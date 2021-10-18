High Point partners to host Operation Inasmuch event

The City of High Point, in partnership with Housing Consultants Group and Community Housing Solutions, will host an Operation Inasmuch day of service on Oct. 23 in the Macedonia-Pershing Neighborhood of High Point.

During this one-day event, volunteers provide home repairs at no cost to eligible homeowners. These volunteers work alongside skilled professionals to perform water damage, plumbing, roofing, handrails, exterior painting, gutters, accessibility modifications and other repairs.

Homeowners eligible for this assistance must live in their own home, fall within specific income guidelines and have a qualifying need.

To volunteer or for information, call 336-883-3349.