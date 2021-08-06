High Point Parks and Recreation announces community activities, after-school programs

HIGH POINT — With summer soon coming to a close, registration is now open for after-school programs with High Point Parks and Recreation.
At Allen Jay, Deep River and Oakview recreation centers, there will be a variety of activities including gym games, arts and crafts, outside play, and more. Transportation is provided to the recreation centers from select schools; lists are available at highpointnc.gov/pr. Drop-offs are accepted from other schools. Cost is $125 per child, per month.
Morehead Recreation Center (101 Price St., High Point) will offer the Morehead Basketball Academy, a co-ed, after-school program focused on developing skills in young basketball players. Led by experienced AAU and high school basketball coaches, participants will perform basketball drills, compete in pick-up games, receive one-on-one training on the Dr. Dish Shooting Machine, play in NBA 2K tournaments, watch game film and read about basketball teams and players. Transportation is provided to the center from Fairview, Parkview and Kirkman Park elementary schools; drop-offs are accepted from other schools. Cost is $80 per child, per month.
High Point Parks and Recreation’s after-school programs follow the Guilford County Schools calendar and the schedule for inclement weather-related closures. Space is limited; please register online or call the recreation center of your preference.
Boat and equipment rentals
Seasonal boat rentals are available at High Point City Lake Marina (602 W. Main St., Jamestown) and Oak Hollow Marina (3431 N. Centennial St., High Point). Both locations offer kayak and stand-up paddleboards; Oak Hollow also has sailboats and High Point City Lake has canoes and pedal boats as well. Both facilities offer a variety of classes — such as sunset outings and yoga paddle boarding — and programs. Please visit the High Point Parks and Recreation webpage or call 336-883-3494 to register in advance for any of the paddle board classes.
Denim and Diamonds: Bow Ties & Tutus
Dress in your best bow ties or tutus and enjoy an evening of dancing, crafts and snacks at Oakview Recreation Center (503 James Road, High Point) from 6 to 8 p.m. today, Aug. 6, or 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 14. Cost is $12 per child (which includes up to two adults) and $3 per additional child, ages 5–12. Register in advance online or call 336-883-3508.
Holiday Parade of Boats
Local boat owners can register to show off maritime holiday spirit on Oak Hollow Lake. Enter your boat in the Holiday Parade of Boats, scheduled for 6 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4. Prizes will be awarded in several categories. Call 336-883-3494 for details.
HIGH Fitness
Oakview Recreation Center (503 James Road, High Point) is offering sessions of HIGH Fitness, an aerobics class with fun music from all genres and decades in a one-hour, total body workout. Open to participants ages 16 and older on Wednesdays (6–7 p.m.) and Saturdays (11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.) through Sept. 28. Cost is $5 per person.
Golf tournament
Registration is now open for the Ryder Cup edition of the Fall Oak Hollow Open at the Pete Dye-designed Oak Hollow Golf Course (3400 N. Centennial St., High Point) from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 18-19. Celebrating its 10th year, this event (open to ages 16 and older) is a two-person captain’s choice, 36-hole tournament that will be flighted after the first round. Entry fee is $100 per team and does not include green fee or cart fee; entry fee goes toward $6,000 in prizes and gift certificates that will be awarded. Please pre-register at highpointnc.gov/pr or call 336-883-3260.
Paige Moné is the marketing coordinator for the city of High Point Parks and Recreation Department. Contact her at paige.mone@highpointnc.gov.