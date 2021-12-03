High Point invites residents to enter contests for holiday lights and ugly sweaters

HIGH POINT — Are you ready to get festive? High Point Parks and Recreation is asking the community to join the fun with a variety of recreational opportunities in the coming weeks.
WinterFest
Celebrate the season as WinterFest returns Dec. 11 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the High Point Athletic Complex, 2920 School Park Road in High Point. Activities include a gaming truck, ax throwing, visits with Santa, a bounce house and lots of festive lights and decorations. Admission is free, but visitors are encouraged to bring a donation of non-perishable food for The Salvation Army. For details, call 336-883-3509.
WinterFest contests
Another part of WinterFest includes online Best Decorated House and Best Ugly Sweater contests. High Point residents are invited to send photos of your home’s exterior or in your “best” ugly holiday sweater to jessi.heffner@highpointnc.gov by 5 p.m. Dec.9.
Voting on Facebook (High Point Parks & Recreation, NC) will take place Dec. 10-12. Winners will be announced Dec. 13; prizes in each competition are a 3.7 quart programmable air fryer for first place and an Amazon Echo Dot for second place. For more information, call 336-883-3469 or 336-883-3509.
ASPIRE Holiday Dance
ASPIRE stands for adaptive sports, programs and inclusive recreation. The annual Holiday Dance for people with disabilities and their families and friends will take be from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Culler Senior Center, 921 Eastchester Drive, Suite 1230, in High Point. There is no fee but participants much register in advance; email Stephanie Hedgecock at stephanie.hedgecock@highpointnc.gov or call 336-883-3477.
Winter Nature Camp
Register now for a two-day Winter Nature Camp for 8-12 year olds, to be held at the Piedmont Environmental Center (1220 Penny Road, High Point) on Dec. 29-30 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day.
Campers will engage in a giant game of “Natural Clue” with activities that use the “tools,” visit the “places” and sort out the “characters” of the game. Using the classroom as a base laboratory, campers set out to find clue stations that include Talking Trees, Wild About Weather, Bird Beak Mix-up and more. Many activities take place outdoors, so campers need to be dressed for outdoor play and bring lunch, two snacks and water. Cost is $40 for PEC members and $60 for non-members. For details, call 336-883-8531.
Learn about the night sky
Students ages 11-13 are invited to get a feel for the night sky as they navigate using constellations and observe the moon, planets and deep space objects. During this two-night session Dec. 20-21, participants will walk the Piedmont Environmental Center (1220 Penny Road, High Point) trails and become familiar with the habits and ecology of nocturnal animals. Attendees should dress for outdoor winter activities and bring their own water. Cost is $30 for PEC members and $45 for non-members. Register in advance at 336-883-8531.
Birds, boats and seafood
Few areas along the East Coast support more large numbers of wintering waterfowl and wading birds than the Outer Banks. Especially in January and early February, dozens of species of birds spend the winter in the marshes and ponds of Pea and Bodie islands, part of the National Wildlife Refuge System, where they are observed and enjoyed. The Piedmont Environmental Center will host an expedition Jan. 20-23.
The trip actively explores these areas for wildlife and includes a stop at Lake Mattamuskeet. There is also an optional kayak paddle on a sheltered creek, which runs through maritime forest.
Participants and staff will stay at the Comfort Inn in Kill Devil Hills and meals are provided, except for evening dinners. Lodging is based on double occupancy. Transportation, guides, boats and all paddling and optical equipment are provided. Cost is based on membership and occupancy; double occupancy rates for PEC members is $215 per person and $235 for non-PEC members. For details, call the PEC at 336-883-8531.
Little Flippers Gymnastics
This class is designed to introduce the aspiring young gymnast (ages 1-4) to the fundamentals. With help from a parent or guardian, young gymnasts will focus on balance, coordination, listening skills and following directions. The next session runs Dec. 7–22 at Allen Jay Recreation Center (1073 E. Springfield Road, High Point) from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.; additional sessions will continue in 2022. Cost is $40 per month and registration is required. For more information, call 336-883-3509.
Gymnastics and tumbling
Gymnastics and tumbling classes for ages 5–12 focus on physical conditioning and strength training as students do floor work and use the tumble track, balance beam, bars and vault. The next session runs Dec. 7-28 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Allen Jay Recreation Center (1073 E. Springfield Road, High Point); additional sessions will continue in 2022. Cost is $40 per month and registration is required. For details, call 336-883-3509.
Winter golf rates
Special rates for winter are now in effect through Feb. 28 at Oak Hollow (3400 North Centennial St., High Point) and Blair Park (1901 South Main St., High Point) golf courses. The rates include green and cart fees and a $3 voucher for food in the grill rooms.
Blair Park Golf Course’s special rate is $18 Monday through Friday and $22 on Saturday, Sunday and holidays for everyone. To make a tee time at Blair Park, call 336-883-3497.
The winter rate at Oak Hollow Golf Course, a Pete Dye design, is $26 for non-seniors and $20 for seniors, Monday through Friday. The rate is $30 on Saturday, Sunday and holidays for everyone. To make a tee time at Oak Hollow, call 336-883-3260.
Paige Moné is Marketing Coordinator for the City of High Point Parks & Recreation Department. Contact her at paige.mone@highpointnc.gov.