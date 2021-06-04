High Point parks officials invite community to safely enjoy water activities this summer

HIGH POINT — Some opportunities are coming up latter this summer to get you and your family out on the city’s lakes.

Seasonal boat rentals are available at High Point City Lake Marina (602 W. Main St., Jamestown) and Oak Hollow Marina (3431 N. Centennial St., High Point). Both locations offer kayak and stand up paddleboards.

Oak Hollow also has sailboats and High Point City Lake has canoes and pedal boats, as well. Visit the High Point Parks and Recreation website at www.highpointnc.gov/pr or call the facility to learn more about days and hours of operation, pricing and policies.

Standup paddleboarding

Basic Standup Paddleboard classes will be taught at Oak Hollow Marina (3431 N. Centennial St., High Point) for ages 15 and up beginning at 9 a.m. July 10. This introductory course provides one hour of learning the basics of paddleboarding with an experienced instructor, plus 30 minutes with the equipment to play and have fun on your own. Participants must be able to swim. Cost is $25 per person and pre-registration is required by calling 336-883-3494. Additional classes will be offered from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Aug. 21 and noon to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 18.