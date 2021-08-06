High Point Parks and Recreation announces community activities, after-school programs

Oakview Recreation Center (503 James Road, High Point) is offering sessions of HIGH Fitness, an aerobics class with fun music from all genres and decades in a one-hour, total body workout. Open to participants ages 16 and older on Wednesdays (6–7 p.m.) and Saturdays (11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.) through Sept. 28. Cost is $5 per person.

Golf tournament

Registration is now open for the Ryder Cup edition of the Fall Oak Hollow Open at the Pete Dye-designed Oak Hollow Golf Course (3400 N. Centennial St., High Point) from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 18-19. Celebrating its 10th year, this event (open to ages 16 and older) is a two-person captain’s choice, 36-hole tournament that will be flighted after the first round. Entry fee is $100 per team and does not include green fee or cart fee; entry fee goes toward $6,000 in prizes and gift certificates that will be awarded. Please pre-register at highpointnc.gov/pr or call 336-883-3260.