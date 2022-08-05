High Point Parks & Rec offering after-school programs, sports, classes and more

With the start of school approaching, High Point Parks & Recreation invites parents to consider its after-school care programs as registration opens Aug. 8.

After-school programs for kindergarten through fifth-grade students run from Aug. 29 through June 9 at Allen Jay, Deep River and Oakview recreation centers. Each location offers a variety of activities, including gym games, arts and crafts, outside play and other planned activities.

Parents are responsible for daily snacks. Transportation is provided from some schools; drop-offs from home or other schools may also be accepted. The cost is $125 per student, per month.

Morehead Recreation Center will also offer a Discovery Sports after-school program for grades 1 – 5, with activities designed to develop and improve the all-around sports skill sets of each participant. Through drills and practice, participants will learn the fundamentals of a wide variety of traditional and non-traditional sports and games, as well as teamwork and sportsmanship. This camp also runs from Aug, 29 – June 9 and the cost is $80 per student, per month.

To register or get additional information on any of these opportunities, please visit www.highpointnc.gov/pr or call the recreation center in which you are interested.

Activities for families

Parents and toddlers (ages 3 – 5) will explore nature’s tiny world with a Piedmont Environmental Center staff naturalist, examining and learning about micro-ecosystems using hand lenses and magnifying glasses. Afterward, participants will work together to make a small terrarium to take home. Parents & Toddlers: The Tiny Natural World will take place at PEC (1220 Penny Road, High Point) on Sept. 10 from 9–11 a.m. Space is limited; please register in advance. Cost is $5 per participant. Call PEC at 336-883-8531 to learn more.

Summer is winding down, birds have finished molting and many have begun their southern migration. Register for a Summer Birdwatching Walk 8-10 a.m. either Sept. 9 or Sept. 10 with a PEC staff naturalist and discover the birds of late summer that call the Piedmont home, or are just passing through on their journey. This hike is open to beginners and experienced birdwatchers, ages 13 and older, at no charge, but registration is required by calling 336-883-8531. Please bring binoculars (PEC will have some for those who need them).

Miracle League baseball

Registration is now open for children ages 5 and older, teens and adults with physical, intellectual and developmental disabilities interested in playing baseball with the Miracle League of High Point. The program teaches players sportsmanship and the foundational skills of the game and provides social engagement with peers. The Miracle League season runs on Fridays (6–8 p.m.) and Saturdays (9 a.m.–noon) from Sept. 9 through Oct. 15. There is no charge to play on our “field of dreams.”

Volunteer coaches for Miracle League are also needed. You don’t need to be a baseball expert in any way – just someone who can encourage and cheer on our athletes. Please call 336-883.3483 or email timpani.lopp@highpointnc.gov if you are interested in registering a player or volunteering.

ASPIRE, formerly known as Special Populations, stands for Adaptive Sports, Programs and Inclusive Recreation. Programs and services are offered to individuals with physical and intellectual disabilities over a range of ages and interests. For more information or to register, please call our ASPIRE staff at 336-883-3477.







Opportunities for adults

Celebrating its 11th year, the Fall Oak Hollow Open takes place September 17 – 18 from 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. and is a two-person captain’s choice, 36-hole event that will be flighted after the first round. Open to the first 60 teams, the “shotgun start” for both days gives golfers a chance to get in a round before watching football games in the afternoon! Seniors (ages 55 + for this event) will play from the white tees. The Fall Open will also include a Par 3 Challenge both days. Cost is $125 per team; green and cart fees are not included. Over $6,000 in prizes and gift certificates will be awarded. Please call Oak Hollow Golf Course at 336.883. 3260 to learn more.

The final Sunset Paddles of the season are coming up. At Oak Hollow 3431 North Centennial Street, High Point), you can enjoy a guided sunset tour by kayak from 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. on August 26. At High Point City Lake Park, the last paddle dates are August 19 and September 16 from 7 – 9:30 p.m. Cost is $22 for a tandem kayak, $15 for a single or $6 if you bring your own.

Please call Oak Hollow (336.883.3494) or HPCLP (336.883.3498) to reserve.







Creative activities for Youth

Studying art helps youth develop their observation and critical thinking skills. Registration is open now for Art in Action, a unique opportunity for 8 – 12 year-old art enthusiasts to spend an hour each week (Tuesdays, 6 – 7 p.m.) studying different mediums and their history, followed by a day trip (Saturdays, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.) to an art museum. Program begins August 30 and runs through October 1.

Five learning sessions will be held at Oakview Recreation Center (503 James Road, High Point) and the field trips include excursions to the High Point Museum, Reynolda Museum of Art, Nasher Museum of Art, Bechtler Museum of Modern Art and the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA). Cost is $50 per student. This unique educational and cultural experience has limited enrollment; register today by calling 336.883.3508.

Oakview Recreation Center will also offer Beginners Performing Arts: Series 1 through September 28 on Wednesdays from 6 – 8 p.m. This experience introduces participants ages 9 – 12 to the basic skills of acting by learning the fundamentals of creative dramatics and improvisation. Participants will work together to perform a play for their families by the end of the program. Fee is $20 per student; please call 336.883.3508 to register.

Youth athletics

R.E.D. Zone Football is a partnership between High Point, Greensboro and Thomasville’s parks and recreation youth athletic programs, focused on “recreation, education, and development” for players ages 6–12.

Registration has been extended for High Point’s program, with play beginning mid-August and running through Nov. 19. Practices take place during the week from 6–8 p.m. with Saturday games between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the High Point Athletic Complex (2920 School Park Road, High Point). Cost is $40 per player and full details are available at 336-883-3480. Volunteer coaches are needed as well.

The R.E.D. Zone Cheerleading program, also for ages 6–12, practices on the same schedule and cheers at Saturday games. Cost is $25 per participant and additional information is available by calling 336-883-8599.

Tryouts for the elite All-Star Stomp-N-Shake Cheer Team (ages 9–17) will be held beginning Aug. 22 from 6:30–8 p.m. at Washington Terrace Community Center (101 Gordon Road, High Point). Required attire for tryouts is all black. Please call 336-883-8599 to learn more.

Let’s make some “racquet!” This free tennis program at Oakview Recreation Center (503 James Road) for ages 5 – 12 builds character, focus and sportsmanship. It’s designed to give young coed participants the foundational skills of tennis through game play and a step-by-step curriculum guided by staff. Previous tennis experience is not required! Beginner and intermediate sessions will be offered in August, September and October; advance registration is required. Please call 336.883.3508.

Morehead Recreation Center (101 Price Street, High Point) will offer a free Beginners Youth Basketball Clinic for players ages 6 – 10 from October 6 – November 17. As participants learn the proper form and techniques of basketball through drills, they will develop the fundamentals of the game needed to compete in organized play. Ball handling, shooting, passing, running and agility will be some of the skills covered. Registration opens August 29; please call 336.883.3506 to register.

Opportunities for Older Adults

Morehead Recreation Center will offer Pickleball for Seniors (ages 50+) sessions on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 – 2:30 p.m., beginning August 23 and running through December 29. There is no cost; just bring your own equipment and come ready to play at 101 Price Street, High Point.

Morehead will also offer its free AHOY (Adding Health to Our Years) Exercise Class for older adults on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., featuring chair and cardio exercises, games, social activities and guest speakers.

Through November 16, Silver Hoopers is a free open gym opportunity for those ages 50+ who are interested in a lunchtime basketball workout! Play on Wednesdays from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at Deep River Recreation Center, 1529 Skeet Club Road, High Point.

Virtual stretching sessions to help with flexibility, coordination and balance in people over age 50 will be offered by the Culler Senior Center on Thursdays from 10 – 10:30 a.m., September 8 – 29. To register and receive the link to the online class, please contact the Senior Center at 336.883.3584.

Roy B. Culler, Jr. Senior Center

The Culler Senior Center, located at 921 Eastchester Drive, also offers an array of recreational programs for older adults, including exercise and art classes, card games, choral groups and more. To learn more, stop by the center, call 336.883.3584 or visit www.highpointnc.gov/pr.