High Point Parks and Recreation marks milestone, plans holiday celebrations

HIGH POINT — It has become a Culler Senior Center tradition to share a Thanksgiving meal among adults age “50 and better.”
This year will be somewhat different as the center observes its annual celebration with a take-home lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Nov. 12. Cost is $7 per person for the catered meal.
Registration for the holiday event is limited and must be made in advance. For details, call 336-883-3584.
Accreditation
High Point Parks and Recreation has earned accreditation through the Commission for Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies (CAPRA), part of the National Recreation and Park Association. Only 14 parks and recreation agencies in North Carolina are CAPRA-accredited, with only 192 in the United States — less than 1% of all parks and recreation agencies in the country.
CAPRA accreditation, the sole national accreditation for parks and recreation agencies, is a measure of an agency’s overall quality of operations, management and service to the community. This means an agency has met standards related to the management and administration of lands, facilities, resources, programs, safety, communications and services.
As part of the accreditation process, High Point Parks and Recreation had to demonstrate compliance with a list of recognized standards and document policies and procedures associated with them. Of 154 standards, the department successfully passed all 154.
“We are extremely honored to be a CAPRA-accredited agency,” said Lee Tillery, director of High Point Parks and Recreation. “Accreditation demonstrates that our department is operating under the best practices of our profession. It also shows what we already knew: that High Point is a wonderful community in which to work, play and live.”
Holiday Bazaar
Vendors and shoppers are invited to the annual Holiday Craft Bazaar, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 4 and 1 to 5 p.m. Dec. 5 at Oakview Recreation Center, 503 James Road in High Point.
Cost is $20 per vendor, which includes one table and $5 for each additional table. Call 336-883-3508 to become a vendor.
Shop for unique items including holiday decorations, wood crafts, jewelry and more. Santa will stop by from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 4 only.
Holiday Parade of Boats
High Point Parks and Recreation is taking registrations from local boaters for watercraft to participate in a Holiday Parade of Boats from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4.
There is no entry fee and there will be several categories of competition; prizes will be awarded. Call Oak Hollow Marina at 336-883-3494 for additional information.
Park ranger recognized
High Point park ranger Dennis Salgado was awarded the Advanced Law Enforcement Officers’ Professional Certificate by the N.C. Criminal Justice Education and Training Standards Commission on Aug. 13.
Salgado has seven years of experience as a full-time law enforcement officer, including four years as a High Point park ranger.
Birdwatching basics
Beginner birdwatchers are invited to the Piedmont Environmental Center (1220 Penny Road, High Point) to learn the basics of birdwatching from 8 to 10 a.m. Nov. 20. Staff naturalists will share insights about the tools people need and what to look for when identifying birds.
After observing the birds at feeding stations, participants will go on a short hike to visit other birdwatching locations. Binoculars are available. Cost is $3 per person and is free for PEC members. Call 336-883-8531 to register or learn more.
Youth basketball
High Point Parks and Recreation Athletics is now registering players for the upcoming youth basketball season, which starts Dec. 1 and runs through March. The league has divisions for 8U, 10U, 12U and 15U and will play at local recreation centers. Cost is $40 per youth; call 336-883-3480 or 336-883-3282 to register.
Youth basketball coaching clinic
A free clinic for youth basketball coaches will be held at Southside Recreation Center (401 Taylor Ave., High Point) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 20 and will be led by Joel Battle, boy’s head coach at High Point Central High School and founder of Battle Tested Basketball Training. Call 336-883-3504 to register.
Body Boost
Deep River Recreation Center (1529 Skeet Club Road, High Point) is offering a new workout class for adults ages 30-50. The class includes a 10-minute warm-up and 40 minutes of moderate to intense exercise focused on the whole body. The class is taught by a certified personal trainer and will be taught 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays. Participants will use free weights and a yoga mat. Cost is $5 per class with the option to purchase five classes for $20 and 20 classes for $60. Call 336-883-3407 for more information.
PEC Winter Nature Camp
Register now for a two-day Winter Nature Camp for 8- to 12-year-olds, to be held at the Piedmont Environmental Center (1220 Penny Road, High Point) from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 29-30, each day. Campers will engage in a giant game of “Natural Clue” with activities that use the “tools,” visit the “places” and sort out the “characters” of the game.
Using the classroom as a base laboratory, campers set out to find clue stations that include Talking Trees, Wild About Weather, Bird Beak Mix-up and more. Many activities take place outdoors, so campers need to be dressed for outdoor play and bring lunch, two snacks and water. Cost is $40 for PEC members and $60 for non-members and details can be found by calling 336-883-8531.
App expands
Piedmont Discovery is a free mobile phone app where residents and visitors can search for local parks, trails and recreational opportunities and the amenities they offer. In addition to locations managed by Greensboro, High Point and Guilford County, users can now search Gibsonville, Jamestown, Oak Ridge, Pleasant Garden, Stokesdale and Summerfield. The app is available in the Google Play Store and the Apple Store; learn more www.piedmontdiscoveryapp.com.
Paige Moné is marketing coordinator for the High Point Parks and Recreation Department. Contact her at paige.mone@highpointnc.gov.