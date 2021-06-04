High Point parks officials invite community to safely enjoy water activities this summer

HIGH POINT — Some opportunities are coming up latter this summer to get you and your family out on the city’s lakes.
Seasonal boat rentals are available at High Point City Lake Marina (602 W. Main St., Jamestown) and Oak Hollow Marina (3431 N. Centennial St., High Point). Both locations offer kayak and stand up paddleboards.
Oak Hollow also has sailboats and High Point City Lake has canoes and pedal boats, as well. Visit the High Point Parks and Recreation website at www.highpointnc.gov/pr or call the facility to learn more about days and hours of operation, pricing and policies.
Standup paddleboarding
Basic Standup Paddleboard classes will be taught at Oak Hollow Marina (3431 N. Centennial St., High Point) for ages 15 and up beginning at 9 a.m. July 10. This introductory course provides one hour of learning the basics of paddleboarding with an experienced instructor, plus 30 minutes with the equipment to play and have fun on your own. Participants must be able to swim. Cost is $25 per person and pre-registration is required by calling 336-883-3494. Additional classes will be offered from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Aug. 21 and noon to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 18.
A slightly longer and more advanced paddleboarding course from 5 to 7 p.m. July 10 provides instruction in the fundamentals of stand-up paddleboarding for those with a little more experience, plus additional skills and safety knowledge. Participants must be able to swim and will have the opportunity to practice skills during this session. The fundamentals class is for adults ages 18 and older and is $35 per person. Additional classes will be offered from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 21 and 3 to 5 p.m. Sept. 18. Call 336-883-3494 to register in advance.
Kayaking
High Point Parks and Recreation’s intro to kayaking courses are taught for ages 16 and older by a Level 1 ACA instructor and provide the basics of flat water kayaking on Oak Hollow Lake. Cost is $30 per person, which includes the rental of a kayak, or $20 if you bring your own. Next class is from 9 to 11 a.m. July 10; an additional session will be offered at the same time Aug. 7. Call 336-883-3494 to register in advance.
Women’s Intro to Kayaking
Taught by an ACA-certified female instructor, this class for women ages 18 and older will cover basic water safety and kayaking techniques. Topics include choosing safety gear, the dangers of cold water, proper paddling and boat handling with instruction on land and the water. Sessions will be offered at Oak Hollow Marina (3431 N. Centennial St., High Point) on June 17, July 17 and Aug. 15 from 10 a.m. to noon. Cost is $35 per person. Pre-register at highpointnc.gov/pr or call 336-883-3494.
Youth sailing
Youth sailing lessons for ages 11–17 will be offered at Oak Hollow Lake in two weekly sessions: July 21–25 and July 26-30 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Experienced sailors from the Oak Hollow Sailing Club will provide classroom instruction followed by time on the water. Cost is $150 per participant and life jackets are provided. Call 336-883-3494 to register in advance.
Sunset paddles
Sunset paddles are back! Oak Hollow Marina will offer one June 18 and High Point City Lake Marina’s will take place June 25; both programs are for ages 16 and older and are held from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Wildlife sightings are common during this relaxing experience, which takes place at one of the most tranquil times of day and often captures phases of a full summer moon as well.
Additional sunset paddles at High Point City Lake Park will be from 6:30 to 9 p.m. July 23, Aug. 20 and Sept. 17; Oak Hollow will offer July 16, Aug. 13 and Sept. 24. Register in advance at 336-883-3494.
On Aug. 13, adults ages 18 and older can also try stand-up paddleboarding after dark. Soft lighting mounted on your board makes the water glow beneath your feet. Participants will start out about an hour before sunset at 7:15 p.m. to get organized and comfortable on the boards, then explore Oak Hollow Lake as you watch the sun set.
The paddle will be for about two hours, taking several breaks to chat and look to the skies for meteors during the possible meteor showers that evening. Cost is $45 per person. Prior paddling experience is recommended; call 336-883-3494 to register. A second event is planned for Sept. 18.
Washington Terrace Pool
If swimming interests you more, the pool at Washington Terrace Park (108 Murray St., High Point) will begin daily operations Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. each day. Cost is $1.25 per person.
Piedmont Discovery
When you are looking for outdoor options to enjoy, don’t forget Piedmont Discovery, High Point Parks and Recreation’s free mobile phone app. Residents and visitors can search for local parks, trails and recreational opportunities. The app is available in the Google Play Store and the Apple Store; learn more www.piedmontdiscoveryapp.com.
Paige Moné is marketing coordinator for the city of High Point Parks and Recreation Department. Contact her at paige.mone@highpointnc.gov.