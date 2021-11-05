High Point Parks and Recreation marks milestone, plans holiday celebrations

HIGH POINT — It has become a Culler Senior Center tradition to share a Thanksgiving meal among adults age “50 and better.”

This year will be somewhat different as the center observes its annual celebration with a take-home lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Nov. 12. Cost is $7 per person for the catered meal.

Registration for the holiday event is limited and must be made in advance. For details, call 336-883-3584.

Accreditation

High Point Parks and Recreation has earned accreditation through the Commission for Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies (CAPRA), part of the National Recreation and Park Association. Only 14 parks and recreation agencies in North Carolina are CAPRA-accredited, with only 192 in the United States — less than 1% of all parks and recreation agencies in the country.

CAPRA accreditation, the sole national accreditation for parks and recreation agencies, is a measure of an agency’s overall quality of operations, management and service to the community. This means an agency has met standards related to the management and administration of lands, facilities, resources, programs, safety, communications and services.