numbers of wintering waterfowl and wading birds than the Outer Banks. Especially in January and early February, dozens of species of birds spend the winter in the marshes and ponds of Pea and Bodie islands, part of the National Wildlife Refuge System, where they are observed and enjoyed. The Piedmont Environmental Center will host an expedition Jan. 20-23.

The trip actively explores these areas for wildlife and includes a stop at Lake Mattamuskeet. There is also an optional kayak paddle on a sheltered creek, which runs through maritime forest.

Participants and staff will stay at the Comfort Inn in Kill Devil Hills and meals are provided, except for evening dinners. Lodging is based on double occupancy. Transportation, guides, boats and all paddling and optical equipment are provided. Cost is based on membership and occupancy; double occupancy rates for PEC members is $215 per person and $235 for non-PEC members. For details, call the PEC at 336-883-8531.

Little Flippers Gymnastics